Summary

I found the following post on Internet Archives related to Organized Stalking in the U.S.. It is posted AS IS. I did not write any of it. I am simply posting it as a matter of public record with the aim of increasing awareness of what is a disgusting practice that is being utilized in what most people believe to be a democratic society. The activities described in the post outline criminal acts that are not only HIGHLY ILLEGAL, in violation of any number of HUMAN RIGHTS but also show how a tight knit group of foul actors have taken control of departments and agencies within the United States and use TAX PAYER dollars to conduct foul harassment campaigns with the aim to have the target commit suicide.

I am Targeted by a similar program operating here in country Victoria, Australia.

The majority of my targeting here is ELECTRONIC HARASSMENT, Sound Pollution, V2K, Tinnitus and attacks on my body and mind from a distance utilising EMF and Nano-tech.

I have many subscribers out of the USA. Many who may benefit from an insider view of the program they are facing.

It's clear to me that the common thread joining these forces is their intense hate for the general population and their willingness to TORTURE, HARASS and eventually KILL INNOCENT civilians without remorse.

They obviously share a common spiritual (or lack there of) thread. I imagine this is the DARK ARTS, Satanism and the Occult. Jesuits, High-level Freemasons and other Secret Societies include people in high places from all walks of life make up this CULT of those working to actively DECIMATE SOCIETY as a whole in order to maintain CONTROL and REDUCE POPULATION.

They often enlist members of the the general public through various programs often funded through programs similar to neighborhood watch programs funded by tax payer dollars.

These senseless foul Satanic programs must come to an end. Those participating in these programs will pay dearly for their tress-pass. In this life or the the next.

source: https://archive.org/details/the-syndicate

======[BEGIN POST]=====

Introduction

How to know that the person worked for the CIA ? And the question is easy to answer. As the person describes, the entire operation runs in layers, it is not unusual for a major operation to do so. But where it really shines through that the CIA is behind the operation is when the person is telling that each layer of participants deceives the layer of participants below them. The participants have no idea that it is the Hypergame Theory, they have no idea what the layer above them is doing and what they stand for precise. But each layer has the feeling of having won big themselves, by participating, without actually knowing where the ship is heading. So police work for criminals and pursue and catch fabricated criminals, fabricated through police lies and police provocations. And females in concerned community watch groups with a low IQ score try to stigmatize some of their neighbors in an attempt to create a safer community, and only to create social strife and discord. The whole operation actually spans so widely that it also includes politicians and journalists. It is the feast of the rich, where intelligence is extracted from targeted persons for propaganda and inspiration use. It can be, for example, a targeted person who fights for freedom, and then the politicians and journalists can use the same arguments as the target uses in its fight for freedom, as they themselves appear as freedom fighters just with a little twist, that they unfortunately without being sad finding it necessary to take the freedom from the people, in the name of security. And coupled with the gathering of intelligence, they also know what weaknesses the target has, and can thus attack it, as part of ending its existence.

The person who wrote the text below is anonymous and unknown. The text can be found in several different places on the internet, especially sites that describe Organized Stalking.



An insider's account of Organized Stalking/Gangstalking

I was eventually offered a place in the syndicate. The syndicate was presented to me as a kind of fraternity, a masonic-like mutual profit organization with strong police-like overtones. I was told that I was helping to build a better society. However, I have never been given any of the advancement opportunities I was promised. The “advancement system” of the syndicate is a slippery slope. They make you give up your security privileges, so eventually all of your communications are watched (which is why I composed this email offline where they can’t see me, and sent it via an internet cafe) and you have to attend meeting after meeting of mind-numbing pledges and chants. The premise is that if you sign contracts giving up personal liberties for the group, and you are genuinely innocent, then you will be promoted. I have only been promoted once, to the rank of manager, and I don’t feel as if it is a rewarding experience.Worse, you are never allowed to leave because they think you will give away secrets. Leaving is only permissible with a special contract that permits the syndicate to destroy your credibility (usually they make sure that the most attention any secrets that you reveal get is from crackpot UFO magazines, or diagnose you with schizophrenia). There are other problems. If you have children, you have to send them to education in syndicate owned schools. If you have a wife, you have to report on her, allow her to be spied upon, and be prepared to target her if they decide to turn her into a TI. The official “compensation” policy is that you will get to keep the children if she lodges a divorce. However, you won’t get to keep most of her material goods. They only want her to lose in the divorce proceedings so she gets nothing, not so the husband gets anything, so the syndicate takes it back as a tithe.

