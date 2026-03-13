Microstrands, V2K, Synthetic Biology, EMF Weapons & more!

Hi All,
Not much to add about this one. Here’s a transcript!
Peace!
Transcript:
(00:00:02):
Hi there.
(00:00:05):
Welcome to another episode of Gecko Pico’s Twilight Zone,
(00:00:10):
which we’re all in,
(00:00:12):
and I’m sure you can relate to that.
(00:00:14):
Today, I’m a bit beyond writing.
(00:00:17):
I’m not beyond writing.
(00:00:18):
I love writing.
(00:00:19):
I keep writing.
(00:00:20):
I can’t stop writing.
(00:00:21):
There’s too much to write, but
(00:00:23):
Sometimes it’s easy to say it in words.
(00:00:25):
And so today I thought I would just share with you a couple of slides from my
(00:00:31):
microscope that I’ve had sitting there for a little while and just have a little
(00:00:36):
chat about them.
(00:00:38):
We recently,
(00:00:39):
we had two months off here in Mildura of chemtrails and in that time I think I was
(00:00:46):
probably the lowest amount of V2K and on top of that was also a lot less attacks,
(00:00:54):
my mood was better generally.
(00:00:56):
We were getting lovely blue skies, sun and there was some heat, we had a bit of a heat wave.
(00:01:02):
But the difference to me is just massive.
(00:01:05):
I can go outside and then come back in without feeling like my whole skin is
(00:01:10):
radiating static,
(00:01:13):
you know,
(00:01:13):
because the beam steering,
(00:01:15):
the way that works,
(00:01:16):
it basically enlivens these particulates on and inside the body.
(00:01:23):
That’s what we’re looking at at the moment.
(00:01:24):
I had this one patch on my back that kept on feeling like someone was pressing in
(00:01:28):
there and I got some help from a friend and my good old little mate here,
(00:01:35):
this one’s which I’ve told people about recently,
(00:01:39):
DMSO.
(00:01:39):
You’ve got to be careful with it because it makes anything that you combine with it
(00:01:43):
will absorb into your skin but you can use it topically.
(00:01:45):
So I just tend to grab a tissue like so.
(00:01:50):
fold it up so it’s nice and flat and then I just get that
(00:01:56):
little number and then just add some of that just like that just up in the bottle
(00:02:04):
and then I get my hydrogen peroxide 3% which I always have in a spray bottle here
(00:02:09):
and just spray that onto the area and what happens is that that area then say if
(00:02:13):
you’ve got some kind of sensation on the skin that seems to be weird and then you
(00:02:19):
can just rub it over but make sure you clean yourself first but what you’ll notice
(00:02:23):
is when you do that
(00:02:26):
that goes hot.
(00:02:30):
So the action of the sulphur in the DMSO and the oxygen coming together actually
(00:02:36):
produces a chemical reaction that’s heat.
(00:02:38):
It’s not like a chemical hot, it’s a real heat.
(00:02:41):
So it’s generated from those two coming together and that’s the oxygenation and the
(00:02:47):
sulphur all soaking in and that’s why it can get rid of stuff under the skin.
(00:02:53):
As I said, make sure you’ve got a clean surface to work with.
(00:02:56):
Clean wherever you go in first.
(00:02:58):
Do it nice and then go over it with that.
(00:03:00):
And if you chuck that under the microscope,
(00:03:02):
you’ll see all the particulates that come off,
(00:03:04):
like this little number that come off my back that we’re looking at right here,
(00:03:08):
this little strand.
(00:03:10):
um just earlier so just using that process and then i’ve just taken that tissue
(00:03:14):
that i’ve wiped and i’ve trapped it under the microscope and i found this little
(00:03:17):
beauty who’s he’s like nearly a millimeter long this guy which is long in in you
(00:03:22):
know context like they’re usually often only this sort of size um and they are like
(00:03:29):
antennas they pick up the microwave
(00:03:32):
the MIMO, the beam steered stuff, it’s targeted at us, it’s not just picking up ambient.
(00:03:41):
People need to realise that.
