Gecko Pico's Special Brew

User's avatar
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
2dEdited

Gecko, hehehe, I mentioned anti-gravity first before ya!!! That was last week. I stacked it in my notes, for all to read!!!

I made a promise from the sacred laws of physics to all TIs, to NSA, to CIA that there is only 1 natural law in the universe that will wipe away every tear, every sorrow, every pain, indeed every targeting and every directed energy attacks with zero effort, and that law is Michael Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is the only law in the universe that defies gravity NATURALLY INDEED BEAUTIFULLY AND ELEGANTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It was achieved before the end of the 19th century by that guy ya know? You know who I'm talking about right??? He was akin to mankind's messiah like a form of Jesus of physics and engineering if you would like!!!

Once you are suspended in the air with both feet off the ground by the laws of electromagnetic induction and/or electrostatics/magnetism and that alone, not Bernoulli's pressure and/or the dynamics of air drag and lift, your targeting is over sweetheart Gecko!!!!!!!!!!!

O V E R!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOWOWOWOWOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Just like that Gecko, it's bye bye!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It's history, it's HEAVEN INDEED PARADISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It's because the earth's ubiquitous magnetic grid lines on which your 2 feet and all things sit on known as geopathic stress is needed to SWITCH ON THE DIRECTED ENERGY ATTACKS FROM MICROWAVES ESPECIALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The earth is a dielectric between the firmament and the ground!!!!!! That's why you need the ground to switch on the DEWs!!!!!!!!!!!!

Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2d

The Watchers are an Alien Race... Draco... Anunaki... children of God.

A race of energy beings as old as time living within our time and space but because they exist as pure living energy they cannot be seen but only felt.

They play God over us for a very long time.

Their aim is to take over Humanity as Hosts to their spirit.

They are Parasites as the Jews who are their Offspring.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

