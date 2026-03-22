Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Manifesto for Targeted Individuals!

An affirmation of resilience for TIs
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Gecko Pico
Mar 22, 2026

This post is a companion article for the post found below that explains it’s origins.

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