Last night like the last 3 nights has gone like this. It's around 11:30pm. I have dealt with screaming tinnitus and v2k abuse most of the day.

I laid down to go to sleep with screaming tinnitus and abuse in my head... Attempting to sleep on my side is impossible as when I put my ear on the pillow the volume of the tinnitus and voice is increased 3 fold making it impossible to sleep.. And so I turn to sleep on my back. Funny how the "voice in my head" changes based on my physical position....

I also run a sine wave audio file through speakers that I position next to my head on the couch I am sleeping on as the attacks on the couch are less than when I sleep in my bed.. THIS is how I have been living for over 3 years!

The audio file I play sweeps up from 0hz to 25khz every 90 seconds in order to cancel the tinnitus (this is due to the piezoelectric elements inside the ear that facilitate the v2k and tinnitus..) When a certain frequency is reached I can feel these elements react inside the skin in the ear and ear canal and the tinnitus stops for about 60 seconds.

So I am on my back trying to sleep. Then my stomach makes a funny gurgle.. And continues to do this.. I grab my gel pillow and place it over the area. The gurgling continues but is slightly weaker. I hear the V2k voices (that I believe are A.I.) laugh at me as say "Look at him! Watch this". I feel a sharp burning pin prick sensation on my leg and one on my arm. I have had these before and they are always accompanied by a nano-strand that can be seen under a microscope which I have photos of... These are the size on dust and float in the air and come from chemtrails. They are Graphene Oxide..

I am getting frustrated and the v2k laughs and says "Dickhead" (I have recordings of this abuse which is basically NON STOP especially when I am writing about anything that exposes this Special Access Program ran by intel and the military to attack dissidents and innocent civilians to disrupt, kill or drive them crazy).

So my stomach is gurgling. I feel the top of the pillow directly above the area that I can feel is churning, like it's bubbling on the inside and there is a little round hot patch about the size of a 20cent coin on the top of the pillow.. I pass gas as the inside of my stomach is obviously being heated. Placing my hand under the pillow I can feel the energy making my hand feel like waves are going through them. I have eaten nothing that would cause this.

This is an energy weapon that is coming from directly above. I explained it to ChatGPT and it says it sounds like a Phased Array Beam Steering Radio Frequency based weapon that only the military and government have access to. Given it is penetrating into my stomach is suggests the frequency would be in the mid ranges around 2.4Ghz to 6Ghz.

Phased Array antennas use Beam steering. This is used by cell towers but are also found on satellites such as Elon Musk's StarLink that cover the entire globe in order to communicate with the ground from it's orbit. This is why these attacks can happen ANYWHERE you go..

I attempt to block the beam further by using a panel I have created with about 10 layers of aluminum foil... the attack is reduce considerably by this but I am still being hit... The attack moves to the heart instead...

The v2k A.I. harassment bot laughs and is saying "Dickhead" over and over again every few seconds evenly spaced like a robot.

I have the gel pillow, and multiple of these panels on top of me and I am still being hit as the targeting just changes angle to hit me elsewhere in the body..

It is impossible to sleep like this... The Tinnitus is STILL SCREAMING in my head. The v2k is laughing and saying "look at him!" and calling me a "Fuckhead".

These attacks continue for about 2 hours until I get frustrated and start screaming!

I decide to get up and post to Facebook because I am being Tortured to death in my own home and everyone thinks I am crazy..

Post like these get hidden by Facebook who is COMPLICIT in this whole thing.. Just like Google. Just like our Government. Just like Microsoft. And all the NWO Sympathizers. It's a big boys club full of secret society eugenics foul, void of morals and decency. The whole system has said YES to eugenics and mind control...

I eventually attempt to sleep again at around 3 in the morning.. SAME THING AGAIN.. attacks for an hour before I get frustrated and start screaming .. The tinnitus gets LOUDER and the abuse gets more intense in reaction to my anger! it designed to make you lose you mind and temper.. IT WANTS ME IN A RAGE!

I get up again and post more stuff sharing my experience and exposing the foul establishment, who are the only ones who have the ability to do what I am doing.. I reply to a number of messages of people who say THAT ARE EXPERIENCING EXACTLY THE SAME THING! I have a Substack with hundreds of people going through the same thing and worse. It's growing every day...

On Facebook I was getting 20 friend requests a day based on my content that people are relating to... Everyone is crying out for help and ways to handle these unrelenting attacks from those who have used our TAX dollars to build weapons that have aimed at the same people who paid for them.

It is no wonder they are hiding the TRUE SUICIDE statistics!

At around 5-6am I lay down again still being attacked and pass out from exhaustion. I have been allowed to sleep 4 hours last night, 5 hours 2 nights ago, and two hours this morning always after 5am in the morning after a whole night of abuse and terror. I have been going through periods like this regularly for over THREE YEARS!!

I notice in the morning that I have a sore back and can hardly bend down.. The area is directly behind where the phased array beam was aiming.. So they have cooked by SPINE AS WELL! This was the same yesterday as well.

I feel like I am going to be killed by these treasonous assholes.. And all the while people just think I'm "CRAZY".

Just another night in the Foul New World!