I suppose I should introduce the syndicate in a little more detail. I’m still not sure precisely what it is trying to do. It depends on the person selected and who initiated the campaign. There are also different groups doing this that are not necessarily connected and whose motivations are different. To everyday citizens, it presents itself as a group trying to monitor terrorists (or any other kind of flavor-of-the-month undesirables like gays/communists/witches) and drive them out. To other people, its a rotary club/chamber of commerce type operation. To others still, the most twisted conspiratorial minds, it is an organization that pulls the strings behind everything. To the puritan, it is a cleansing force. To the deviant, it is a gang of other deviants where everything is permissible. It’s the syndicate to everyone, though. I don’t know the extent of what it owns. In this respect, it is 100% Jesuit in origin.



I know a great deal about the targeting process. When we get targets, we divide them into four categories: mercenary, practice, planning, and enemy. Mercenary targets are bought by outside parties. We advertise under a range of guises, from ads by “individuals” claiming to be able to kidnap people, to practical jokers. Some groups, like big corporations and some governments (the government of Xxxxxx pays us to keep some people busy, so do the Xxxxxxs when they have too many people protesting whaling) know fully well what sort of services we do, so we don’t really hide them. Certain unethical PI firms are actively involved. I know of two. One has become a national firm simply because they were rewarded by Xxxx for participating in his campaign against me and the other is a large multinational firm where Xxxx has very high level connections. He has also spawned another firm involved in online “identity theft protection”. – Ironic (and suspicious) given his predilection for stealing and abusing people’s identities.



We get a lot of money from them, but we can still muster up a fair bit if worst comes to worst. Maybe the Xxxxxxx count, but you’d be surprised at how much money we can get from crime. Xxxx was responsible for two major thefts netting him 1.3 million dollars each. One was an Art Theft and the other a Jewellery Theft (from close friends). I don’t mean that we go out robbing people, but we can outsource money from biker gangs/skinheads/drug dealers pretty easily and from Government Grants when one is connected. Our syndicate gets a lot of support from people in rough areas like Xxxxxx and Xxxx’s Xxxx. Because there are areas with a lot of people in genuine need who would leap at the thought of fighting back at the criminals, we can always find allies to pressure the criminal portions of society. Of course, they are only pressuring them into giving us money, but it’s a pretty cozy arrangement. It’s called blackmail but what are the criminals going to do? Report it to the police?



The second type of target is the Practice Target. We use them to train mobs. The targets don’t actually change, because we don’t want TOO many people fighting back at us. But we do rotate trainees between practice targets. This stops the person seeing the same people every time there’s a street show.



Then there are Planning Targets. These are selected by the syndicate for some reason or rather but aren’t paid for by mercenaries. You can usually tell the difference between planning and practice targets because they send people with experience after them. They’re still chosen by the same people though. The practice ones are chosen for their timidity. I don’t know how the Planning Targets are chosen.



Enemy Targets are people that decide they’ve had enough and turn against us. Since they protest and try to foil our plans which, considering that our jobs are already nervy, is a real pain in the arse. We try to really give them hell. The best way, of course, is through the psyche. My supervisor used to say that the Soviets had it right with Sluggishly Progressing Schizophrenia. Xxxx figured this out in 1958 through his “friendly” (if that’s even possible) association with Dr. Ewan Cameron of MKUltra fame and his use of this strategy against his earlier victim Greta Goede, who I believe ended up an MKUltra victim.



Some people up-top are proposing that we just kill them and have them declared Natural Causes or Accidental by the coroner. It isn’t likely to happen, though. Xxxx has killed at least three people who got in his way. So some people at the top are in fact doing this. Xxxx doesn’t hire “syndicates”. He is his own syndicate and has put together his own organization for this purpose. His targets are innocent women associated with controversial figures. In only one case has he violated this rule and in this case the woman was as guilty as the man – of course he’s not obsessing over the man…he’s too gutless to do that. And the people who were killed were mostly men who got in the way of his hate campaign against a woman he targeted. My guess is that he kills them when he loses control over them because he’s basically afraid of men.



Anyway, I should introduce the main branches of the syndicate. Each branch recruits its own (everybody is a member of one of the branches) instead of people just joining a common pool. This keeps the work separate and stops people from finding stuff out that they shouldn’t.



My branch is the Scripting, Observation, and Execution Bureau or “The Theater” as it is popularly known. By execution, I mean the execution of orders, not the other kind. We do the work that the majority of people with any knowledge of gang stalking will be familiar with: pestering and scripting minor incidents.

