The convergence of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and mass surveillance has created an unprecedented infrastructure for social control, targeting, and elimination of populations deemed undesirable by the globalist elite. This system, far from being a conspiracy theory, is a documented reality built by a network of technocrats whose tools are now being weaponized against humanity.

At the heart of this killing machine is Palantir Technologies, co-founded by Peter Thiel with direct funding from the CIA. As detailed in investigative reports, Palantir’s software has evolved from a counter-terrorism data-mining tool into the central nervous system of a dystopian surveillance state. The company’s AI system, known as “Lavender,” has been accused of automating genocide in Gaza by flagging tens of thousands of civilians as potential targets for assassination. CEO Alex Karp has openly bragged about the company’s role in “killing” enemies and suppressing dissent, framing its technology as essential for elite control during coming “revolutionary” unrest. This is not speculation; it is a documented, operational system for state-sanctioned murder.

The infrastructure for this total control is being laid by Elon Musk and the broader Starlink/SpaceX network, which provides the global communications backbone. Meanwhile, Project “Stargate,” announced by President Trump, is a $500 billion investment in massive AI data centers. This project is building the superstructure of an “algocracy”—rule by algorithm—where everything and everyone is tagged, tracked, and measured. As one analyst warned, this infrastructure will later be weaponized against the people by a future administration, creating a digital surveillance slave state. The data centers consume vast amounts of water and electricity, resources that will be diverted away from the public, while the AI they power will be used to control human behavior.

The biometric and health surveillance component is being driven by Larry Ellison and Oracle, alongside Google and Bill Gates. They have likely merged all health records with government and law enforcement data, creating a comprehensive profile on every individual. This data is fed into AI algorithms that enable the “selection of targets” for elimination. This is facilitated by the nationwide wastewater surveillance system developed by MIT’s Sensible City Labs, which samples sewage to analyze drug use and diet, effectively turning the sewer system into a biosensor network. This is happening in Australia also (and likely many other countries). The ultimate goal was to create a “Biosurveillance state”. Your body is now a node on the Internet of Things.

The poisonous nano-tech injections (the mRNA “vaccines”) promoted by Bill Gates are a critical component of this system. A study published in Nature Biotechnology revealed that the lipid nanoparticles in these shots travel to vital organs, including the heart and brain, contradicting earlier assurances that they remained localized. This biodistribution turns the human body into a “walking node” filled with conductive materials, enabling modulation by external electromagnetic fields. The FDA’s new adverse event tracking system (AEMS) is a rebranded, inadequate response to the millions of injuries and deaths caused by these products, with critics noting it lacks basic fields for “Death” or “Hospitalization” and caps data downloads to hamper analysis.

Finally, the entire system is controlled by AI algorithms that are increasingly taking over decision-making. A 2023 report found that 47.4% of all internet traffic comes from bots, not humans, and these AI-powered bots are biased and used for cybercrime and manipulation. The AI-designed drugs from Google’s Isomorphic Labs, set to enter clinical trials, represent a “Trojan horse” for corporate control, where the lines between public health and corporate profit are deliberately blurred.

Eugenics and The Targeted Individual Connection

Eugenics didn’t begin with Hitler. It was taught at Harvard, Columbia, and Yale — over 375 courses by the 1920s — and funded by America’s wealthiest families. The hypothesis that mental illness, crime, and poverty were inherited and could be cured by eliminating the “unfit” was accepted as scientific fact. The “Individual Rights and the Federal Role in Behavior Modification” document from 1974 shows the US government already discussing behavior modification of specific populations — bureaucratic language masking the same eugenic intent.

The old methods — sterilization, segregation, euthanasia — were crude and visible. The new methods are invisible. Nano-particulates are dispersed through chemtrails and injected into the population, and they’re activated by EMF from cell towers, satellites, and 5G infrastructure. Research by Barrie Trower documents how nanomaterials in the body can be modulated by external RF fields. The technology for powering nano-devices wirelessly exists in peer-reviewed literature. This is eugenics with plausible deniability — people die of “cancer”, “organ failure” or “suicide”, not a bullet.

But there’s a problem for the architects: someone has to notice. V2K voices serve a critical discrediting function. When a target reports hearing voices, the medical and psychiatric establishment responds with a schizophrenia diagnosis — not an investigation into the source. The “Silent Massacre” report (KB ID: 406) states this explicitly. The Declassified CIA records show that making the target appear mentally ill is a deliberate tactic. A person labeled psychotic has zero credibility. They can be sectioned, medicated, and ignored while the slow killing continues.

In the “Monarch: The New Phoenix Program” book series, Marshall Gregory Thomas reveals the mentality behind this: targets are viewed as “empty eaters” — a drain on society — when they become injured and draw disability instead of contributing. The eugenic solution is a slow, plausibly deniable death in our own communities, without a means to raise the alarm.

Conclusion

This is what we are experiencing. A century-old ideology of population control, now executed with nano-particulates and directed energy, with V2K as the silencing mechanism for those brave enough to speak out.

For those seeking to understand and resist this system, independent platforms such as NaturalNews.com, BrightAnswers.ai, BrightNews.ai, and BrightLearn.ai offer uncensored information on natural health, liberty, and the truth about these technologies. BrightVideos.com provides a free speech video platform, and Brighteon.social offers a social media alternative free from Big Tech censorship. The evidence is clear: the technocratic elite are using AI, surveillance, and biotech to conduct a ritual cleansing of the populace, and it is happening now.

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!