Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
1d

mRNA is the red herring covering Telestai's work. Sabrina is a classic op poisoning the well. When Harari openly declared humans are hackable, it had long been perfected. Wireless tissue manipulation through targeted electromagnetic frequency modulation.

"Died suddenly" is most likely a 6G connection fail.

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The Wailing Banshee's avatar
The Wailing Banshee
1d

Fabulous article --

I will say though that the first cases were actually reported in the 1980's but were not labelled as Morgellons but psychiatric disorders

"In the 1980s, the term "Morgellons" did not exist in modern medical literature. Instead, patients exhibiting identical symptoms—non-healing skin sores, crawling sensations, and the feeling that fibers were emerging from the skin—were diagnosed with a psychiatric condition known as delusional parasitosis or Ekbom syndrome.Medical records from the 1980s show these patients were routinely evaluated for psychiatric comorbidities.

Primary Treatment: In the 1980s, physicians favored the first-generation antipsychotic drug pimozide as the first line of treatment.Diagnostic Practices: Patients would often present their findings in matchboxes or small containers—a practice known in dermatology as the "matchbox sign".Scientific Consensus: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the broader medical community concluded that the extruding fibers were usually inanimate textile fibers from clothing. Medical professionals largely categorize the phenomenon as a delusional disorder.The name "Morgellons" was later revived and coined in 2002 by a layperson who used it to describe her child’s symptoms"

The bastards were experimenting with this as far back as the 1960's when they publicly admitted to discovering the mRNA -- that is clear now. So many other fake diseases have also been attributed to experimentations including the HIV con job!

I also think this mRNA shit is responsible for many many things going on with people and that it needs various types of light to properly assimilate within the body -- LED & BLUE LIGHT etc. as a reactive mechanism for success, survival, and replication.

I also think that the various energetic rays from the sun has an adverse affect on it which is why they have been blocking out the sun for years with chemtrail shit and insisting everyone needs to wear sunscreen!

There is definitely a correlation between this and sunlight David, I am 100% certain.

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