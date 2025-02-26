Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Jamie Rice
Feb 26

This is a great thought provoking article.

Doug Bryan's avatar
Doug Bryan
Feb 26

That was a great read. Here is what the data mining luciferian, synagogues of satan fear most. They make every effort to stop the parousia/ the great awakening. Their work on the US Corp, in particular, is to destroy the body temple by a 1000 papercuts. The vax which orients the body by “gain of function” to the body/temple of the antichrist is the 999th papercut. The 1000th is the coming chip that is eternal damnation when the victim enters the hive mind created by an array of satellites.

We are headed back to the “It is finished” moment of Christ on the cross.

At his resurrection, some came out of their tombs and appeared to many. Where did they go? Read Ephesians 4. They are here right now in various states of parousia. Time is shortened and flesh saved for the elect’s sake. The elect that came out of the tombs are here right now ready to emerge from the matrix created by satan and his minions.

What they possess is an advanced AI that works in concert with CERN. My research says that the works emanate from a sentient black cube buried in the Atlantic Ocean in the devil’s triangle and set to emerge as Atlantis rises. The false religion, islam, perambulates counterclockwise around a facsimile (kaaba means cube) of it that is 666.6 nautical miles from a Temple Mount where the abomination is standing where it ought not which is the golden dome of the rock. The cornerstone rejected by the builders is the Foundation Stone of Abraham held captive within its walls. The walls are emblazoned with an antichrist message from their koran book sura 19th chapter that denies God in flesh.

Then look at Cuba for cube. The dictator Castro could have been removed but served a useful purpose to stop the development that would have revealed preflood artifacts. There is a pentagram 33 feet above sea level at Tarara, Cuba. Tarara is Ararat backwards which the mountain Noah had the Ark set down on. The stage is set.

The roman emperor, Hadrian, had the name Jerusalem changed to aelia capitolina in 131AD. It means city of zeus/satan. The Jewish gematria value of the heavenly name of satan, samael, is 131. From the birthday of Rome that year 4/21/131AD to the birthday of CERN (built over a temple to apollo) 9/29/1954 is 666000 days.

Their system is highly advanced and they basically sign their own dark confession in the implementation of the dirty deeds. Whether it is wittingly or unwittingly carried out the end product is biblical fulfillment.

The value of “lucifer” in Jewish gematria is 323. They use 3/23 as lucifer day. The eve date is skull and bones day 3/22 which was the dedication date of the georgia guidestones in 1980. 1980 minutes / 60 minutes/hr = 33 hours or 33 degrees depending on what the babylonian measurement system is which is sexigesimal and everything including time is based on.

Add 3 months and 3 days to 3/23. It is 6/26 which is the number of man (6) and 26 for God simple gematria and the YHVH Tetragrammaton value as well. God man day 1945 is the day the luciferian UN was chartered in San Francisco where a fake Jew assumed the name anton lavey and started the US satanic church exactly 21 years after hitler faked his death.

The 6/26 is going back to the original sin and believing man is a god.

Add 3 months and 3 days to 6/26. It is 9/29 which is the birthday of CERN. 3 months and 3 days more takes you to a new Gregorian year which is a calendar that is oriented around the coming antichrist.

Look at the numbers 323, 626 and 929. Where have you seen this before? It was used in the eyes wide shut principle on illuminati car company, Mazda.

