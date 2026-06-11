Introduction

For nearly two decades, the Morgellon’s phenomenon has defied conventional medical explanation. Sufferers report colored fibers and filamentous strands emerging from skin lesions that do not heal. Mainstream dermatology classifies it as a form of delusional parasitosis — a psychiatric condition. But a growing body of evidence, combined with the known capabilities of synthetic biology, points toward a different explanation: that Morgellon’s may represent the deliberate expression of engineered proteins, programmed into the body’s own cells using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

This is not science fiction. It is a logical extension of a technology that has been in development for over sixty years and has been operational at scale since 2020.

How mRNA Technology Works

To understand the hypothesis, one must first understand the theoretical mechanism of synthetic mRNA.

Messenger RNA is allegedly a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA in the cell nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm — the protein factories of the cell. The ribosome reads the mRNA sequence and assembles the corresponding amino acids into a protein. This is the central dogma of molecular biology: DNA → RNA → Protein.

Apparently synthetic mRNA works by bypassing the "DNA" step entirely. A laboratory-designed sequence is encapsulated in a delivery vehicle — typically a lipid nanoparticle — and introduced into the body. Once inside a cell, the synthetic mRNA hijacks the ribosome and instructs it to produce the specific protein encoded by that sequence. The cell's own machinery, its own energy, and its own resources are used to manufacture the foreign protein.

The key features of this technology are:

It uses the body’s own resources. The cell provides the energy (ATP), the raw materials (amino acids), and the machinery (ribosomes). The synthetic mRNA is merely the blueprint.

It can produce any protein. The sequence can be designed to encode any protein — structural proteins like keratin or collagen, signaling proteins, enzymes, or entirely novel sequences not found in nature.

It is transient but persistent. mRNA degrades naturally within days to weeks, but if delivery is repeated or if the construct is designed to self-amplify (as in self-amplifying RNA, or saRNA), production can continue indefinitely.

It requires a delivery vehicle. Bare mRNA is rapidly degraded by enzymes in the blood. Lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, or other carriers are needed to protect the mRNA and facilitate entry into cells.

IN SIMPLE TERMS

mRNA is capable of causing a person’s cells, in or on the body, to produce proteins such as fibers found on Morgellon’s sufferers skin! This is the production of fibers, on or under the skin, using the bodies own resources!

SIDE NOTE: Some suggest that the mechanism for instructing the cell is not genetic in nature at all and that cell expression is controlled by voltage gradients.... In this case the mRNA could potentially allow remotely programmable cells via EMF. Just changing the pattern of modulation could change the operation of the cell and what proteins it produces! Please see Telestai Nexus’ amazing work relating to this concept. Telestai Nexus What's Real and what is Imaginary? Inside the Nucleus & The Hacking of Humanity in a Nutshell The Nutshell… Read more It is worth noting that if the mRNA is not actually a carrier of “RNA Code” described as the “plan” for generating proteins, that the alternative way of looking at this, based on Telestai Nexus’ findings is that the LNP carry a transceiver into the cells (a q-dot or other nano-technology) allowing EMF to interact with the cell in order to carry instructions to and survey every invaded cell in the body. This is how the technology would be able to control what each cell in the body expresses and when.

Th e Timeline: A Single Chronology

When the history of mRNA technology is laid beside the emergence of Morgellons, the temporal overlap is not just striking — it is inseparable. The very period when the immune rejection problem was being solved is the same period when the first cases of Morgellon’s were being reported.

For years, the central obstacle was not just that naked mRNA degraded too quickly in the body, but that the immune system recognized it as a viral invader — triggering a destructive inflammatory response before any protein could be produced, a problem that was only solved by wrapping the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles and chemically modifying its nucleosides to evade immune detection.

The Uncanny Coincidence of Patient Zero

The immune rejection problem in humans was identified in by Karikó and Weissman in 2000.

