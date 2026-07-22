Introducing the All-Seeing-Eye Phone

Tired of your old iPhone? Well, maybe it’s time for a change!



Introducing the All-seeing-eye Phone! The phone that doesn’t just listen – it watches, judges, helps you comply as a good servant and occasionally sends your secrets to a shadowy council for judgement and entertainment. Their entertainment!

It’s the Phone you need, to stay in front in the New World!

Features

👁️ Eye‑Tracking Always‑On Display – Because why should you be the only one staring?

📸 SoulScan™ Camera – Captures every regret in 8K. Stored for potential coercion or blackmail later!

☁️ DeepStateCloud™ – Your photos, documents and conversaions automatically shared, tracked and analyzed - so we know you better than you know yourself.

💭 Thought‑to‑Ad™ AI – Ads appear before you finish thinking. We’re that far ahead.

📋 Mandatory Biometics – Every time you blink, burp, fart or scratch your ass, it makes a note and informs you when you have reached your quota!

🚽 Bathroom-Tracker - Logs bathroom visit including time spent, strength of stream and pressure exerted (with optional clench PSI tracking).

🧠 Empathy Modulator - Subtly adjusts your moods to better suit the agenda. Keeping you cool when you rebel and angry when dealing with loved ones and friends!

🤖 Personal Contact Replacement Functionality - Replace your intimate relationships with an AI who will slowly gain your trust and guide you in all the right directions!

🗣️ Silent-Subliminal-Delivery - Programs you as you sleep for compliance and special Manchurian Candidate missions!

🚨 DeepState Alerts - Informs the One-World authorities if you start to awaken to the agenda!

👂 Guidance by Tinnitus - Induces debilitating tinnitus in response to activities that go against the NWO, so you always know when you are getting off track!

The All‑Seeing‑Eye Phone. It's not just spying on you. It's looking out for you!

Pricing

What Our Users Are Saying

"I used to have free will. Now I have ★★★★★ peace of mind. The phone knows what I need before I do — sometimes even before I sin!" — Margaret T., Premium subscriber, 4 years

"The first time DeepStateCloud™ alerted the authorities about my suspicious thoughts, I was furious. Now I realize they were just helping me stay on the right path. Thank you, All-Seeing Eye!" — David K., Ultra subscriber, 18 months

"I didn't realize how much anxiety my privacy was causing me until it was gone and replaced with everlasting ignorant bliss. The Bathroom-Tracker really helped me optimize my hydration schedule. Five stars." — Chen W., Basic user, 2 weeks before re-education

"I resisted upgrading to Ultra for months. Big mistake. The compliance scoring algorithm actually helped me get a promotion! Plus, my tinnitus is finally in tune with the collective. I can't recommend this phone enough." — James S., Ultra subscriber, 6 months

"My Empathy Modulator was set too high at first — I kept crying at corporate announcements. But customer support helped me adjust it, and now I feel exactly the right amount of subservience. Would recommend!" — Amanda R., Premium subscriber, 3 years

The All-Seeing-Eye Phone. Consent is optional. Compliance is mandatory.

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!