Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
1d

Pineal gland anywhere by chance? Seems important in this agenda.

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
1d

Dave, This article is a major major contribution. Thank you for your excellent work and I hope we can do more together in this battle. As they say, people are always preparing to fight the last war. They have not even gotten their shoes on and are already crippled by these new weapons.

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