The Theater is actually divided into two sub-branches: Scripting Orchestration Officers (or “playwrights” as they call themselves) and Field Officers (or “thespians” as we call ourselves).



We have the most variety in our recruits. Popular sources are the police, the fire department, the zoo, and technicians of any kind. But we recruit from all places. Most members are neighborhood watch types–not official Neighborhood Watch, but “concerned people”. Ironically, we make sure that we do a lot of good, just to get some credibility. Xxxx likes to “help” vulnerable people like abused women, women with cancer, mentally ill people, victimized minorities, etc. then recruit them for his hate campaigns. If a person is a key person like a friend of the target, he will often victimize the person himself to “soften” them up, claim that the target did it and then use that to recruit them.



Then there is the Bureau of Authority; AKA “The Moneybags”. They don’t actually control the syndicate, but they have all the right jobs and connections. A judge might have control over the judicial process, but he will answer to a superior in the syndicate. Psychiatrists belong here, too.



The Moneybags are so-called because they raise a lot of the money. It would be suspicious if big corporations funded groups like this, but they can invest money into front groups. Like government funded “anti-hate” networks, which they use to actually incite hate. Xxxx set one up in 2007 in my community. And the majority of the syndicate’s work is done through completely legitimate fronts. We can tap phone lines and access people’s records from behind government agencies. Xxxx has done this to me using high level corporate, government, police and intelligence connections. Usually, these are the guys that go after Enemy Targets. Normally, harassment is organized under several “action policies”. If a target isn’t an enemy, a standard policy is enforced. Low level organizers, the aforementioned “playwrights”, play around with the target for a while and rotate crews. While the individuals change, certain other things do not so it’s easy to identify these “crews”.



When a target is an Enemy, the policy doesn’t immediately change, but orders filter down from high-level organizer–usually the Supreme Council, which direct Thespians to provoke the target or a similar action, and Moneybags to crack down on them once they get in the way of the system. This is called Mincing, because the Thespians lure the “meat” by making it complain or fight back into the “mincer”.



The Bureau also protects members of the syndicate. Normally, in a court case/psych examination or similar situation where a syndicate member is at the mercy of a Moneybag, a special order arrives from above telling the Moneybag to take it easy on the guy and let him off scott free. The order is always printed in blue, on fancy cherry-blossom paper, but in a very official border/font. I know of several cases where the person was caught doing something illegal (the intent being to frame me) and in all cases, with the exception of one, neither the news media reported nor was any action taken.



“Cherrying” is the name for this secret process. The Bureau of Authority has a very organized system of lawyers, judges, medical officers, etc. Whenever you’re committing a crime for the good of the syndicate, you must always report your location. Then they send Cousin Nancy (this is an affectionate term for the police in the employment of the syndicate that they send to arrest you instead of non- syndicate cops, so you can go straight through the appropriate channels without anything suspicious being seen) to tail you and “arrest” you the moment somebody calls 911.



They all follow a minimalist strategy though. For example, the mayor of Xxxxx isn’t a member of the syndicate. But several of his advisors and aides are. This way we can get laws passed in a discreet manner, and if a high-profile figure is targeted, our hold on an organization doesn’t loosen. We try to arrange elections of mayors that aren’t too headstrong. Though the government is mainly used as a minor nuisance. We prefer the courts for most activities.



The Bureau of Technology (Field), BoT(F) is the group in charge of the electrical equipment. They work alongside us Thespians and “gaffer” the targets by giving them the usual fatigue/headaches/medical problems. They can also destroy equipment, computers, screw up televisions, the works. I think they are particularly sadistic.



Different crews use different Techs, but they’re all unpleasant. The incapacitators come in a lot of different forms. There are ones that come as a lightbulb that slowly gives people eye-strain and makes them tired. You can fit some in computer/TV monitors and the glare irritates people. I’ve heard they’re even building fridge magnets with electronic devices in them. That isn’t the extent of the BoT(F)’s machinery.



They manufacture pills that can cause deformities in the womb, as well as miscarriage and give them to women in their food. They can fake HIV/AIDS so the test shows up positive the first time, but subsequent tests show that it was a false positive. In the case of Xxxx his intent is to create real health problems and ensure they aren’t looked after or are misdiagnosed health problems where the treatment itself will damage the health of a healthy person. Xxxx has recently funded an Alzheimer’s clinic and has made a new contact, a well-known psychiatrist, who specialized in the mental health of older adults.



