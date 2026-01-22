Is our world fully curated by all knowing watchers?
Anti-gravity, targeting and technology - Three videos that suggest our world is curated
Introduction
The following videos point toward a provocative idea: that the world we experience is not evolving organically, but is carefully staged and timed.
In this view, reality appears to be curated by those who observe from above the system—often referred to symbolically as “the watchers.” Rather than releasing knowledge or technology freely, advancements are drip-fed according to what the population is deemed ready to accept. Nothing arrives too early, nothing arrives without context, and nothing arrives without a narrative.
Technology, under this framework, is not invented so much as revealed.
Certain individuals are selected as conduits—positioned historically, socially, and psychologically to receive ideas through what they describe as dreams, sudden insights, intuitive breakthroughs, or “downloads.” These people become the public-facing inventors, while the deeper source remains hidden in plain sight.
What’s striking is how often transformative technologies emerge simultaneously in different places, or appear fully formed rather than incrementally developed—as if the groundwork had already been laid elsewhere.
I believe we’re approaching a similar inflection point now.
Much of the technology currently affecting our lives—especially in areas people struggle to explain or fully see—feels like it’s on the verge of being reframed, acknowledged, or openly discussed. The boundary between what is “known,” what is “theoretical,” and what is quietly deployed seems to be thinning.
These three videos, taken together, suggest that the gate may be opening again.
Not necessarily all at once—but enough for those paying attention to notice the pattern.
Here are three videos that suggest the “watchers” are preparing the public to see more of what has always been there:
Real Anti-gravity technology
This guy from Western Australia has achieved anti gravity technology!
He speaks of receiving much of his insight from DREAMS, “downloads” and shadowy figures who gave him the information then disappeared in BLACK LIMOUSINES!
The Targeting Program
Chelsea Arias’s story and information regarding her targeting is MIND BLOWING! She talks of people who have willingly entered the world of transhumanism and utilise this to control with inbuilt Augmented reality known as BCI BOARDS. The gang she was part of operates a electronic remote sex trafficking operation under the guise of SPIRITUALITY.. She was offered to become a handler including huge wealth and fame. But she turned it down to protect her daughter! KUDOS to this BRAVE woman!
I truly believe Chelsea has been CURATED to EXPOSE the program. She even says this herself in this video. Will this end the program? No, I believe those that will be exposed have already been tagged for this purpose. Those who are not will continue. And we as targets will contineut o be use for OUR selected purposes (at least they will TRY!). Hopefully I am wrong about this..
WATCH THIS SPACE!
General Technology
Technology that we currently use every day, we are told was created by average people who happened upon these discoveries. The reality is that these people were SELECTED by “The Watchers” to deliver a message or technology ALREADY KNOWN to them. These watcher DECIDE when this technology is released and by whom.
Gecko, hehehe, I mentioned anti-gravity first before ya!!! That was last week. I stacked it in my notes, for all to read!!!
I made a promise from the sacred laws of physics to all TIs, to NSA, to CIA that there is only 1 natural law in the universe that will wipe away every tear, every sorrow, every pain, indeed every targeting and every directed energy attacks with zero effort, and that law is Michael Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is the only law in the universe that defies gravity NATURALLY INDEED BEAUTIFULLY AND ELEGANTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It was achieved before the end of the 19th century by that guy ya know? You know who I'm talking about right??? He was akin to mankind's messiah like a form of Jesus of physics and engineering if you would like!!!
Once you are suspended in the air with both feet off the ground by the laws of electromagnetic induction and/or electrostatics/magnetism and that alone, not Bernoulli's pressure and/or the dynamics of air drag and lift, your targeting is over sweetheart Gecko!!!!!!!!!!!
O V E R!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOWOWOWOWOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just like that Gecko, it's bye bye!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It's history, it's HEAVEN INDEED PARADISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It's because the earth's ubiquitous magnetic grid lines on which your 2 feet and all things sit on known as geopathic stress is needed to SWITCH ON THE DIRECTED ENERGY ATTACKS FROM MICROWAVES ESPECIALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The earth is a dielectric between the firmament and the ground!!!!!! That's why you need the ground to switch on the DEWs!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Watchers are an Alien Race... Draco... Anunaki... children of God.
A race of energy beings as old as time living within our time and space but because they exist as pure living energy they cannot be seen but only felt.
They play God over us for a very long time.
Their aim is to take over Humanity as Hosts to their spirit.
They are Parasites as the Jews who are their Offspring.
