Microstrands, V2K, Synthetic Biology, EMF Weapons & more!

Hi All,

Not much to add about this one. Here’s a transcript!

Peace!

Transcript:

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Hi there.

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Welcome to another episode of Gecko Pico’s Twilight Zone,

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which we’re all in,

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and I’m sure you can relate to that.

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Today, I’m a bit beyond writing.

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I’m not beyond writing.

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I love writing.

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I keep writing.

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I can’t stop writing.

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There’s too much to write, but

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Sometimes it’s easy to say it in words.

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And so today I thought I would just share with you a couple of slides from my

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microscope that I’ve had sitting there for a little while and just have a little

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chat about them.

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We recently,

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we had two months off here in Mildura of chemtrails and in that time I think I was

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probably the lowest amount of V2K and on top of that was also a lot less attacks,

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my mood was better generally.

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We were getting lovely blue skies, sun and there was some heat, we had a bit of a heat wave.

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But the difference to me is just massive.

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I can go outside and then come back in without feeling like my whole skin is

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radiating static,

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you know,

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because the beam steering,

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the way that works,

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it basically enlivens these particulates on and inside the body.

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That’s what we’re looking at at the moment.

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I had this one patch on my back that kept on feeling like someone was pressing in

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there and I got some help from a friend and my good old little mate here,

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this one’s which I’ve told people about recently,

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DMSO.

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You’ve got to be careful with it because it makes anything that you combine with it

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will absorb into your skin but you can use it topically.

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So I just tend to grab a tissue like so.

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fold it up so it’s nice and flat and then I just get that

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little number and then just add some of that just like that just up in the bottle

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and then I get my hydrogen peroxide 3% which I always have in a spray bottle here

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and just spray that onto the area and what happens is that that area then say if

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you’ve got some kind of sensation on the skin that seems to be weird and then you

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can just rub it over but make sure you clean yourself first but what you’ll notice

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is when you do that

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that goes hot.

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So the action of the sulphur in the DMSO and the oxygen coming together actually

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produces a chemical reaction that’s heat.

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It’s not like a chemical hot, it’s a real heat.

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So it’s generated from those two coming together and that’s the oxygenation and the

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sulphur all soaking in and that’s why it can get rid of stuff under the skin.

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As I said, make sure you’ve got a clean surface to work with.

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Clean wherever you go in first.

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Do it nice and then go over it with that.

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And if you chuck that under the microscope,

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you’ll see all the particulates that come off,

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like this little number that come off my back that we’re looking at right here,

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this little strand.

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um just earlier so just using that process and then i’ve just taken that tissue

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that i’ve wiped and i’ve trapped it under the microscope and i found this little

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beauty who’s he’s like nearly a millimeter long this guy which is long in in you

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know context like they’re usually often only this sort of size um and they are like

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antennas they pick up the microwave

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the MIMO, the beam steered stuff, it’s targeted at us, it’s not just picking up ambient.

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People need to realise that.

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I think a lot of people don’t understand the way mobile phones work,

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but we are treated like a mobile phone.

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In fact, parts of our body are treated like separate mobile phones, you could say.

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And they can target any part of that.

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and enliven these areas with a beam and that’s what we’re feeling often,

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those sensations on the skin or under the skin.

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These things can get in to your body because if you breathe them in then they get

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into your bloodstream if they’re small enough,

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the little particulates which are more like,

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they look like grains of dust even or even smaller that you can’t even see.

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This guy looks like a dusty particle that you’d float on the air and gets all up in

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your nose and up in your ears and all that sort of business.

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Contributes to your V2K if it’s up in your nose because it makes it all conductive

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up here,

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right?

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That’s how that works.

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Pulse.

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Then pulsed electromagnetic energy.

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Pulsed at the rate that you want.

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So say it’s sending it, say in gigahertz, it might be a high.

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2.4, 4 gigahertz, whatever.

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It doesn’t really matter.

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But if you pulse that down at 100 hertz,

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you’ll get a 100 hertz tone in your,

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if you’ve got it in here,

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and you’re pulsing this 100 hertz,

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it’s going to create a,

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like a physical vibration in that,

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from that.

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Because you’re like hitting these things,

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and it’ll simulate the same sort of thing as hearing a sound.

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And that’s how I believe our V2K works.

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So...

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It’ll still work without them because we’re water and we still respond.

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We’re still conductive, still respond to that pulsing, stop starting frequency.

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Okay,

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and that’s also why you can record it because there’s actually a physical vibration

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even though it’s trace,

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you can amp it up and you can hear that because there’s actual physical vibration

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happening from the skull or from those impacts.

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Alright, cool, moving on.

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Where are we?

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Is we on the right direction here?

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Which way am I going?

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Yeah, these are more little strands.

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These are little wipes that I’ve done off.

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So I’ve gone outside after the chemtrails and just, I can always feel it when I’ve done that.

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And I always go, wow, it feels like my arm’s like all electrified, you know?

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And I’ll get out, what that is, is just one of these little earbuds.

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here,

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and I just wipe that,

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dip it in water,

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and then just wipe that over the surface,

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and then I’ve chucked that under the microscope,

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and here’s what I found.

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What do you know?

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Black strands?

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Again,

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there’s all these little brown ones,

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they might be dust or dirt,

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I don’t know,

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but some of them might be something else,

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who knows?

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They might be sending fungus onto us, or all kinds of crap.

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So...

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There’s a fungus among us.

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And so, anyway, you get the idea.

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You get the gisticle and there’s some more, just examples.

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Some of these have come off the skin, off the body.

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others have just been wipes of a table so this is like a wipe of a table i think

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i’ve just wet it and just wiped along the table just one wipe along the table

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inside not outside and and here we are bingo wow what do you know there’s

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electrical conductive fibers everywhere these guys you put them in water they don’t

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swell up they’re just carbon metal doped carbon a lot of them they couldn’t have

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whatever you could put because these are micro they’re not nano micro scale

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You could put stuff inside these as tubes.

