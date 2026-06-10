The Testimony

In 2012, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a large study concluding that Morgellons was a “delusional disorder” — that the fibers were likely textile contaminants and the lesions were self-inflicted. However, the study has been criticized for methodological flaws: it did not perform independent fiber analysis, it relied on psychiatric interviews rather than dermatological examination, and it excluded patients whose fibers had already been documented by independent researchers.

Since then, published research in dermatology journals has identified that the fibers found in Morgellons lesions are not typical textile fibers. A 2013 study in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology by Dr. Raphael Stricker and colleagues found that the fibers were composed of keratin and collagen — proteins produced by the human body — rather than synthetic materials. This suggests the fibers are biological in origin, growing from within the skin, not picked up from clothing or bedding.

Despite this evidence, the Morgellons diagnosis remains officially classified as a delusional disorder by the CDC, leaving patients caught between a medical establishment that dismisses them and a reality they can see under their own microscopes.

The Weaponization of Psychiatry

The pattern is clear: induce a physical condition, then use the psychiatric diagnosis to discredit and detain — is not new. It follows a documented playbook.

Robert Whitaker’s Anatomy of an Epidemic (2010) traces how psychiatric diagnosis has been used to marginalize dissidents, political activists, and those who challenge authority. When a physical symptom is labeled “delusional,” the sufferer loses credibility in every arena: medical, legal, and social. A Morgellons diagnosis can trigger involuntary psychiatric holds, forced antipsychotic medication, and loss of custody of children. The person is no longer a patient — they become a “case.”

In the Targeted Individual community, this pattern is well understood. When a TI reports fibers, voices, or burning sensations, the first response from law enforcement or medical professionals is often to refer them for psychiatric evaluation. The diagnosis of "delusional parasitosis" or "psychotic disorder" then becomes a tool to invalidate all further testimony. The victim is gaslit twice — first by the technology, then by the system meant to protect them.

This is the Weaponization of Psychiatry: not treating illness, but using the label of illness to silence, detain and forcibly medicate.

Nanotechnology: the Body is a Battleground

Graphene Oxide and nanotechnology applied to the skin aligns with a growing body of independent research and TI testimony.

Graphene oxide (GO) is a nanomaterial with remarkable properties: it is conductive, flexible, and can interact with biological tissues. Published research has shown that graphene oxide nanosheets can penetrate the skin barrier and accumulate in the dermis. A 2016 study in Nanoscale demonstrated that GO can cross the stratum corneum and reach viable epidermal layers, particularly when the skin is compromised or hydrated. Once embedded, GO can act as a transducer for external Electromagnetic Frequency fields, converting radiofrequency energy into localized heat, vibration, or electrical stimulation.

This mechanism matches what TIs describe: fibers on the skin that vibrate, burn, or crawl in response to nearby cell towers, Wi-Fi routers, or other EMF sources. Nightly attacks — when the environment is quiet and the body is still — is consistent with the need for a stable electromagnetic field to activate the nanomaterials.

My article “The Second Skin: A Theory of Hydrogel Nanotechnology and Its Possible Role in Targeted Harassment” (UNRELEASED due to changes in evidence), explored this in depth. One theory proposes that a hydrogel-based film — possibly containing graphene oxide and other conductive passive nano-sensors and actuators — are applied to the skin, forming a semi-transparent layer that can be activated by external radiofrequency energy. My microscopy findings, supported by timestamped photographs, show fiber concentrations that correlate with full body application that does not support that these fibers are coming from sweat gland, but rather appear on areas in similar concentrations— a pattern that suggests either expression from hijacked cells on the body or deliberate application rather than random contamination (this is covered more in part 2 - link below).

This is not a psychiatric symptom. It is a physical phenomenon that can be documented, photographed, and tested.

The Evidence Imperative

I believe that independent fiber testing is important for TIs experiencing these symptoms to build a personal evidence base.

Practical steps include:

Collect fibers using lint rollers, adhesive tape (clear packing tape works well — press onto the affected area, then mount on a glass slide) Take microscopy images with timestamps — include something like a hair for example for scale Document the context — note the time, location, recent EMF exposure (near towers, routers, smart meters), and any preceding attacks or sensations Use a microscope — even a low-power (40x–400x) digital microscope can reveal fiber structure, color, and whether fibers appear biological or synthetic Preserve chain of custody — store samples in clean, labeled containers; consider mailing a sample to an independent lab for analysis (some universities offer public microscopy services) Upload your evidence to TI One Voice

Several TIs have successfully documented fibers that do not match known textile or environmental contaminants. The goal is not to prove Morgellon’s as a disease, but to prove that something external is being applied to the body or expressing from the body— and that this something is not a product of the mind.

A Call for Recognition

The Morgellons phenomenon sits at the intersection of medicine, human rights, and technology. Whether the fibers are biological (keratin or collagen-based as some research suggests) or technological (nanomaterial-based, as TI testimony suggests), the consistent pattern of external application/expression from skin, timed attacks, and psychiatric dismissal points to a coordinated system/operation — not a spontaneous illness.

The right to bodily integrity is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. No one should have materials applied to their body or worse have their body modified without consent. No one should be involuntarily committed for reporting what they can see under a microscope.

This podcast is asking for something simple: collect the evidence, test the fibers, and stop using psychiatry as a weapon.

For TIs, this is not a fringe theory. It is daily reality. And with each fiber collected, each photograph timestamped, each testimony recorded, the wall of dismissal cracks a little more.

This article is part one of a two part series… Part 2 can be found below.

The full testimony is available on the TI One Voice Platform.

Morgellon's: Rethinking Nano Infection Gecko Pico · 3:52 AM For months, I have been documenting the strange fibers that appear on my skin — black, white, red, and blue strands that seem to materialize from nowhere. In my earlier work, I theorized that these fibers were deposited externally, perhaps from environmental sources like Chemtrails or airborne Nanotechnology. I assumed they landed on me, clung to my skin, and that was the extent of it.



But as I kept observing, the pattern didn’t quite fit. The fibers seemed to emerge from specific locations, correlated with internal sensations — burning, vibrating, crawling. Could it be that I was only seeing half the picture?



What if the process is a two-stage system: delivery from the outside, followed by production from the inside? Listen now

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

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