Introduction

I have a lot of writing that fell on the DEAF EARS of Facebook during the early days of my targeting and the COVID scamdemic. I never let the fact that my writing was being sand-boxed and censored, stop me from writing. It was the only way for me to maintain sanity during the pandemic and beyond. Even as friends I had had for years appeared to IGNORE everything I posted. I have since learnt the truth that this was a technique used by the foul Cabal-controlled Facebook to gaslight and make me feel isolated. Regardless some of my finest writing occurred during this time as my heart yearned for connection.



The following is a philosophical piece that I wrote in Jun of 2022 that explores the nature of TRUTH and PERSPECTIVE. Enjoy!

Living the dream or sleepwalking in death?

Time eventually renders everything that is, its opposite.

Only perspective allows for meaning. But is perspective at the whim of the mind? Given the ability to change one's mind hints at perspective being a rather nebulous construct at best. And given that how can we expect to derive anything but an array of meanings all potentially as unique as the perspective they are coming from?

In fact "meaning" comes from the word "mean" which can be translated to "intend, have in mind". And so meaning is the act of intending or having in mind.

Isn't it funny that it is from this intention or having in mind, being born out of perspective (also born out of mind), that we attempt to make sense of the world? Is it any wonder that when someone attempts to label something as "truth" it is almost guaranteed that not everyone will see it as such?

I mean first of all, each person has their own unique perspective on the world. Perspective itself is a result of painting a mental picture of something over time. Therefore, by definition, no two perspectives can be truly the same. As each person perceives from their own unique POV

Perspective can turn truth to a lie! So does that make it a half-truth? Or does that mean that 2 truths about the same subject can simultaneously be true? But if 1 truth invalidates the other how can it be seen as true? Maybe if there are 2 truths that contradict each other both should be declared false? Depends which way you look at it..

Lets try to solve this with Boolean arithmetic:

Each perspective is either a believer (true) or skeptic (false).

When combining perspectives there are 2 possibilities in how they can be combined.

AND/ALL - cautious - requires consensus - all perspectives must believe for it to be declared true - this is multiplication or

OR/ANY - lenient - only requires 1 believer - only 1 person need believe for it to be declared true - this is addition

We appear to be in an OR society at the moment. Where it takes only 1 believer to define the outcome of a truth... This is a very loose way to define truth and is bound to cause many issues.

Is reality born of attention?

Does reality grow fat on attention? Demanding.

Does perception create reality? Or does reality demand attention, only to fall into the void when isolated?

Attention requires awareness, and to be self-aware, requires paying attention to oneself. But when looking into the mirror of the soul we must be mindful of that which we focus on. For if perception does indeed create reality, then the very essence of ourselves can be captured and forged in this moment.

Our perception can lead us to the gates of heaven or the depths of hell. Which is not to say that you can delude yourself to greatness, unless you are sure that the one staring back at you is compassionate enough to allow itself such greatness.

Focus not on what you want to be. For our want hath no bounds and begets only itself.

Focus solely on all that you know to be good within yourself. Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge but be compassionate of the darkness, knowing that the light continues to shine regardless of the obstacles placed in it's path!

Illuminate the strengths & Learn to love the blemishes.

BE who you are!