The first reported Morgellons case was the 2-year-old son of Mary Leitao, who in 2001 began developing mysterious lesions on his lips and skin, with strange colored fibers emerging from the wounds. Over the following years, Mary — a trained medical lab technician with an acedemic background in biology — took her son to numerous dermatologists and infectious disease specialists, who offered no answers. Dismissed and desperate, she founded the Morgellons Research Foundation in 2004 to fund independent research and connect the growing number of families reporting identical symptoms.

Here is where the correlation demands closer attention. Mary Leitao and her family lived in Pennsylvania — the same state where Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were conducting their mRNA research at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. While it is not publicly confirmed whether Mary attended or worked at UPenn, the convergence of location (Pennsylvania), field of study (biology / lab science), and timeline (2000–2004) is striking. A person with biological laboratory training, living in the same region where the mRNA immune rejection problem was being actively investigated, became the first documented parent of a Morgellons child — just as the technology was moving from the lab into human applications.

By 2005, Karikó and Weissman had solved the immune rejection problem by wrapping the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles and chemically modifying its nucleosides to evade immune detection. Their breakthrough would go on to earn them the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine — the highest honor in science — awarded for a technology that, within the same timeframe and in the same geographic region, may have been tested on unwitting human subjects, including a two-year-old child.

I imagine to solve this kind of problem you might have trouble finding willing human participants to experiment on. Given the capabilities of this technology and the timeline, I have to ask the question...

Did they test this technology on an innocent 2 year old child?

I am in the process of attempting to contact Mary for further details about her living/working/study situation prior to her son’s condition developing. I am hoping to draw a futher correlation.

Potential Delivery Vectors

If the hypothesis is correct — that synthetic mRNA constructs are instructing cells to produce the fibers observed in Morgellons — then the question of delivery becomes central. How could such constructs enter the body?

Aerosol Inhalation ( Chemtrails )

The practice of aerial spraying — commonly referred to as “chemtrails” — has been documented for decades. Barium salts, aluminum oxide, and other particulates have been found in soil and water samples following these operations. If synthetic mRNA or DNA constructs were aerosolized and dispersed, they could be inhaled directly into the lungs, where they would enter the bloodstream and be distributed throughout the body. The lipid nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines are designed to be stable in aerosol form.

Injection (Vaccines and Anesthetics)

The most direct route of delivery is injection. If mRNA constructs were incorporated into vaccines, anesthetic preparations, or other injectable medications, they would bypass the body’s natural barriers entirely. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign demonstrated that mRNA injection at population scale is feasible and logistically straightforward.

Ingestion (Food and Medications)

While mRNA is typically degraded in the digestive tract, encapsulation in lipid nanoparticles or other protective coatings could allow oral delivery. Research into oral mRNA vaccines is ongoing (He et al., Journal of Controlled Release, 2022).

Environmental Exposure

Water supplies, food processing, or even airborne nanoparticles could serve as vectors. The CDC’s 2012 study noted that fibers were “likely of environmental origin” — a finding consistent with external delivery, though the agency did not test for engineered nanomaterials.

The Players, Funding, and Collaboration

The development of mRNA technology has been funded by a complex network of public and private entities, many of which have overlapping interests in both medicine and defense. The collaboration between these players and those involved in the rollout of the vaccines is extensive.

Public Funding:

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has provided billions in grants for mRNA research

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has funded synthetic biology and mRNA platform technologies under programs like ADvanced Nucleic Acid Therapeutics (ADNA) and Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) . DARPA’s interest in rapid-response vaccines overlaps with its broader interest in biological and neuroweapons.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provided over $1 billion to Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine development.

Private Companies:

CureVac (founded 2000) — German mRNA company, received DARPA and EU funding.

BioNTech (founded 2008) — Partnered with Pfizer. Received German government funding.

Moderna (founded 2010) — Received over $2.5 billion in U.S. government funding. Backed by venture capital firms including Flagship Pioneering.

