This is a story about how the local actors complicit in the New World Order, control and operate.

For a long while I have asked the question. For those smart enough to avoid the foul jab that I believe was designed to add the nano-hardware required to easily track and trace every citizen worldwide; how is it that many of those people are now being tracked and traced?? I think I may have found one method that they use for this purpose.

I just saw the patent for a TRACKING DEVICE I found in my mouth a couple of years ago on the Targeted Justice Website.

At the time I had no idea that medical professionals and dentists could be involved in such foul and disgusting practice of TAGGING AND TRACKING humans by implanting them with foul technology that allowed them to be tagged and traced LIKE A DOG!

The way I found the implant was that it had become unlodged from the surface of my tooth and somehow wedged itself into the gums.. It presented as an abscess in my gums and eventually worked it's way out, at the WORST POSSIBLE TIME.

I was at my Doctor's when it happened and within moments of it being handed to her SHE THREW IT IN THE SHARPS BIN!

I was in shock having pulled out what looked like a veneer of a tooth except it had grey cement one side and was a smooth tooth veneer surface on the other.

It was square and flat about 5mm x 5mm x 0.5mm and was made of a very tooth-like material similar to the material they would use for a cap, crown or veneer.

The timing of it coming out could not have been worse from my perspective. But the establishment would have been over the moon!

I had been to the clinic only 2 weeks before to visit Nurse YB (note: Nurse YB refers to a name of my nurse whose full name has been withheld) who was responsible for distributing my PREP which is a medication SUPPOSEDLY designed to stop people from getting HIV. PREP is APPARENTLY anti-retroviral medication, which I have since jumped off because this medication is quite possible that this is just another way to survey, injure, harm, make infertile or shorten the lives of those who take it.

On this visit I had complained of an abscess forming on the inside of my lower jaw below my right canine and on this visit the first question I was asked was how is that abscess going. It was like this was the major focus for her.

At the time I started feeling around the area of the abscess with my tongue and the IMPLANT just popped out.. I imagine it was attached to the back of the canine and came off as I bit into something wedging itself into the gum.

I spat it out and had a good look. I was shocked to see that it APPEARED to be a tooth colored veneer with grey cement on one side (the type of thing you could attach to the flat surface of a tooth and have it not be noticeable).

I was in a state of absolute surprise because there was nothing in my mouth that appeared to be missing.. I couldn't remember the last time I had had any significant major dental work such as a cap or crown that might have become detached.

What happened next was a major shock. Nurse YB asked to have a look, and within a second, she glanced at it very briefly then promptly THREW IT INTO THE SHARPS BIN located on the wall of the doctors office!

I was still in as state of shock but ended up leaving that office WITHOUT THE EVIDENCE of what was definitely a TRACKING DEVICE that had been planted inside my head at an earlier time.

It had obviously become un-lodged and embedded itself deep into my gums then worked it's way back out AT THE WORST POSSIBLE TIME!

Being the stupid TRUSTING person that I am - I didn't think much of it at the time...

But now looking back - Nurse YB was GETTING RID OF EVIDENCE!

Anyway, knowing what I know now, I realize that this was a tracking device. In-fact there is a Patent that outlines this exact invention:

US5760692A - Intra-oral tracking device

https://patents.google.com/patent/US5760692A/en

It has taken me this long to fully realize and come to terms with what I was looking at. The device had been deliberately placed IN MY HEAD to TRACK ME LIKE A DOG!

Prior to this realization, I had been to the same dentist TANKARDS of Mildura and was usually seen by Dentist RB (note: Dentist RB refers to a name of the dentist whose full name has been withheld).

I had had cleans done and some minor dental (fillings perhaps). All I can come up with, is that it was during one of these visits that this tracking device was placed onto one of my teeth in order to track me.

Could it be that these players involved are part of the MASONIC SHIT SHOW that is in operation within Mildura and indeed many country rural areas throughout Australia and much of the western world at large? Indeed I have been told by others in the know, that this area is highly controlled by MASONIC INFLUENCE! They usually include people often in the upper ranks of many industries and include Health care, Mental health, Police, Judiciary, Dental, Clergy and more!