(00:03:43):
I think a lot of people don’t understand the way mobile phones work,
(00:03:46):
but we are treated like a mobile phone.
(00:03:49):
In fact, parts of our body are treated like separate mobile phones, you could say.
(00:03:55):
And they can target any part of that.
(00:03:58):
and enliven these areas with a beam and that’s what we’re feeling often,
(00:04:04):
those sensations on the skin or under the skin.
(00:04:08):
These things can get in to your body because if you breathe them in then they get
(00:04:12):
into your bloodstream if they’re small enough,
(00:04:14):
the little particulates which are more like,
(00:04:16):
they look like grains of dust even or even smaller that you can’t even see.
(00:04:21):
This guy looks like a dusty particle that you’d float on the air and gets all up in
(00:04:25):
your nose and up in your ears and all that sort of business.
(00:04:28):
Contributes to your V2K if it’s up in your nose because it makes it all conductive
(00:04:32):
up here,
(00:04:33):
right?
(00:04:34):
That’s how that works.
(00:04:35):
Pulse.
(00:04:36):
Then pulsed electromagnetic energy.
(00:04:39):
Pulsed at the rate that you want.
(00:04:41):
So say it’s sending it, say in gigahertz, it might be a high.
(00:04:48):
2.4, 4 gigahertz, whatever.
(00:04:50):
It doesn’t really matter.
(00:04:51):
But if you pulse that down at 100 hertz,
(00:04:53):
you’ll get a 100 hertz tone in your,
(00:04:56):
if you’ve got it in here,
(00:04:57):
and you’re pulsing this 100 hertz,
(00:04:59):
it’s going to create a,
(00:05:02):
like a physical vibration in that,
(00:05:03):
from that.
(00:05:04):
Because you’re like hitting these things,
(00:05:06):
and it’ll simulate the same sort of thing as hearing a sound.
(00:05:10):
And that’s how I believe our V2K works.
(00:05:11):
So...
(00:05:15):
It’ll still work without them because we’re water and we still respond.
(00:05:20):
We’re still conductive, still respond to that pulsing, stop starting frequency.
(00:05:29):
Okay,
(00:05:30):
and that’s also why you can record it because there’s actually a physical vibration
(00:05:34):
even though it’s trace,
(00:05:37):
you can amp it up and you can hear that because there’s actual physical vibration
(00:05:41):
happening from the skull or from those impacts.
(00:05:45):
Alright, cool, moving on.
(00:05:48):
Where are we?
(00:05:48):
Is we on the right direction here?
(00:05:51):
Which way am I going?
(00:05:53):
Yeah, these are more little strands.
(00:05:55):
These are little wipes that I’ve done off.
(00:05:57):
So I’ve gone outside after the chemtrails and just, I can always feel it when I’ve done that.
(00:06:02):
And I always go, wow, it feels like my arm’s like all electrified, you know?
(00:06:06):
And I’ll get out, what that is, is just one of these little earbuds.
(00:06:10):
here,
(00:06:10):
and I just wipe that,
(00:06:13):
dip it in water,
(00:06:14):
and then just wipe that over the surface,
(00:06:17):
and then I’ve chucked that under the microscope,
(00:06:19):
and here’s what I found.
(00:06:20):
What do you know?
(00:06:21):
Black strands?
(00:06:21):
Again,
(00:06:22):
there’s all these little brown ones,
(00:06:24):
they might be dust or dirt,
(00:06:25):
I don’t know,
(00:06:26):
but some of them might be something else,
(00:06:27):
who knows?
(00:06:29):
They might be sending fungus onto us, or all kinds of crap.
(00:06:34):
So...
(00:06:35):
There’s a fungus among us.
(00:06:37):
And so, anyway, you get the idea.
(00:06:41):
You get the gisticle and there’s some more, just examples.
(00:06:45):
Some of these have come off the skin, off the body.
(00:06:48):
others have just been wipes of a table so this is like a wipe of a table i think
(00:06:53):
i’ve just wet it and just wiped along the table just one wipe along the table
(00:06:57):
inside not outside and and here we are bingo wow what do you know there’s
(00:07:03):
electrical conductive fibers everywhere these guys you put them in water they don’t
(00:07:08):
swell up they’re just carbon metal doped carbon a lot of them they couldn’t have
(00:07:13):
whatever you could put because these are micro they’re not nano micro scale
(00:07:18):
You could put stuff inside these as tubes.
