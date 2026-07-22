Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
19h

Precisely where We're heading! Still, well done and funny...for now.

Glad I have no phone at all, and just a 15+ year old laptop to get on the web with.

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
20h

Even if they don't have the All seeing eye, they have the algorithms, flock cameras, and the pre-crime technology. Our eyes to be single, meaning to be only Godward, being single, only to be dependant on God for everything, replaced by surrendering authority to AI, programmed by stolen authority of destructive individuals and their programmed machines. People should strive to take inventory of themselves every moment, to detect who we are surrendering authority to. Authority given to God, liberates us, to destructive individuals and their programmed devices, makes us now to the sinister force and their law

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