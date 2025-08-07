Summary

I have recently been made aware of James Martinez who is a veteran in the investigation and whistle-blowing of mind control programs (such as MK Ultra) being conducted by the CIA and other agencies in the USA.

These programs never ended but have instead become prolific throughout the world with the intention of total cognitive domination of the populace by corrupt, power hungry deep state actors.

James has watched the whole thing unfold and is of the view that this technology has been rolled out to humanity as a whole!

This mirrors my perspective.

I strongly recommend listening to this very well informed man and his considered perspective!

Action Required

These are all fantastic and allow people to realise the seriousness of what we are currently up against. This is a WAR! And we need to start holding those who are attacking us responsible for their foul actions in the COURTS OF LAW!

PETITIONS AND CLASS ACTIONS MUST BE ORGANISED IN ALL COUNTRIES.

I recently sent a letter to ALL M.P.s in Australia:

THIS WILL NOT GO AWAY. THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

LET’S MAKE IT KNOWN THAT WE ARE AWARE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING AND DO NOT CONSENT! LET THOSE WHO ARE DOING THIS BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR WAR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!

The Interviews

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!