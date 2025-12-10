DISCLAIMER

The following article discusses the use of Hydrogen Peroxide for topical and internal use. Please note the following:

Hydrogen peroxide above 3% can cause burns on the skin if not handled correctly. This is oxidization the act of the extra unstable oxygen molecule interacting with what it comes in contact with. If you must use a peroxide higher than 3% it is recommended that you WATER IT DOWN and store in a well labeled glass bottle in the fridge away from children and store the excess in the freezer to ensure you do not accidentally use it undiluted. Be careful handling anything 6% and above. Use gloves and protect yourself from direct contact with it until it has been diluted. Hydrogen peroxide comes in many strengths. It is important to ensure you are using a strength that is safe and that you take safety precautions to prevent injury Hydrogen peroxide sometimes has additives that are not suitable for use either topically or for ingestion. Please ensure you are only use one that is FOOD GRADE. NONE OF THIS ARTICLE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. IT IS COMPLETELY YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE YOUR OWN SAFETY. Please do your own research and make your own opinions on this matter.

Introduction

For years, people have been running around trying to find a solution to the poison that the globalist scum, Big Pharma, the military-industrial complex, corrupt corporations, and foul leaders have worked together to infect the public with in order to make them a node on their network.

This has resulted in a plethora of opportunists and malicious, greedy actors coming forward with so-called “solutions” that are not only ineffective but often make the issue worse than it was prior to use.

What if I told you there was a cheap and easy treatment — a key to health and a potential cure for ailments such as cancer, heart disease, AIDS, Parkinson’s Disease, and more — that you could use right away, which might also help clear the foul particulates inside the body?

What if I told you that by spreading this information we could reduce the hold of the pharmaceutical complex and supply the body with everything it needs to operate optimally, clear toxins, and maintain premium health?

Well, I am not going to re-write the book on this, because author Madison Cavanaugh has already done a stellar job of exposing the foul and corrupt pharmaceutical complex that has been poisoning humanity for generations.

It’s time to take our health back!

What’s in the book?

Here is an exert from Chapter 3 of the book. I implore people to spend the time to READ THIS BOOK! It is pivotal to gain an understanding of the importance of Oxygen in the body and how WE HAVE BEEN LIED TO!

Buy or Download the Book!

SUPPORT Madison’s Excellent work by buying the book or Audiobook.

Buy “The One-Minute Cure” now

or, for those who cannot afford it:

Download “The One-Minute Cure” PDF (PERMALINK)

We break now for an important message

Before commenting on this article I ask that you:

Now that we have that out of the way. We can continue!

Why Hydrogen Peroxide Might Be PIVOTAL in Destroying Bio-Digital Convergence

As I discussed in my last article,

Hydrogen peroxide is a very interesting compound. It is basically H₂O with an extra oxygen molecule.

This holds the key to its ability to cleanse many things — from fabrics to our bodies, from the air to our drinking water.

Oxygen is responsible for a process called oxidation. Oxidation HOLDS THE KEY to destroying carbon-based nano-tech elements within the body.

The book outlines a treatment regime to be used over about one month. It starts at a low dose and slowly works its way to a full dose. I recommend everyone follow the directions laid out in this regime. In addition to this you can add Hydrogen peroxide to your every day health regime by simply adding it to your drinking water. It will not only attack and potentially destroy carbon-based nano and micro-strands but it will also increase your bodies source of oxygen, keeping you healthy and giving the body everything it needs to heal.

Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide for Targets

In addition to internal health, food-grade hydrogen peroxide is extremely useful in many situations faced by targets. Here are just some of the ways I’ve used it — it is universally helpful.

Please note: It is important that you use ONLY FOOD GRADE hydrogen peroxide. Some other forms are only designed for cleaning and should not be put on the skin or ingested! Please ensure that only FOOD GRADE is used. If you can’t get it in the correct strength you can buy it as 35% and dilute it 1 part H2O2 to 10 parts distilled water (i.e. 1:10) to create a 3% hydrogen peroxide.

All of the solutions below use either:

• a 300 - 500 ml spray bottle of water plus 2 caps of 3% food-grade hydrogen peroxide

• a 100 ml spray bottle filled with 3% hydrogen peroxide

Defeating Airborne Particulates

Using the big bottle, spray air in the area where you sleep. This attaches to airborne particulates, drops them to the ground, and destroys them.

You can also add a cap of HP to a nebulizer or vaporizer with some eucalyptus oil to oxygenate the room, clearing the air of foul particulates.

Crawling Skin Sensations

Use the big bottle on sensations caused by micro-strands on the skin. These can often be eliminated by simply spraying the affected area and letting it sit.

Crawling and Vibrating Bedding

Spray the vibrating area with the big bottle and let it sit for a few moments to disintegrate these foul elements.

V2K and Tinnitus

With the small bottle:

Spray 2–3 times into each nostril while inhaling. Tilt your head back to allow it to run down the back of your throat. If your nose is blocked, blow it and repeat.

Then turn your head to the side on a pillow, ear facing up, and spray 2–3 times into the ear canal. Let it sit for a few minutes (or at least until the crackling stops).

Repeat for the other side.

You can use this process as often as you require.

Bathing

You can add HP to your bath to decimate particulates found on the skin surface. This has been more effective than anything else I’ve encountered.

Contaminated Water

Add a cap of 3% HP to a liter of water to help decontaminate it of carbon-based elements.

Summary

Since I have started harnessing the power of H₂O₂, many of the foul attacks used by the fascist globalist Mafia are falling to pieces! They have been left with attacks that do not rely on nano-particulates (such as beam-steering microwave attacks to the gut) to induce discomfort, internal damage, and distress.

I hope this insight is useful to those being harassed nightly, and that it gives you real solutions to the problems these monsters cause in their attempt to torment us into losing our minds and sanity through lack of sleep. I will not give these monsters the satisfaction. There is too much to be done to ensure these bastards are put behind bars — or face the consequences they deserve.

Please SHARE This Information Far and Wide!

Whether someone is targeted or not, The One-Minute Cure is a PUNCH IN THE FACE of the foul establishment that put us in this position. It has the potential to TEAR DOWN THE ENTIRE FOUL MEDICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL ESTABLISHMENT responsible for poisoning the people with nano-tech-laden jabs.

They deserve to be exposed for their CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY and this book will hit them where it hurts!!

HAVE YOU READ THE BOOK??

If not GO AND READ THE BOOK!