One Field Tech I knew had a penchant for giving people Syphillis. They could treat it easily enough with penicillin (and the syndicate always made sure that it would be diagnosed on time), but it showed up on the targets’ permanent records for medical treatment. They also conduct extensive testing without the target’s knowledge.



One TI we were monitoring was found to have a malignant tumor in his head (not our doing). He wasn’t experiencing any of the symptoms, so we gave him some through the incapacitators and had a few of his friends warn him about cancer. He had a test done, and just for fun, we had the doctor tell him how dangerous it could be and how he could die soon. We gave him a six month waiting period and told him that by then the tumor could progress so far that it could never be removed. That’s a lie, of course. Our BoT(F) had it out in a jiffy by sending one of their brain surgeons to do the job, but it’s the fear that counts.



The Bureau of Technology (Communications) monitors the target’s phone calls, emails, and absolutely everything else. They tend to recruit from the national archives, census takers office, records office, credit card companies, medicare, insurance, etc. They are the logistics branch. As I said, most of the syndicate’s work is done from within legitimate areas.



What the BoT(C) does (very often) is send a “receptionist applicant” over to a credit card company or government agency pretending she knows nothing about hacking computers or accessing records. We pull a few strings and she’s in. She then steals information while nobody is looking. A few old-timers like to have 100% control over the “records farm” but most prefer the minimalist approach. This is the bureau that gives out information and orders to everybody else, and also acts as a communications post for the whole syndicate.



The Supreme Council delivers orders through them. Outside orders are also taken in through the BoT(C), which advertises as a mercenary group through certain channels.



The Bureau of Alliances, or “trading partners” handles our allies. As far as I know, the syndicate is Xxxxxxan only. The only other gang stalking group in this country is a West Xxxxxxxxan organization called the confederacy. Very often they try to move into the xxxxx xxxxx so we have to hold them back, diplomatically or otherwise. However, we have contracts with Xxxxxxan groups whereby we handle their targets when they move into Xxxxxx. The same with the Xxxxan groups and the confederacy. The other groups pay for their targets to be “handled” while they travel here. We make millions of dollars this way.



Finally, the Supreme Council controls the entire operation. I have no idea who they are, except that they have a fancy name instead of being a Bureau. They do not recruit their own men. They promote from the other departments.



Most of them seem to be wealthy individuals with inheritances that manage to maintain their fortunes from investments. Not one is a CEO, Judge, or Politician. They are all just old money family types that live in the Xxxxxx Xxxxx and seem unusually lucky with their money (no doubt through insider trading).



There are also ranks in our syndicate. The lowest members are Pawns. They’re not technically members, because there’s no permanent service contract and they don’t know they’re working for us. They take orders from us but they’re not expected to attend meetings. We call our Pawns “Concerned Citizens”, the Authority Bureau has “Office Boys” or “Secretaries”, the BoT(F) has “Lab Rats” (who very often are paid volunteers for experiments, or people who don’t know what they’re testing), the BoT(C) has “Spelunkers”, the BoA has “Travel Agents”.



Unfortunately, we’re not obligated to give protection to any of these people. So, we can give a vet an order to put down a dog, without telling him that it isn’t consented to by the owner, and he will do the job and get sued without us giving him legal protection. A lot of our street theater is done by people that don’t even know they’re part of a syndicate. They think they’re a grass roots movement and don’t know that there are other people harassing the target.



The BoT(C) recruits people that think they’re joining the hacker groups on the internet, or people that think that they’re just following orders from the archives. The BoT(F) does 80% of its research at legitimate agencies like Xxxxxx’s XXXXX and its drug companies. The task of Pawns is to think that what they’re doing is either normal and routine, or criminal in an individual isolated manner.



Recruits, however, are aware of a conspiracy. However, they still remain at a misinformed level. We simultaneously maintain teams of “religious” actors and “punk” actors. A person might join us thinking he’s going to clean up the community. Another person might join us thinking he’s going to cause trouble and anarchy. And they can go about their merry ways. We even deliver information to them in different ways. To the religious ones, it’s wrapped up in prophecy and revelation. To the punks, it’s given a communist candy coating. However, they’re all aware that the group is large. They’re also aware of a mutual benefit aspect to the operation. Only greedy unidealistic people get beyond the recruit rank.



