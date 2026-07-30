Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
3h

Did you use AI to write this?

If so, it is a bit ironic given the topic.

Also, you probably should disclose if you did.

Not making allegations. Simply asking a questions and calling for transparency.

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