Once again I have been blocked from Facebook for an apparent violation of the Community Standards. But this time I have been accused of something that is not only ridiculous but highlights the foul tactics used by this obvious Intelligence Asset to gaslight and censor information that the establishment would prefer to keep hidden.

The block happened 1 day after a post made on Monday 26 January 2026 that was highlighted in the alleged “violation”.

The images below outlines what I faced when I visited the social media site on Tuesday evening.

The claim was I had posted content that violated “child sexual exploitation”.

The rules for this were as follows:

Obviously I had not violated any of these conditions at all..

Below is an outline of the “offending” post and the image. Funnily enough, the post was about another post. Which makes this post, a post, about a post, about another post!

The text of the post was the following. It outlines my realisation that I may have been targeted due to my sharing of information related to a Satanic Child Sex Trafficing here in Australia and overseas also as Fiona was shipped over there a number of times and recalls encouters with both Presidents and Prime ministers!

“I think I might have figured out why I was targeted in the first place... It was the 10th of June 2022 when I posted the attached.... I began HEARING VOICES less than 2 months later... I wonder if this is a hint as to who is on the other end of these remote weapons attacks? The book [Eyes Wide Shut by Fiona Barnett] implicates MANY people in Child Sex Trafficking, Satanic Ritual Abuse and more.. Many of them very wealthy and powerful. In politics, show business, the music industry, the church, the police forces in Victoria and NSW, ASIO, CIA and more... Why are those targeting me so angry about me reading this book???? Because they are a PACK OF CORRUPT SATANISTS WHO LIKE KILL AND SACRIFICE AND RAPE INNOCENTS in the name SATAN. Does this suggest perhaps that the same people implicated in this book are also the ones CRIMINALLY ATTACKING ME IN MY HOME??? After all, who would have access to weapons of such capability other than the rich, powerful, Intel, Military and Police forces??? And who else would be such a CLEAR PACK OF SADISTS???? I’d hate to say this but IT REALLY DOESN’T LOOK GOOD FOR YOU! THE VOICES I have recorded are CLEARLY SATANIC... It REALLY DOESN’T LOOK GOOD FOR YOU! PLEASE NOTE: MY VIEWS ABOUT MUSK HAVE TOTALLY CHANGED NOW. THIS IS NOT ABOUT MUSK! THIS IS ABOUT LEWD ACTS WITH MIN0RS!“

And the image which apparently contained the “child sexual exploitation” :

The post was GOING VIRAL having received over 60 likes when this image was flagged as Child sexual exploitation! A little IRONIC perhaps??

Obviously I wished to contest this and so I selected Request review.

When I attempted to continue... I was faced with this error. DENIED!

I tried this multiple times and it failed every time. then I was faced with

And

and then suddenly my restrictions multiplied!

I want to be very clear. I have done nothing to violate the terms of the community standards. I may have exposed information (truth) that they would prefer people were not aware of. And now the Facebook spooks are using a fake technical problem to prevent me from clearing my name.

Of course the IRONY of being blocked for alleged child sexual exploitation for posting a story about a book trying to EXPOSE Satanic Ritual Abuse and Child Sex Trafficking was not lost on me.

This is exactly how JUSTICE works in the “FOUL NEW WORLD”. Often those who are targeted for exposing these crimes end up being charged for child porn PLANTED on their machines!

I believe the information that they wish me not to share is contained within Fiona’s revealing book which can be downloaded in PDF format from multiple locations on the web:

Click to download…

Fiona released this book in 2019 after many years attempting to get justice for being a victim of what she describes as Satanic Ritual Abuse and Child Sex Trafficking. She is very forthcoming with names having a wealth of knowledge and an impressive memory of those involved in these circles.

She released the first version of it for free as she stated that she thought she couldn’t trust that it wouldn’t be buried if it was through a publisher. She only wanted the truth to be heard.

This book is ground breaking not just for Australia but for the World. It exposes the corruption and exploitation occurring at the very top of the political pyramid.

Given that my life was unceremoniously interrupted only two months after posting information relating to this book on Facebook, only months after it’s release, I can only assume that this may have been the reason for it.

People have been targeted for much less! I can’t say I am surprised.

Out.

WARNING! The following video contains VERY GRAPHIC descriptions of DISGUSTING violent and murderous acts carried out by Satanists. Not suitable for the feint of heart!