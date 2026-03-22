Manifesto for Targeted Individuals!

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Gecko Pico's Podcast
My special formulation - The antidote to tyranny in a world gone mad. Politics, philosophy, mind control, occult, nano-tech, health, trauma based programmingMy special formulation - The antidote to tyranny in a world gone mad. Politics, philosophy, mind control, occult, nano-tech, health, trauma based programming
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