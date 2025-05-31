Have you heard the latest? Our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is disgraced by some of the speech on social media, and even Sky News (a typically right leaning media station) agrees. So I guess that means that everyone is in agreement that inappropriate speech on social media needs to be shut down NOW!

I'm taking a stand. No longer will I just scroll past someone saying something I don't like? How dare anyone have an opinion that's different to mine anyways!?

No, I'm gonna scream as loud as I can to be SILENCED. I'll maybe even start a petition to "PLEASE TAKE MY RIGHT TO SPEAK AWAY". Because I just know there is someone out there who knows better, than ME. They know better than YOU. They even know better than experts in their field.

And they are called POLITICIANS and that's why we voted them in. And that's why they should be the first people in line to decide what people can say or even think.

And why should we stop at Social Media? Speech is a weapon that has the potential to break bones if spoken really loudly and at the exact right angle. I wouldn't want my children to have to hear something which might cause them to grow too much of a backbone or some form of resilience. They shouldn't have to learn to look after themselves.

That's what the state is for, isn't it? That's why we pay taxes. So we don't have to look after our children ourselves? So if a parent says something bad about the state, and the state is caring for our children. Then it stands to reason, that the parent is NOT caring for our children and therefore the children should be removed immediately from that family FOR THEIR OWN SAFETY.

I mean, don't get me wrong, I know there are laws in place to deal with these types of things already. But why should we have to go through all the red tape and bureaucracy when the state can just have big-brother AI determine what is and isn't appropriate?

Some say this might cause an imbalance of information, suggesting that those in control might introduce biases into the AI so that it doesn't just monitor for "hate speech", but also ensures no one says (or thinks) anything bad about our benevolent leaders or the injustices they might have allegedly caused, which will almost certainly not even happen, because we live in a world gently guided by benevolent leaders who are infinitely compassionate, and wise beyond their years. Whose selfless endeavours to present to you the truth is never-ending. Who never cease to strive for a better understanding of what it means to be an earth human. Whose understanding of the sanctity of life is so great, that you and I wouldn't even begin to understand.

Some also speak concern of (confirmed) rumors that some "intelligence" agencies have a tendency to be involved in creating the very problems which those in power need, to justify taking away the abundantly ridiculous swathe of "human rights" which people have had for far too long and "dignity" which they hardly deserve. Some say all that the "intelligence" agencies are good for are creating coops, fixing elections, figuring out ways to kill off innocent citizens without being detected and creating patsies,

They point to instances in the past where they have fabricated the truth, and incited violence which has then been used to introduce stricter laws to deal with this...

They suggest that in order to have the world screaming to be protected from all those scary words, all they would need to do, is get AI bots to push a whole lot of division and abuse online (this is almost certainly already happening, and was confirmed to be happening on Twitter) and people would be demanding to be silenced.

I maintain that silencing isn't enough. Why not gag and chain? Shame and detain? After all, anyone who is so violent with their words certainly can't be trusted with their hands could they??

I mean look at JuIianAssnge. Have you seen how scary this man is? They tell us he's psychotic (which I'm sure has nothing to do with being exiled and stuck in an embassy for years and years fearing for his life, separated from his family and not being allowed to feel the warmth of the sun or feel the wind on your face). Serves him right. What vile man would release truth so horrible, implicating our beautiful, flawless leaders in War crimes!?

This is precisely the type of speech that needs to be silenced. Such horrible truth has the explosive potential to result in people questioning our amazing leaders! Which is obviously terrorism. Questioning is practically attempted assassination for those as gentle, caring and understanding as they. And must be stopped at all costs.

For if our leaders aren't allowed to do as they wish and say as they wish then all hope will be lost.

People have had rights for so long that they have forgotten WHY THEY WERE CREATED IN THE FIRST PLACE. So I guess they won't even notice when they are gone. It only stands to reason that all those rights be immediately ceded to a higher authority who (WHO?) knows best.

And it'll be worth it. To not have to worry about what someone might say to you or your children. To not have the bother of educating your children to have to be able to decern what is right or wrong, true or false, or to think critically. To not have to worry about where you are, what you eat, what you are wearing tomorrow, who you're interacting with or even what you're thinking.

Because it will all be organised, just think of the convenience..... A single place to get all your truth! The official - department of Truth. Think about this now...

...

...

OK, your time for thinking about our amazing leaders is over. Now get back to work! Your 10-minute lunch break and delicious bug puree are done! And that temple of Baal ain't gonna build itself.