Defense and Intelligence Connections:

DARPA’s interest in mRNA extends beyond vaccines to biological warfare defense and potentially offensive applications . The agency’s ADNA program explicitly aims to “develop platform technologies for the rapid production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics” — a capability that could be used for both protection and harm.

The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) has conducted research on mRNA-based countermeasures.

The National Security Council and intelligence community have been involved in pandemic preparedness planning that includes mRNA platforms.

The convergence of pharmaceutical, defense, and intelligence interests in mRNA technology creates a landscape where the same platform can be used for both therapeutic and potentially harmful purposes.

The NIH, EcoHealth, DARPA connection As an interesting side-note - In 2018 (before the pandemic) EcoHealth Alliance submitted a proposal to DARPA for a project called DEFUSE — a plan to study bat-borne coronaviruses by sequencing samples, reverse-engineering them to produce viruses, and inserting them into mice. The leaked proposal, obtained by the Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 (DRASTIC), showed collaboration between EcoHealth Alliance (in association with NIH) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). While DARPA claimed it “has never funded directly, nor indirectly as a subcontractor, any activity or researcher associated with the EcoHealth Alliance or Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the proposal itself demonstrates that the relationship was being actively pursued. The full document is available here: DRASTIC / DEFUSE Proposal PDF. EcoHealth is largely funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the form of research grants.

So it’s hard to not ask the question why the same defense entity (DARPA) was involved in both the mRNA vaccine technology and what looks like creating the reason to take the vaccine (i.e. the development of the apparent virus!!)

The Piezoelectric Connection: Why the Fibers Cause Sensations

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence supporting the engineered nature of Morgellons fibers is their piezoelectric properties. Independent researchers and sufferers who have analyzed the fibers under microscopy and spectroscopy consistently report that the filaments exhibit piezoelectric behavior — meaning they generate an electrical charge when mechanically stressed, and conversely, they vibrate or deform when exposed to an external electromagnetic field.

The formula is straightforward:

Piezoelectric elements + EMF = heating, vibration, crawling, static feelings, burning, pulsing.

Here is how it works:

Piezoelectric materials — such as certain collagen, keratin, crystalline structures, synthetic polymers, and engineered nanomaterials like zinc oxide nanowires or polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) — convert mechanical stress into electrical charge and vice versa.

When these materials are embedded in or on the skin as fibers, exposure to external electromagnetic fields (EMF) — from cell towers, Wi-Fi routers, satellites, or directed energy weapons — OR Electrical fields from the main power grid for example — causes them to flex and deform which can result in pulsing or vibration at frequencies based on the incoming field.

This vibration generates heat through dielectric loss and friction, potentially producing the burning sensations.

The same vibration can produce crawling sensations as the fibers move against nerve endings in the skin.

Static electricity builds up on the fibers, creating the sensation of static cling or electrical discharge.

The combination of heat and mechanical stimulation can mimic itching, stinging, and pressure — all of which are commonly reported.

In the early 2000’s independent researcher Dr. Hildegarde Staninger identified that the fibers found on Morgellons patients were composed of “nanostructured materials with piezoelectric properties [such as collagen].”. All elements found naturally in the body, but in a different form. This is consistent with the hypothesis that the fibers are not random biological products but engineered constructs designed to interact with the electromagnetic environment.

The implications are profound: have our cells been invaded by mRNA that allows them to be programmed with produce piezoelectric proteins that can be activated through EMF? And does this explain the sensations experienced by Morgellon’s sufferers?

Cell Density Supports the Theory

This is a profound realization as it explains much about how Morgellons suffers experience the sensations they do. The prolific hijacking of the cells to harness their energy and resources to produce piezoelectric proteins can happen both on the skin, under the skin, even inside the organs of the body.

The skin is probably the most profoundly noticed place for these fibers to be activated as it produces much of the sensation felt by victims of what might be one of the worst crimes against humanity this world has seen.

The more cells in an area, them more of these fibers can be produced in that area!

This theory explains why sensations tend to be worse in certain parts of the body... The density of skin cells in various areas explains this phenomenon. Here are some areas and their relative density. From highest to lowest.

