Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Nyktos's avatar
Nyktos
13h

Nobody cares that much. They don’t even care that there’s pharmaceutical products in the water supply or that the plastic we eat is seeping into our brains you think that they’re gonna watch every bitty thing we do nobody cares somebody lied to you.

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JOHN DERRE's avatar
JOHN DERRE
14h

Hi gecko. I like your work. Thanks for all you share, gday, mate

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