All the Bureaus wrap themselves up in different colors. The Moneybags pretend to be a secret club for the elite and many of them are indeed quite powerful and wealthy; second only to the Supreme Council. The BoT(F) claims to be a “humane” research agency, or a means by which scientists can resist corporate greed, though it still attracts deviants. The BoT(C) is conspiratorial minded, and pretends to be a group searching for the ‘secrets of the Illuminati’ or the Illuminati themselves. The BoA claims to be a contract agency, traveler’s club, or accounting firm.



Recruits perform tasks that they know are illegal, or immoral, but they still generally believe that they’re doing it for a reason.



Managers, like me, come above the recruits and do some actual organization, whether leading a crew to a street theater match or planning an attack. Generally, managers know everything about the syndicate except what its goal is. Most are greedy enough to accept that it isn’t a morally motivated group. We also engage in communication with other Bureaus to co-ordinate our activities.



Different terms are used for different MOs.



The Theater has “Playwrights” and “Leading Roles”. The Moneybags have “Success Stories”. The BoT(F) has “Research Directors”. The BoT(C) has “Information Awareness Officers”. The BoA has “Arrangers”.



Finally, a rare few are promoted to the Supreme Council.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS (both colloquial and official)

CONTRACT: A TI or Target. This is the official term. Used as “Enemy Contract” or “Planning Contract”. Enemy Contract is often referred to as “Hostile Contract”.

CHERRYING: Getting out of a legal tangle through the syndicate’s intervention.

NIPPLE-KISSER: a ‘deviant’ recruit, recruited because of a desire for sadism.

HOLY POLY: a ‘religious’ puritan recruit.

THE EFFECT: the fact that greedy and sadistic recruits are selected for managing jobs more readily than anybody with integrity.

FBG (fertile breeding ground): a crew of nipple-kissers, based on the idea that they are a fertile breeding ground for future managers.

MINCING: Luring a target into the legal system.

DEFACING: making faces at a contract, or otherwise intimidating them.

XXXXXX XXXXX SYNDROME: having a target so socially unpredictable and badly-off that you can’t really think of many ways to make their life much worse.

RAINBOW SHOCK: the fact that you have to act nice to the rest of the public immediately after you’ve stopped defacing a contract.

BREAK-A-LEG JOB: a particularly hostile attack against a contract, or a plan which involves approaching the target and talking to them.

SAKURAKAI: a crew that is particularly overt in its stalking and gets caught too often. In other words, it has to be cherried all the time.

CREW: A unit of recruits and pawns under a single MO. In other words, a group of gang stalkers.

ZAPPERATING: using electronic devices to affect the health of a target.

XXXXXXX XXXXX: rhyming slang. for big mistake, roughly means “we shouldn’t have used this method”.

UNCHAINED, UNCOVERED: authorities that are not pawns or recruits.

COVERED: A member of the public that is under the control of the syndicate (as a pawn).

PUBLIC FACE: A recruit or manager’s official life outside of the syndicate.

PRIVATE LIFE: a syndicate member’s activities with the syndicate.

INCAPACITATOR: a device that affects the sleeping patterns/stress/fatigue/headaches of a contract.

VOODOO: the means of acting hostile to a target (pointing, staring, etc).

LOMOSEXUAL: a syndicate member with a knack for photography. (“There’s a lomo in every crew!”)

NYUNKIA: (Not Your Usual Nipple-Kissing Incapacitator Asshole), the “yu” is pronounced as the “oo” in ‘moon’ and refers to a particularly sadistic or deviant BoT(F) member.

BONER: another word for an Enemy Target.

YELLOW MEAT: Criminals, as opposed to “Concerned Citizens” and refers to criminals recruited into the syndicate.

XXXXXXXX (verb): to Xxxxxx somebody is to run them over or chase them with a car.

GIGOLO-BOP: to make sexual advances to an unattractive target, term mainly used by “nipple kisser” deviants.

CANCELLING: causing a miscarriage.

CRASH TEST DUMMY: a practice target.

HANG-JOB: the experience of having a target that one has enjoyed tormenting suddenly commit suicide. Term used mainly by nipple kissers/nyunkias.

COUSIN NANCY: a police unit sent to tail a crew and arrest them before an unchained police unit can do it.

XXXXXX NECKTIE: a death threat made with no intention of it being carried out.

GENERAL LEEING: randomly chasing after a target and threatening to rape them before immediately running away.

XXXX’S LAW: a police department that is thoroughly under the syndicate’s control.

THE GOOD OLD GANG AT THE OFFICE: the Syndicate.

SHALLOW THROAT: see NYUNKIA

CLITWEED: see NYUNKIA

DEJA VOOOO: doing the same skit over and over again.

======[END POST]=====

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!