In fact this phenomenon has been documented in an excellent write up by a former police officer in the book titled "Unholy Trinity: The hunt for the paedophile priest Monsignor John Day" by then Police Officer Dennis Ryan and Peter Hysted.

The author Officer Ryan was not only met with opposition but was ran out of his position within the force for pursuing this matter. This book is describes how forces within the Mildura Police force prevented and corrupted investigations relating to a child sex ring within the town that involved not only the clergy, but the judiciary and some members of the police force itself. Here is the blurb for this book:

One policeman's desperate and moving account of his decades-long struggle to bring a depraved paedophile priest to justice - only to find himself obstructed by the Catholic Church and betrayed by his own police force.



Monsignor John Day died in 1978. He was arguably Australia's most prolific paedophile. His victims are counted in the hundreds. Yet when Day died, he was feted by Bishop Ronald Mulkearns as having 'faithfully fulfilled his ministry in God's name'.



The Church had been well aware of Day's activities. For years his crimes had been overlooked and tacitly endorsed. Unbelievably, Day had committed his terrible crimes with the knowledge and protection of senior members of the Victoria Police as well as the Clerk of the Courts, the most senior officer of the court in Mildura in the 1960s and '70s. Together the three men cast a shadow over the city that remains today.



Denis Ryan, a young police detective from Melbourne, had transferred to Mildura in the early 1960s. By the tacit rules of the day, priests were not to be charged for any crime short of murder in Victoria. The influence of the Church both in the Victoria Police and within the office of public prosecutions was too strong. But Ryan was a good cop, and quickly gained the trust of the people of Mildura. One by one the victims started coming forward-children who had been molested by Monsignor Day and their shocked and sometimes disbelieving parents.



Armed with a dozen or more signed statements, Ryan had sufficient evidence to lay charges. Then began his nightmare, as his every step towards bringing Day to justice was blocked by the Catholic Church and then the Victoria Police. Ryan struggled for decades to have his story and those of Day's countless victims heard, but shamefully, this will be the first time this tragic tale is made public.



This is Ryan's story, told in his own words. It is also the story of Day's victims, many of whom are alive today, and are here for the first time given a voice.



After all this time, at last the truth can now be told.

It was no surprise to me to see nurse YB receiving a little award recently for her work in the community. This is how they operate. Give people awards to "bring them into" the circle so that they will fight for their cause.

So between having this tracker fall out and now I was still oblivious to exactly what had happened here. I couldn't believe that my nurse that I was seeing regularly could possibly be complicit in such a CONSPIRACY! But there you go.. WHY ELSE did she so QUICKLY dispose of such a prominent foreign object that had come out of my gums leaving a gaping hole? Especially something that was OBVIOUSLY MAN MADE and there was no explanation for.

Unfortunately before I had the understanding that I do now, I had gone back to have other dental work done (fool me once…..). This is WHY I do not judge those who were FOOLED into getting the foul jabs. They too were TRICKED and DECEIVED. One way or another we are all in this together. Our common enemy is CLEAR.

I now have a cap in my mouth that is TOTALLY OPAQUE on my dental x-rays.

This is NOT NORMAL! I believe this is another tracking device and might even be responsible or contributing to the on going daily sleep depriving tinnitus and V2K abuse I get all day every day from the moment I wake to the moment I try to get sleep (which is NOT UP TO ME IN THIS FARCE OF A TOWN).

The particular energetic meridian this particular tooth rules over has a major effect on the flow of energy through the following organs:

By modulating this meridian to either block or overflow it with energy, many ailments can be controlled within the body relating to these systems. My stomach has been targeted extensively since having this "cap" fitted. And obviously my ear & sleep has been effected.

These fascists need to be brought to justice! If I have done something that is not in line with the law - THEN CHARGE ME ! Don't take matters into your own FOUL HANDS and attempt to disrupt or disable me and don’t attempt to get me to commit suicide!

