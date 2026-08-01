Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

Having had Lyme, I can say for sure it was not delusional. We would best do all We can to obsolete the tool that brings Us The Science™ that is more interested in profit and control than real science, which is about truth, not money.

Again I offer:

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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B.D.Sapphira.M.Tae.Jk.o.W.Z's avatar
B.D.Sapphira.M.Tae.Jk.o.W.Z
10h

Thank you.

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