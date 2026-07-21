Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Ki vs. Everything's avatar
Ki vs. Everything
5h

Holy cuss, this series of yours is *legendary* ...and I'm not the type to say that unless I damn well mean it. You are on perhaps the biggest "critical-hit" streak I've ever seen against the Panopticon closing in.

(1-min "emoticlip," because damn it, I'm proud of you, and in straight-up awe of your ability to not just sort through data and knowledge to find the needles they stuck in a haystack the size of Manhattan, but then to turn around and synthesize that into a fully-sourced primer that anyone can follow and understand... 🤌❤️‍🔥🙏: https://youtube.com/watch?v=bpvRSEI-NvY )

*Real* damn hero stuff right here, folks.

(As an aside, I think I've got a song or two that lines up well with the concepts you're trying to convey. Mind if I comment the song I feel best suits at the end of each article? If one doesn't work for you, let me know and I'll pull it down~)

From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Mr. Pico~ What you're doing here will save (and likely already has saved) many Human lives.

And if you've got it in you... please keep "punching." We need solid critical hits to win this thing. 💯🎯

--🔑

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Mind Over Madness's avatar
Mind Over Madness
2h

I find it interesting that I found a huge measure of success in limiting the effects of remote brain modulation with dual orexin receptor antagonists. It inhibits the on demand wakefulness and stress that's supposed to keep me awake all night and had done so, so successfully that it's dissuaded any perceivable human entities from interfering with me daily. I can actually skip days without notice now. I did not realize that this was all centered in the hypothalamus (which I've long considered responsible as a leakage point for stimuli since I heard a theory that schizophrenic symptoms are probably more likely linked to that area than other brain regions).

Thank you for this thorough analysis!

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