(00:07:21):
If they’re a micro tube,
(00:07:22):
then you could put nano inside the tube,
(00:07:24):
and then you could radiate it and make that stuff come out,
(00:07:27):
right?
(00:07:27):
Wait till it’s in the right location.
(00:07:29):
So say you breathe it in, and then they hit you with the frequency, it releases.
(00:07:33):
It could release toxins,
(00:07:34):
it could release viruses,
(00:07:35):
it could release drugs,
(00:07:36):
it could release all kinds of things.
(00:07:38):
So you start to get the idea of how this stuff can be used, you know, like a container, right?
(00:07:46):
To carry whatever you want, you know?
(00:07:49):
um yeah let’s keep going yeah it’s a nasty little one isn’t it i can’t even
(00:07:57):
remember where that one came from i think i picked that up off a table or something
(00:08:00):
as well unbelievable some of them look at that filthy
(00:08:06):
um yeah now these are some stuff like i’ve ripped out of my ears and that and so
(00:08:11):
it’s like there’s some clear polymer that’s holding it in i’ve got some excellent
(00:08:14):
ones of this stuff coming up actually over here let’s just get to that actually
(00:08:19):
because i think it’s the most interesting ones
(00:08:22):
So,
(00:08:23):
oh yeah,
(00:08:24):
I just,
(00:08:24):
this is a bit nasty looking because it’s like my nail and stuff,
(00:08:27):
but I got this amazing stabbing pain right under my nail,
(00:08:31):
like all through,
(00:08:32):
it went right down my finger and I was like,
(00:08:34):
ow!
(00:08:35):
And I’ve gone in there and I’ve just scraped this out with my other nail,
(00:08:38):
like just put my nail in and scraped it out and that’s what was on the end of it.
(00:08:42):
So these pains that you’re getting, these stabbings, they often are just surface things.
(00:08:48):
Like for you to have to,
(00:08:49):
I mean, yeah, I think some people realise that.
(00:08:51):
They think that their brain’s being hacked and they’re doing the triggering here.
(00:08:55):
But no, there’s a lot of what I call smoke and mirrors going on as well.
(00:08:59):
There is all the brain stuff.
(00:09:00):
Yes, I don’t know.
(00:09:01):
I’m not saying that doesn’t exist.
(00:09:03):
But there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors going on as well.
(00:09:05):
These guys, they want to seem all powerful.
(00:09:08):
They’re like the guy behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz here.
(00:09:11):
It’s one of my readers.
(00:09:13):
One of my dear readers.
(00:09:14):
Who was that?
(00:09:14):
Was that...
(00:09:18):
I can’t remember and so someone mentioned it anyway and yeah thank you I’m going to
(00:09:24):
find out who that is and I read a lot of messages okay so where are we going I
(00:09:31):
don’t know what that is I’m going forwards backwards
(00:09:35):
These are good ones.
(00:09:36):
So my ears grow this thing.
(00:09:37):
There’s some gross things in here.
(00:09:41):
Yeah, these, these things.
(00:09:43):
And I saw this thing on Morgellons disease recently and they had pictures and I’d
(00:09:51):
already pulled these off and taken these photos,
(00:09:54):
but the pictures they were showing,
(00:09:55):
they were calling them hearts.
(00:09:57):
And what this is,
(00:09:58):
is inside my ear,
(00:09:59):
there’s been this little lump growing right in the centre of,
(00:10:04):
so there’s the hole,
(00:10:05):
it’s just back from the hole.
(00:10:07):
So if I’m going like that, I’m putting my finger directly on it, so it’s in there.
(00:10:12):
And I rip this thing out every day.
(00:10:13):
It’s only on my right ear, and it keeps growing back.
