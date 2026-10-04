Lindsay Clancy: The Question Nobody is Asking

Summary

Kudos to Lookoutfa Charlie for inspiring this documentary.

Lookoutfa Charlie’s recent video once again demonstrates his amazing ability to see through large-scale agendas in relation to the growth of surveillance and the infringement on people’s basic rights to privacy: the introduction of more Neo-Marxist policy - by which I mean the framing of the family and private life as problems for the state to correct and manage - governing every aspect of our social and family lives, and the infiltration of our private lives in order to introduce more draconian laws, all with a view to a further transfer of authority to government agencies. Those agencies thereby gain a greater ability to remove children from their homes and to pathologise mothers, all under the guise of helping.

The Playbook

He suggests that many people who end up in these situations, and who often claim to “hear voices” - a method known to many of my dear readers as Voice to Skull technology, professed to be used by the US military in the Us Iraq Gulf war as far back as the early two thousands - have been hoodwinked into performing certain actions, such as killing their own children. But why would any covert agencies want to do this to someone?

The answer is simple. It justifies sweeping changes in government policy designed to hand the establishment more authority.

This mirrors the same playbook used by agencies in relation to many mass shooters, such as Myron May, who also claimed to hear voices and to be subject to what he described as Directed Energy Weapons - cases that usually result in an ever more draconian response aimed at disarming the populace through the tightening of policy or the introduction of laws.

It should be noted that disarmament of the populace is listed in Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300 by John Coleman, and that this is a great example of how this particular playbook works.

Disarmament, though, is not listed in isolation. Coleman sets out alongside it the breaking down of the family unit, the raising of children as state property, restrictions on the number of children per family, and the seizure of control over education. In his own summary of the program, the prohibition of privately owned weapons sits in the very same passage as the limits on children per family. Disarming the populace and taking control of the family are not two policies but one — which is exactly the mechanism described here: disarm the people, insert the state into the home, and take the children.

And there is a method behind it. Coleman describes a cycle of engineered crises, each followed by the management of that crisis, repeated until apathy takes hold on a mass scale. Create the problem, then present yourself as the solution. It is the same move being made in the story above: a woman is reduced by a system, and the answer offered is more of that same system.

The Machine of Control

What I take from this is how the well-oiled machine of control operates: the weaponisation of mental health and the rise of fusion centers (shared intelligence hubs where multiple agencies pool data and coordinate their efforts), with our data — including health data — made available to law enforcement, and law enforcement given the role of “carer” and the power to conduct “wellness checks”, which in some cases result in fatalities.

There is a company that already does exactly this, and it does it at scale. Palantir — seeded in its early years by In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture arm — sells the platforms (Gotham, Foundry, and now AIP, its artificial-intelligence layer) that take records held in separate systems and fuse them into a single searchable picture of a person. Its public contracts now run straight across health, policing and defence: in the UK alone roughly $670 million, including the $330 million contract to run the NHS Federated Data Platform, a $240 million Ministry of Defence deal awarded without competitive tender, and work for the Atomic Weapons Establishment. The Australian Defence Force has used Palantir since 2011.

Two documented details are worth pausing on. In February 2026 it was reported that Scotland Yard had used Palantir-supplied AI to profile its own officers — reviewing their illness levels, absences from duty and overtime patterns. And in the United States, reporting alleges that Palantir tools used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement draw on health records to locate and target people. Put those two facts side by side and the conclusion is uncomfortable: this technology already treats medical and behavioral data as a targeting dataset. The only question left is who is being targeted, and why.

The Response

So ask yourself why the answer to this is always more mental health. Here is a woman attacked by covert weapons run by the very governments that stand to gain from the policy change — and she was dosed to the eyeballs by a mental health industry that had over-medicated her long before the onslaught of psychological manipulation ever began. The solution on offer? More mental health. More diagnosis, more medication, more state power to define and manage her mind. Why would you hand more authority to the very system that helped put her there? Why would you let the mental health narrative — the narrative that shaped how everyone saw her — now shape how we see the attack itself? The response looks like a benevolent one. But is it really?

Who Benefits?

The whole premise that this is built on is that the big stories we see in the media actually read very differently if you stand back and ask the question: who benefits?

If you ask that question, you then need to ask whether these stories have been told for a reason - and therefore whether the conditions under which the person found themselves, which led to the series of events occurring the way they did, may have been induced.

That lands squarely in the realm of real conspiracy: bringing about a situation in order to have somebody act in a certain way in order to justify a response.

This is the basis of mind control, not just of those being directly affected, but also of the general populace who are fed the story on the evening news as a means to prime them for the coming changes to policy or legislation. It’s the method used to curate people’s perspectives, so that the public sees things in the way the establishment wants them to see it, in order to support its aim to grasp ever more power and control - to disarm people, to see into people’s homes and even to take people’s children. It is all along the same vein: the implementation of the surveillance nanny state, all under the guise of “Keeping the people safe”.

What we are seeing is a move towards government overreach as the new standard.

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