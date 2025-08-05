Summary

I recently sent out a letter (below) to every M.P. in Australia calling for acknowledgement and investigation into the use of Neuroweapons and Directed Energy Weapons. I asked that a framework be created to criminalize the use of these inhumane weapons against the people of Australia.

I am yet to receive a single response back from over 100 Members of Parliament. Could it be that those in power are aware of these weapons and are avoiding the topic or are our leaders burying their heads in the sand?

I hope to see the day that those who have allowed these foul weapons to be deployed against innocent civilians in their homes in the most inhumane ways that cause endless torture and torment be brought to justice and make them accountable for their crimes against humanity!

Here is a copy of the letter I sent to all Australian MPs. Let it be known that they were informed and asked to comment and none, NOT ONE, had the decency to reply to my cries for help.

As far as I am concerned these people have shown that their allegiance lies not with the people, but to the foul Globalist cabal whose agenda lies in eugenics, death and lies.

LET IT BE KNOWN THESE PEOPLE ARE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE!

Urgent Request for Action on Covert Use of Neuroweapons, Directed Energy Weapons and Neuro-Rights Violations

Dear [name]

I am writing to you not only as a citizen urgently seeking justice in the face of a silent, ongoing assault on civil liberties—one that remains invisible to most but is increasingly affecting individuals across Australia and the world.

I refer to the covert use of Neuroweapons, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) and neurological manipulation technologies including nano-technology and SMART DUST—once confined to the realm of science fiction, but now weaponised and operating without public oversight, legal protection, or ethical review.

To begin with, I urge you to watch the following video, which offers a concise introduction to the technological reality and ethical implications of neurotechnology, nano-technology and DEWs:

Since 2022, I have been subjected to what I believe are coordinated, military-grade neuro-technological assaults that include the following effects:

Chronic sleep deprivation

Weaponised tinnitus

Sharp, dull, and burning pains on skin and organs

Auditory and visual projection inside the mind ("voice to skull")

Mood and thought manipulation

Induced fatigue or aggression

Inability to concentrate or function normally

Forced digestion and organ stimulation

Severe headaches

Ongoing privacy violations and suspected cognitive surveillance - 24/7

Non-consensual “mind reading” (this is obviously done to make me feel monitored at all times by an A.I. “chat bot”)

These attacks have devastated my life and the lives of many others, stripping us of our basic dignity, bodily autonomy, and mental sovereignty.

These are clear and ongoing violations of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR):

The following rights are being systematically and gravely violated:

Article 1 – Right to Dignity and Freedom

Article 3 – Right to Life, Liberty, and Personal Security

Article 5 – Freedom from Torture and Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment

Article 6 – Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law

Article 12 – Right to Privacy (mental and physical)

Article 18 – Freedom of Thought, Conscience, and Mental Autonomy

Article 19 – Freedom of Opinion and Expression

Article 25 – Right to Health and Well-being

Article 30 – Prohibition of State Abuse of Any Human Right

These technologies not only violate the above but exploit the absence of legislation regulating neurotechnology, allowing for state or corporate actors to operate in a legal vacuum.

Much of the use of nano-particulates also go against many of the principles outlined in the Nuremberg code.

Neuro-Rights Must Be Enshrined in Australian Law

I respectfully urge you to act by:

Acknowledging the existence and abuse of DEWs and neuro-surveillance technologies; Supporting an official investigation into their use on Australian civilians; Championing legislation that bans the covert use of such weapons and: Affirms cognitive liberty;

Protects autonomy of the mind;

Protects mental privacy;

Requires informed consent for any neuro-intervention;

Criminalises non-consensual neural manipulation.

These protections are urgently needed to prevent further abuse and bring Australia in line with emerging global norms, including frameworks proposed by the NeuroRights Initiative, UN Special Rapporteurs, and the OECD Principles on Neurotechnology.

I would deeply appreciate a response to this letter and the opportunity to speak further or share additional documentation.

Yours sincerely,

David Iorlano

Constituent of Mallee

Mildura Victoria 3500