Other Implants

I have already written about the strange growths occurring inside my ears in this article:

But I have since realized that there is something in the little flap (area B) at the front of my right ear hole that is about the size of a grain of rice..

If I put my head under water and squeeze this lump - it sounds like an engine idling... I am sure there is something in there. The same area on the opposite side of my head in much thinner and does not exhibit these properties... Squeezing this does not produce this sound... Although pressing into the side of the head (area A) on this side does produce the same idling engine sound!

While many in the Targeted community maintain that the attacks they are experiencing can be done without the need to trackers, I am beginning to think that the implant of tracking devices is a standard procedure used by the Masonic CULT to keep tabs on "undesirables" and those who refused to have the track and trace shot for COVID 19 (i.e. Certificate of ID 19 - A.I. 1 =A and 9 = I) or those who they believe (without trail or reason) might be an issue, based on their foul and corrupted perspective of justice which allows them to molest and sacrifice children but doesn't take kindly to people who might do unconventional things in the privacy of their own home or who value their own sovereignty, privacy and bodily autonomy.

They are a bunch of FOUL PRIVILEGED HYPOCRITES who believe themselves ABOVE everyone else in their community simply based on the secretive CULT which they belong to. They serve the foul forces of darkness and massive financial interests who literally OWN Australia and believe that includes every person in it!

Verily it is those and their kin that RULE THIS WORLD with alliances with many other SHADOWY FOUL SECRET CULTS around the world that include the Jesuits, Vatican, Knights of Malta, the Illuminati and even those who attend the Bilderburg Group meetings. They interact with many NGO's such as the UN and WHO and private organizations especially the technocracy of Tech Bros who are facilitators and are complicit in profiling, tracing and tracking of our every move. All are complicit in the foul New World Order agenda which believes that 15 out of 16 people need to die to bring the population under control... This of course is a LIE and is based on NOTHING but the speculation of the few, many of them eugenicists! The long list of apparent "crises" we face today are an ILLUSION and have been FABRICATED to support this foul lie. They have arise as the foul monetary system comes to a point which that will result in the decimation of wealth for everyone but the filthy rich, old-money, fat-cats at the top of the pyramid! The vision is that the remaining survivors will be kept alive,not because they are particularly talented, but rather because they are completely controlled (which is the caliber of the lackeys doing the bidding of the foul scum at the top of this unholy pyramid of doom already).

Hypnosis, Subliminal programming, Monarch Programming, Trauma Based Programming, Satanic Ritual Abuse is a large part of how this system currently operates and continues to ruin COUNTLESS LIVES every day. Many children born into families of this kilt are programmed from a very young age by assigned "handlers"... They are profiled to determine their "best use" within "The Order", abused to induce trauma and their personalities divided to allow them to operate in multiple different roles. This allows them to play the role as good upstanding citizens (Christian, humanitarian, Jew, Philanthropist etc) while under the surface lies one or sometimes more diverse personality types. In many cases the parts they don't want people to know about are SUPPRESSED through trauma and manipulation of the subjects memory. This keeps these practices well under wraps as those who are under this influence from a young age will never speak out about what is happening. As they get older they will often end up taking on the role of programmer or handler.

There are exceptions to this such as Carolyn Hamlett a former Illuminati member who left the order and has now dedicated her life to informing and helping others, whose testimony I found quite enlightening:

A variation of these same MK techniques have been adapted and are being utilized on unsuspecting public targets in order to manage the population, create violence in the community, break up families induce suicides and accidents and high-profile homicides while the depopulation continues in front of everyone's face.. HOW ELSE WOULD THEY BE ABLE TO DO THIS IF IT WASN'T FOR THEIR ABILITY TO MANAGE THE PEOPLES PERCEPTIONS and to make invisible to most what is happening RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEIR FACES!

