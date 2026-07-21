Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
21h

Good work! Any who use such technologies against anOther (without fully informed consent) is breaking the Laws of Ethics - the only Laws; everything in the legal system is a legalate, called a "law" to get Us to think We MUST obey. It is stealing Our right to sovereign Self.

And again, I point out that the only thing that allows such tech to be used on a widespread basis, with things and People bought to that purpose, is money. A VERY dangerous tool, promoting psychopaths to the top to beset and control Humanity, and an archaic one - but They hide and suppress the tech that makes it so.

The Problems in Profit (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-problems-in-profit

What Do You Know About Ethics? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-do-you-know-about-ethics

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Maria Lopez's avatar
Maria Lopez
1d

Thank you for all the work you did for us T I s. I will continue to follow.💕

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