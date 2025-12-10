Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Olivia
2d

Thanks Gecko, yes my attacks are different and less vicious after using it and the electronic signal sound in my left ear goes completely for a period, but like your V2K returns. In my mind it's the remnant self-replicating material that hasn't been removed or possibly a polymer hydrogel implant inside ears or nose? I'm just using externally to remove their crap from my skin first.

I have used it internally before for Lyme disease

(aka biological weapon😏) it is a very powerful antimicrobial. Go gently, keep persisting and we will eventually conquer this BS

do wi
2d

As mentioned before, i used 7-9 drops of 5% h202 in 500 ml water (one glass), 2-3 times pe day, plus sodium citrate 4-5 gr mixed in the water. The sodium citrrate as well as h202 can combat nasty stuff in the vacc, as demonstrated by Karl C and Dr Nixon (both in substack). I add also blood cupping once in 2w to take out bad blood that deposited in accupunture points in the body (mainly in my feet, and my back). So far so good. This h202 works better than MSM/Chlorine dioxide which i have tried as well, but h202 taste better and less concentration.