Take the now infamous Mushroom Murderer, Erin Patterson who has been very prominent in Australian media for many months having been accused of murdering her in-laws by feeding them poisonous mushrooms.

https://www.heraldsun.com.au/truecrimeaustralia/the-mushroom-cook/your-guide-to-the-erin-patterson-mushroom-murder-trial-all-the-evidence-witnesses-timeline-details-in-one-place/news-story/4437fc4fb4b4075a23ce67f2b5995f77

But WHAT WAS HER MOTIVE??? How are they presenting a case for MURDER without a MOTIVE?? Do you think it is common for a person to COMMIT MURDER of their peers and family WITHOUT HAVING A REASON??? This is not NORMAL BEHAVIOR for ANY HUMAN except those who might have been programmed from a young age to be sociopathic or psychopathic. This is not the profile of the lady facing charges today for these murders... I believe SHE WAS BRAINWASHED to carry out these very specific actions in order to kill.

This is just an extension of the CIA's MK Ultra program that the open admit more than 50 years after the fact... Given how successful it was WHY WOULD THEY HAVE STOPPED IT? They never stopped it. It just moved under different names and became more sophisticated.

This is why CENSORSHIP has become such and issue.. THIS IS WHY the ENDLESS WARS to DISTRACT while the KILLING IN YOUR BACK YARD CONTINUES!

They are responsible for untold harassment and debilitating attacks against good innocent civilians which I believe have the potential to take years off a person's life and result in people not being able to get work or live a normal life. The damages for such activities could barely be represented as a figure. How do you put a value on a person's freewill? This form of harassment, tracking and mind manipulation is only set to increase as the NWO gets it's way via the foul implanting of Masonic actors into the highest places in society, effectively allowing a rouge unaccountable shadow entity to continue to rule the world.

They are foul and need to be exposed in order to return a fair and normal balanced society in which a person who is innocent of any wrong doing is not targeted and harassed until they take their own lives. This is UNACCEPTABLE and DISGUSTING and not something that the average man would condone. Only those who are indoctrinated, oblivious, foul and PRIVILEGED could possibly believe this method of vigilante justice could be acceptable in anything but a fascist or communist dictatorship (which is what they are going for, it seems). They are worse than the MOB. Having such power and utilizing legitimate forces who present themselves as righteous actors who are there for the safety of the community. Yet they are themselves operating an illegal and terrorist, nazi secret service, stasi-like operation which includes stalking, inducing disease and mental illness effects and even suicides. They are HYPOCRITES and CHARLATANS. They are LIARS and DECEIVERS. They are FOUL.

They are a LAW UNTO THEMSELVES... They answer to no-one and use TAX PAYER DOLLARS to target innocent civilians even in their own homes. This must not be allowed to continue if we are to call the West "Liberated". It's a FARCE!

Only months ago a friend from Melbourne I had made via the Substack community Engida Lemma apparently died while under hospital care. I have asked he Coroners Court for details on his death more than 2 months ago. They have told me that it is "under investigation". I am still waiting.

I was chatting with a fellow Victim of Government Weaponization who has had multiple tracking devices removed from her body including one that had the word DARPA written on the side. I was asking her about the best place to get the implant I have found in my ear removed. She stated that those who partake in the removal of these devices of tracking and harassment often lose their license to practice and are threatened with a lawsuit if they do it again!

This is because this technology is worth Billions of dollars to the surveillance industry who has implanted these devices in countless victims:

"You might find a doctor but most doctors that have removed implants for TIs get discredited and lose their license or are possibly warned not to remove them or identify them. Remember its worth billions of dollars to the health care et al. industries. You are the Surety for their investments. Each frequency directed at your body has been registered with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) by the owner of that frequency.. There is a CUSSIP (proof of worth) associated with each frequency and it is entered into various investment accounts. There are private accounts of the same worth and block chain accounts."

As you can see, our targeting appears to be a foul business to those who control the flow of money around the world. They BUY AND SELL US and our misery like commodities! This is a deeply SATANIC PRACTICE that needs to be called out and EXPOSED. With the Holy Spirit in our hearts and Jesus Christ as our Guide WE SHALL RISE ABOVE THIS EVIL.