Scalp / Face / Behind the ear (postauricular): Highest overall density Sole of the foot and palms of hands: High diversity despite being hairless; driven by epidermal and subcutaneous layers (thick skin specialization) Flexural areas (inner elbow, inner knee): Moderate levels; typically higher than nearby outer (extensor) regions Central trunk (buttocks, abdomen, back) & extensor areas (elbow, knee): Lowest overall density and diversity

This answers many questions such as “Why do my feet always vibrate?”, “Why do I get sensations in my scalp?” and why the crawling feeling rarely occurs on your buttocks!

Comparing a simple swab wipe and microscopy of these areas will confirm this fact. Certain skin-cell dense areas of the body express more fibers due to having more cells (i.e. thicker skin for example).

Can It Be Reversed?

If the mRNA is transient — standard synthetic mRNA degrades within days to weeks. If no further doses are delivered, protein production should cease and affected skin cells will eventually be replaced through natural turnover.

If the construct is self-amplifying (saRNA) — it includes a replicase enzyme that allows the RNA to copy itself, potentially leading to persistent protein production for months or longer (Bloom et al., Nature Communications, 2021).

If the construct integrates into the genome — standard mRNA does not do this, but if a retroviral vector or other integrating system were used, the genetic instruction could become permanent, requiring a fundamentally different approach to reversal.

What Would Be Needed for a True Reversal

RNA interference (RNAi) — Custom siRNAs could silence the specific mRNA. Requires intravenous administration and costs hundreds of thousands per year. Not available for this application.

CRISPR-Cas9 — Could edit or delete an integrated DNA sequence. Remains highly experimental for in vivo use, carries off-target risks, and is limited to a handful of clinical trials.

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) — Can block translation or degrade target mRNA. Existing ASOs cost over $125,000 per year and require medical administration.

Immune modulation — Could theoretically train the immune system to clear affected cells, but these are cancer treatments with significant autoimmune risks.

These are not options. Not for us. Not now.

The people who designed this technology have the tools to reverse it. The people suffering from it do not. Until official recognition and legal accountability arrive, the molecular remedies will remain out of reach.

What IS Actually Available — Mitigation Strategies

Since the true reversal pathways are inaccessible, the practical focus must shift to reducing symptom burden and supporting the body’s natural resilience. These strategies will not remove the fibers or silence the mechanism, but they can significantly reduce the intensity of the experience.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If the cells are indeed being invaded by a remotely addresssable form of nano-technology that includes metallic or highly conductive elements, some forms of Chelation might be effective in removing these from the body and returning the body back to a healthy stasis.

Detoxification and organ support — Supporting the liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system may help the body clear delivery vehicles, degraded mRNA fragments, and cellular debris more efficiently. Practical approaches include:

Liver support — milk thistle (silymarin), N-acetylcysteine (NAC), glutathione precursors

Kidney support — adequate hydration, dandelion root, avoiding nephrotoxins

Lymphatic support — dry brushing, rebounding (mini-trampoline), deep breathing, massage

EMF reduction — Since the piezoelectric fibers cause sensations in response to electromagnetic fields, reducing ambient EMF can directly reduce symptoms. Practical measures include:

Turning off Wi-Fi routers at night or switching to wired connections

Using ferrite chokes on power cords and device cables

Creating a Faraday canopy over sleeping areas using conductive silver/copper mesh fabric

Earthing/grounding — connecting the body to the earth’s natural electrical potential

Reducing smart meter exposure by requesting an analog meter or installing a shielding cover

Distance — doubling distance from an EMF source reduces exposure by a factor of four

Nutritional and cellular support — Antioxidants and compounds that support cellular health may help the body cope with the ongoing stress:

High-quality antioxidants — vitamin C, vitamin E, glutathione, lipoic acid.

Mitochondrial support — CoQ10, PQQ, magnesium, B vitamins.