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If they’re a micro tube,

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then you could put nano inside the tube,

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and then you could radiate it and make that stuff come out,

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right?

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Wait till it’s in the right location.

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So say you breathe it in, and then they hit you with the frequency, it releases.

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It could release toxins,

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it could release viruses,

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it could release drugs,

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it could release all kinds of things.

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So you start to get the idea of how this stuff can be used, you know, like a container, right?

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To carry whatever you want, you know?

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um yeah let’s keep going yeah it’s a nasty little one isn’t it i can’t even

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remember where that one came from i think i picked that up off a table or something

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as well unbelievable some of them look at that filthy

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um yeah now these are some stuff like i’ve ripped out of my ears and that and so

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it’s like there’s some clear polymer that’s holding it in i’ve got some excellent

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ones of this stuff coming up actually over here let’s just get to that actually

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because i think it’s the most interesting ones

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So,

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oh yeah,

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I just,

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this is a bit nasty looking because it’s like my nail and stuff,

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but I got this amazing stabbing pain right under my nail,

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like all through,

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it went right down my finger and I was like,

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ow!

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And I’ve gone in there and I’ve just scraped this out with my other nail,

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like just put my nail in and scraped it out and that’s what was on the end of it.

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So these pains that you’re getting, these stabbings, they often are just surface things.

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Like for you to have to,

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I mean, yeah, I think some people realise that.

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They think that their brain’s being hacked and they’re doing the triggering here.

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But no, there’s a lot of what I call smoke and mirrors going on as well.

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There is all the brain stuff.

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Yes, I don’t know.

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I’m not saying that doesn’t exist.

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But there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors going on as well.

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These guys, they want to seem all powerful.

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They’re like the guy behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz here.

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It’s one of my readers.

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One of my dear readers.

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Who was that?

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Was that...

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I can’t remember and so someone mentioned it anyway and yeah thank you I’m going to

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find out who that is and I read a lot of messages okay so where are we going I

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don’t know what that is I’m going forwards backwards

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These are good ones.

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So my ears grow this thing.

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There’s some gross things in here.

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Yeah, these, these things.

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And I saw this thing on Morgellons disease recently and they had pictures and I’d

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already pulled these off and taken these photos,

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but the pictures they were showing,

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they were calling them hearts.

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And what this is,

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is inside my ear,

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there’s been this little lump growing right in the centre of,

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so there’s the hole,

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it’s just back from the hole.

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So if I’m going like that, I’m putting my finger directly on it, so it’s in there.

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And I rip this thing out every day.

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It’s only on my right ear, and it keeps growing back.

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um and so i often was getting in there just with my nails and just grabbing it and

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just picking the thing off and this is what it was looking like and it wouldn’t

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bleed this is the thing like it would bleed maybe just in the center but all this

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around the outside is like a polymer it’s like and when it when it’s oozing like it

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would stop bleeding i wouldn’t be getting blood out of it it would be pushing this

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clear liquid

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And this clear liquid then sets, right?

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And I reckon that what this is, is some form of collagen, which is like a piezoelectric element.

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And it’s natural within the body.

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But you can make this stuff vibrate because it’s piezoelectric.

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Like you can send electricity into it, it’ll vibrate and vice versa.

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If you vibrate it, you’ll produce electricity, right?

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So this is like a little bit of what I think is synthetic biology,

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how they’re making it,

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generating in our use,

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like maybe they’re altering cellular structures,

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kind of like what the concept of,

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this is where I get that tie in with mRNA,

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right?

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I didn’t have the jabs, but I did, you know, I’ve obviously been exposed somehow.

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And

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And essentially,

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I think what’s happening is that they actually get the cells to produce this stuff.

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And so that process I showed you with DMSO,

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I put that on there because I got sick of ripping these things out.

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I was like, why does this thing keep growing back?

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And it grows back in two days.

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I’ve got this lump in there again.

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And the amazing thing is I’ve used DMSO with the H2, the hydrogen peroxide 3%.

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in the same way as I just showed you before and it just dissolves like this thing

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like you have to pick it off like really hard like it’s like it’s hard and it’s

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like callous and you have to scrape and really pull it off and the DMSO just melts

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it

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Instantly.

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You don’t even have to rub.

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You can just place it on there and it just disappears.

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And my whole thickness of my ear just goes down back to normal.

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And so I strongly recommend DMSO with hydrogen peroxide.

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It’s amazing.

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I did the same thing on both ears because this one gets a thickness in it that I

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think is associated as well.

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And what do I actually believe that to be is,

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again,

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piezoelectric elements somehow building inside the ear

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that once you and then you use the DMSO and it just disappears and your V2K goes

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down and oh maybe I’m wrong maybe I’m right who knows who knows I’m just sharing

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with you what I’m experiencing okay so where are we now 13 okay keep going

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So yeah, those little numbers.

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Look at that.

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And look, there’s one of those strands as well in it to give you a context of scale.

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There’s blood there.

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There’s blood there.

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I found this in my blood.

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Can you believe that?

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Like, I don’t know what the fuck that is.

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Excuse my language.

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I’ve got no idea, but it worried me to see it.

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Anyway, so let’s not talk about that.

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Anyway, I think that’s about all I wanted to share there.

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What have we got?

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Yeah, I’m not going to stop right on 1333.

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Well, yeah, I hope everyone’s been good.

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And I just thought I’d just share a bit of this and that today.

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But yeah,

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I’ve been working on a few different ways for blocking and stuff,

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but I might actually save that for another video and just keep this one short.

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All right.

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Cool.

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Ciao.