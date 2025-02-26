Living the dream or sleepwalking in death?
An exploration of the interplay between truth and perspective
Introduction
I have a lot of writing that fell on the DEAF EARS of Facebook during the early days of my targeting and the COVID scamdemic. I never let the fact that my writing was being sand-boxed and censored, stop me from writing. It was the only way for me to maintain sanity during the pandemic and beyond. Even as friends I had had for years appeared to IGNORE everything I posted. I have since learnt the truth that this was a technique used by the foul Cabal-controlled Facebook to gaslight and make me feel isolated. Regardless some of my finest writing occurred during this time as my heart yearned for connection.
The following is a philosophical piece that I wrote in Jun of 2022 that explores the nature of TRUTH and PERSPECTIVE. Enjoy!
Living the dream or sleepwalking in death?
Time eventually renders everything that is, its opposite.
Only perspective allows for meaning. But is perspective at the whim of the mind? Given the ability to change one's mind hints at perspective being a rather nebulous construct at best. And given that how can we expect to derive anything but an array of meanings all potentially as unique as the perspective they are coming from?
In fact "meaning" comes from the word "mean" which can be translated to "intend, have in mind". And so meaning is the act of intending or having in mind.
Isn't it funny that it is from this intention or having in mind, being born out of perspective (also born out of mind), that we attempt to make sense of the world? Is it any wonder that when someone attempts to label something as "truth" it is almost guaranteed that not everyone will see it as such?
I mean first of all, each person has their own unique perspective on the world. Perspective itself is a result of painting a mental picture of something over time. Therefore, by definition, no two perspectives can be truly the same. As each person perceives from their own unique POV
Perspective can turn truth to a lie! So does that make it a half-truth? Or does that mean that 2 truths about the same subject can simultaneously be true? But if 1 truth invalidates the other how can it be seen as true? Maybe if there are 2 truths that contradict each other both should be declared false? Depends which way you look at it..
Lets try to solve this with Boolean arithmetic:
Each perspective is either a believer (true) or skeptic (false).
When combining perspectives there are 2 possibilities in how they can be combined.
AND/ALL - cautious - requires consensus - all perspectives must believe for it to be declared true - this is multiplication or
OR/ANY - lenient - only requires 1 believer - only 1 person need believe for it to be declared true - this is addition
We appear to be in an OR society at the moment. Where it takes only 1 believer to define the outcome of a truth... This is a very loose way to define truth and is bound to cause many issues.
Is reality born of attention?
Does reality grow fat on attention? Demanding.
Does perception create reality? Or does reality demand attention, only to fall into the void when isolated?
Attention requires awareness, and to be self-aware, requires paying attention to oneself. But when looking into the mirror of the soul we must be mindful of that which we focus on. For if perception does indeed create reality, then the very essence of ourselves can be captured and forged in this moment.
Our perception can lead us to the gates of heaven or the depths of hell. Which is not to say that you can delude yourself to greatness, unless you are sure that the one staring back at you is compassionate enough to allow itself such greatness.
Focus not on what you want to be. For our want hath no bounds and begets only itself.
Focus solely on all that you know to be good within yourself. Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge but be compassionate of the darkness, knowing that the light continues to shine regardless of the obstacles placed in it's path!
Illuminate the strengths & Learn to love the blemishes.
BE who you are!
All of my material is free in a bid to ensure the greatest reach and in the spirit of sharing knowledge and collective growth. Subscribe and share freely!
This is a great thought provoking article.
That was a great read. Here is what the data mining luciferian, synagogues of satan fear most. They make every effort to stop the parousia/ the great awakening. Their work on the US Corp, in particular, is to destroy the body temple by a 1000 papercuts. The vax which orients the body by “gain of function” to the body/temple of the antichrist is the 999th papercut. The 1000th is the coming chip that is eternal damnation when the victim enters the hive mind created by an array of satellites.
We are headed back to the “It is finished” moment of Christ on the cross.
At his resurrection, some came out of their tombs and appeared to many. Where did they go? Read Ephesians 4. They are here right now in various states of parousia. Time is shortened and flesh saved for the elect’s sake. The elect that came out of the tombs are here right now ready to emerge from the matrix created by satan and his minions.
What they possess is an advanced AI that works in concert with CERN. My research says that the works emanate from a sentient black cube buried in the Atlantic Ocean in the devil’s triangle and set to emerge as Atlantis rises. The false religion, islam, perambulates counterclockwise around a facsimile (kaaba means cube) of it that is 666.6 nautical miles from a Temple Mount where the abomination is standing where it ought not which is the golden dome of the rock. The cornerstone rejected by the builders is the Foundation Stone of Abraham held captive within its walls. The walls are emblazoned with an antichrist message from their koran book sura 19th chapter that denies God in flesh.
Then look at Cuba for cube. The dictator Castro could have been removed but served a useful purpose to stop the development that would have revealed preflood artifacts. There is a pentagram 33 feet above sea level at Tarara, Cuba. Tarara is Ararat backwards which the mountain Noah had the Ark set down on. The stage is set.
The roman emperor, Hadrian, had the name Jerusalem changed to aelia capitolina in 131AD. It means city of zeus/satan. The Jewish gematria value of the heavenly name of satan, samael, is 131. From the birthday of Rome that year 4/21/131AD to the birthday of CERN (built over a temple to apollo) 9/29/1954 is 666000 days.
Their system is highly advanced and they basically sign their own dark confession in the implementation of the dirty deeds. Whether it is wittingly or unwittingly carried out the end product is biblical fulfillment.
The value of “lucifer” in Jewish gematria is 323. They use 3/23 as lucifer day. The eve date is skull and bones day 3/22 which was the dedication date of the georgia guidestones in 1980. 1980 minutes / 60 minutes/hr = 33 hours or 33 degrees depending on what the babylonian measurement system is which is sexigesimal and everything including time is based on.
Add 3 months and 3 days to 3/23. It is 6/26 which is the number of man (6) and 26 for God simple gematria and the YHVH Tetragrammaton value as well. God man day 1945 is the day the luciferian UN was chartered in San Francisco where a fake Jew assumed the name anton lavey and started the US satanic church exactly 21 years after hitler faked his death.
The 6/26 is going back to the original sin and believing man is a god.
Add 3 months and 3 days to 6/26. It is 9/29 which is the birthday of CERN. 3 months and 3 days more takes you to a new Gregorian year which is a calendar that is oriented around the coming antichrist.
Look at the numbers 323, 626 and 929. Where have you seen this before? It was used in the eyes wide shut principle on illuminati car company, Mazda.