Anti-inflammatory compounds — curcumin, omega-3 fatty acids, resveratrol.

Chelation support — if heavy metals or nanoparticles are involved, EDTA Therapy, binders like chlorella or activated charcoal may help (under professional guidance).

Symptom management — Direct relief for the most common experiences:

One of the most effective methods for reducing symptoms is just wiping these foul fibers off the body.. This can be done with your hands or with a wet cloth. If you wake up with screaming tinnitus, notice how quickly it subsides if you wipe over your face, ears and neck!

Vibrating feet and body can be mitigated with lint rollers, using a wet cloth or regular showing.

Sleep disruption — blackout curtains, white noise machines, grounding sheets, consistent sleep schedule.

Pain and burning sensations — regular showers, wet wiping of all the body during the day and night to reduce symptoms, cold compresses, aloe vera gel, magnesium oil sprays, Epsom salt baths.

Gastrointestinal distress — ginger tea, probiotics, digestive enzymes and avoiding trigger foods.

Anxiety and hypervigilance — breathwork, meditation, nature exposure, community connection with others.

The Bottom Line

The theoretical remedies exist, but they are not available to us. That is not a failure of the individual — it is a failure of the system. The path to actual reversal runs through recognition, research, and legal accountability. Until that day comes, our tools are mitigation, documentation, community, and survival.

Conclusion

The hypothesis that Morgellons represents the expression of engineered proteins programmed into the body via mRNA technology is not a fringe fantasy. It is grounded in the known capabilities of a technology that has been in development for over sixty years, proven viable since 2005, and deployed at population scale since 2020. The timeline matches — indeed, the immune rejection problem was being solved in the same years that the first Morgellons cases were being reported, under the association of Anthony Fauci. The mechanism is understood. The delivery vectors exist. The funding and infrastructure are in place. The piezoelectric nature of the fibers explains the sensations that sufferers experience as a predictable physical phenomenon.

What remains is the evidence. If sufferers can document their experiences, preserve samples, and share their testimony, the data may one day confirm what the timeline already suggests: that the fibers are not a delusion, but a product — a programmed expression of a technology turned against the very bodies it was supposed to protect.

References:

Wolff, J. A., et al. (1990). Direct gene transfer into mouse muscle in vivo. Science, 247(4949), 1465–1468. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1690918

Karikó, K., et al. (2005). Suppression of RNA recognition by Toll-like receptors: the impact of nucleoside modification and the evolutionary origin of RNA. Immunity, 23(2), 165–175. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2005.06.008

Pearson, M. L., et al. (2012). Clinical, epidemiologic, histopathologic and molecular features of an unexplained dermopathy. PLoS ONE, 7(1), e29908. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0029908

Bloom, K., et al. (2021). Self-amplifying RNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Nature Communications, 12, 1810. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22089-6

He, J., et al. (2022). Oral delivery of mRNA vaccines: challenges and opportunities. Journal of Controlled Release, 345, 802–816. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jconrel.2022.03.046

DARPA ADNA Program: https://www.darpa.mil/program/advanced-nucleic-acid-therapeutics

Newsweek. (2021). Wuhan, US Scientists Planned to Make Coronaviruses, Leaked Documents Show. https://www.newsweek.com/wuhan-us-scientists-make-coronaviruses-ecohealth-wiv-drastic-documents-1636532

DRASTIC. (2021). DEFUSE Proposal — Main Document. https://drasticresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/main-document-preempt-volume-1-no-ess-hr00118s0017-ecohealth-alliance.pdf

Staninger, H. (2006–2007). Private research on Morgellons fibers and nanotechnology. Referenced in TI community documentation.

Middleton, J. (2020). The History of mRNA Applications. News-Medical.net. https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/The-History-of-mRNA-Applications.aspx

Academy of Achievement — Katalin Karikó biography. https://achievement.org/achiever/katalin-kariko/

Penn Today — Katalin Karikó profile. https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/katalin-kariko-drew-weissman-mrna-vaccine-research

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