(00:10:17):
um and so i often was getting in there just with my nails and just grabbing it and
(00:10:22):
just picking the thing off and this is what it was looking like and it wouldn’t
(00:10:26):
bleed this is the thing like it would bleed maybe just in the center but all this
(00:10:30):
around the outside is like a polymer it’s like and when it when it’s oozing like it
(00:10:39):
would stop bleeding i wouldn’t be getting blood out of it it would be pushing this
(00:10:42):
clear liquid
(00:10:44):
And this clear liquid then sets, right?
(00:10:46):
And I reckon that what this is, is some form of collagen, which is like a piezoelectric element.
(00:10:52):
And it’s natural within the body.
(00:10:54):
But you can make this stuff vibrate because it’s piezoelectric.
(00:10:57):
Like you can send electricity into it, it’ll vibrate and vice versa.
(00:11:02):
If you vibrate it, you’ll produce electricity, right?
(00:11:06):
So this is like a little bit of what I think is synthetic biology,
(00:11:10):
how they’re making it,
(00:11:11):
generating in our use,
(00:11:12):
like maybe they’re altering cellular structures,
(00:11:15):
kind of like what the concept of,
(00:11:18):
this is where I get that tie in with mRNA,
(00:11:21):
right?
(00:11:22):
I didn’t have the jabs, but I did, you know, I’ve obviously been exposed somehow.
(00:11:28):
And
(00:11:30):
And essentially,
(00:11:32):
I think what’s happening is that they actually get the cells to produce this stuff.
(00:11:37):
And so that process I showed you with DMSO,
(00:11:41):
I put that on there because I got sick of ripping these things out.
(00:11:46):
I was like, why does this thing keep growing back?
(00:11:48):
And it grows back in two days.
(00:11:50):
I’ve got this lump in there again.
(00:11:52):
And the amazing thing is I’ve used DMSO with the H2, the hydrogen peroxide 3%.
(00:11:59):
in the same way as I just showed you before and it just dissolves like this thing
(00:12:04):
like you have to pick it off like really hard like it’s like it’s hard and it’s
(00:12:09):
like callous and you have to scrape and really pull it off and the DMSO just melts
(00:12:16):
it
(00:12:17):
Instantly.
(00:12:17):
You don’t even have to rub.
(00:12:18):
You can just place it on there and it just disappears.
(00:12:21):
And my whole thickness of my ear just goes down back to normal.
(00:12:25):
And so I strongly recommend DMSO with hydrogen peroxide.
(00:12:30):
It’s amazing.
(00:12:30):
I did the same thing on both ears because this one gets a thickness in it that I
(00:12:34):
think is associated as well.
(00:12:36):
And what do I actually believe that to be is,
(00:12:39):
again,
(00:12:39):
piezoelectric elements somehow building inside the ear
(00:12:43):
that once you and then you use the DMSO and it just disappears and your V2K goes
(00:12:48):
down and oh maybe I’m wrong maybe I’m right who knows who knows I’m just sharing
(00:12:57):
with you what I’m experiencing okay so where are we now 13 okay keep going
(00:13:05):
So yeah, those little numbers.
(00:13:06):
Look at that.
(00:13:06):
And look, there’s one of those strands as well in it to give you a context of scale.
(00:13:11):
There’s blood there.
(00:13:12):
There’s blood there.
(00:13:13):
I found this in my blood.
(00:13:14):
Can you believe that?
(00:13:15):
Like, I don’t know what the fuck that is.
(00:13:16):
Excuse my language.
(00:13:18):
I’ve got no idea, but it worried me to see it.
(00:13:22):
Anyway, so let’s not talk about that.
(00:13:26):
Anyway, I think that’s about all I wanted to share there.
(00:13:30):
What have we got?
(00:13:31):
Yeah, I’m not going to stop right on 1333.
(00:13:35):
Well, yeah, I hope everyone’s been good.
(00:13:38):
And I just thought I’d just share a bit of this and that today.
(00:13:42):
But yeah,
(00:13:46):
I’ve been working on a few different ways for blocking and stuff,
(00:13:49):
but I might actually save that for another video and just keep this one short.
(00:13:54):
All right.
(00:13:55):
Cool.
(00:13:56):
Ciao.