Introduction

During the issuing of the foul mRNA track and trace shots of CoVID 19 or

Certificate of Vaccination IDentification - 19 (A.I. = (A =1) + (I = 9))

I found an amazing article in National Geographic dated 24 Aug 2011 titled “New Drug Cures Multiple Viruses in Human Cells” that discussed a wondrous new drug that supposedly had been 100% effective in “killing 15 types of virus - including the ones that cause dengue hemorrhagic fever and H1N1 influenza, or swine flu—in 11 types of mammalian cells, including human.”.

source: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/110822-drug-virus-common-cold-flu-science-health

The full text of the article below (to get around register wall).

New Drug Cures Multiple Viruses in Human Cells

Single treatment can kill 15 virus types in 11 mammals, study shows.

By Christine Dell'Amore - National Geographic News Published August 24, 2011 • 4 min read

There's no cure for the common cold—yet. A new drug can scout out and kill numerous types of viruses infecting human and animal cells, researchers have announced. It's the first time a single drug has been shown to work against a range of viruses, from those that cause seasonal sniffles to more fatal diseases. "Several decades ago the discovery and production of antibiotics revolutionized the way bacterial infections were treated," said study co-author Todd Rider, a senior staff scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory and Division of Comparative Medicine. "We hope that this will similarly revolutionize the way viral infections are treated. That covers everything from cold and flu viruses to more serious clinical pathogens like HIV and hepatitis viruses and ultimately even more deadly viruses like Ebola and smallpox." (Watch video: "How Flu Viruses Attack." ) Alien-Like Viruses Tough to Beat Though there are plenty of drugs to treat bacterial infections, there are few that can battle viruses. The antiviral drugs that have been developed are highly specific, with each drug targeting just one strain of a virus, which can easily mutate and become resistant to the medication. So Rider and colleagues took a different approach—tailoring their new drug to work with the body's built-in defense mechanism. Viruses operate "sort of like the aliens in the Alien movies," Rider said. "They'll enter a cell, replicate inside the cell, and ultimately burst out of the cell," killing it. ( Take a quiz on infectious diseases. ) While taking over cells, viruses produce what's called long double-stranded RNA, a complex acid that controls the virus's chemical activities and is not produced in healthy human cells, according to the study, published July 27 in the journal PLDRACOoS ONE . Human bodies do have natural defenses against viruses: They produce proteins that latch onto double-stranded RNA and prevent the virus from replicating itself. But many viruses have evolved ways to shut down these proteins. New Drug Packs Double Whammy Rider and his team developed a drug that combines the natural-defense protein with another protein that triggers a cell's suicide switch. All human cells have these suicide switches, which are usually activated when cells start to become cancerous , Rider said. The result is like the mythological centaur, said Marie Pizzorno , a molecular virologist at Pennsylvania's Bucknell University. "The horse is one piece of a protein that normally we make and that can recognize the [long double-stranded RNA] made by the virus, and the man is something that triggers the cell-death pathway," she said. The new drug, called DRACO, works by searching for cells in the body that contain long double-stranded RNA—a surefire sign of a virus. If the drug finds a viral infection, it tells the cell to self-destruct. Since our body doesn't use these proteins together naturally, combining them in drug form may outsmart even the most adaptable of viruses, added Pizzorno, who was not involved in the new study. "Viruses have figured out how to handle our normal defenses, [but] by activating these two pathways with one protein, they've hopefully prevented the viruses from getting around it." If the drug does not find double-stranded RNA in the body, it eventually flushes out with no side effects, study leader Rider added. ( See a human-body interactive. ) Common-Cold Drug Still a Decade Away So far, the drug has proven to be effective and nontoxic in killing 15 types of virus—including the ones that cause dengue hemorrhagic fever and H1N1 influenza, or swine flu —in 11 types of mammalian cells, including human. The drug also cured 100 percent of mice injected with a lethal dose of H1N1, and there are ongoing trials in mice with other viruses. The next step will be to see if the drug can kill viruses in bigger animals, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and ultimately monkeys, Rider said. Then, if the drug is still safe and effective, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may approve human clinical trials, Rider said. Still, it will be "at least a decade before you can buy this at the drugstore." Even with all these steps yet to go, the new drug has promise, Bucknell's Pizzorno added. "It's a really innovative way to consider doing an antiviral," she said. "I don't think anyone has ever thought of this before." --end--

Ten years from the date of the article just happened to be very convenient timing that would have made this wonder drug available just in time to save everyone from the shabby nano-tech bio-weapon jabs forced upon the populace in 2021.

I wonder what happened to this amazing development that was allegedly able to cure viruses, most of which had NEVER BEEN ISOLATED and most likely DIDN’T exist in the first place except in the deceitful or mislead minds of a medical establishment that has repeatedly used the lie of viruses to cull the population and inflict untold illness and death upon the world through fake cures that KILLED instead of healed!

Many informed names in the industry realise the lie.

I wrote a few weeks back about how the flawed use of PCR testing was instrumental in both the AIDS epidemic and COVID alike… The Common element was Anthony Fauci whose bloodline apparently goes back to medieval Italy where his family crest was a SERPENT EATING A BABY and the family did well selling POISONOUS Talcum powder to unsuspecting victims (a past-time recently repeated by Johnson & Johnson which was found to contain cancerous elements).

But based on the information in public domain, I found it interesting in the above article, how it described the action of a virus:

Viruses operate "sort of like the aliens in the Alien movies," Rider said. "They'll enter a cell, replicate inside the cell, and ultimately burst out of the cell," killing it.

Which when I read this in 2020, I was like, haven’t I heard this before?? Yes, this is very similar in behaviour to how, we are told, the mRNA technology operates… It invades cells, uses it to do its bidding, then expresses it’s foul creations out of the cell sometimes laying waste to it!



This kind of reminds me of Klaus Schwab’s description of the work the WEF has done “penetrating the cabinets”.. They too have invaded the cells of Our Governments, Institutions, NGOs and Corporations of all industries. And it seems they plan to LAY WASTE TO IT! But not before using its resources to produce a foul legacy.

But I digress… So maybe it is true.. Viruses were invented to give an excuse to poison the body, weakening its natural immune system, shutting down natural intuition and psychic ability through attacking the Pineal Gland with heavy metals such as Mercury effectively disconnecting people from spirit, keeping them dull of mind and considerably shortening their lives so as to “manage the population”.

Austrian philosopher, scientist, and spiritual teacher Rudolf Steiner (1861–1925) was loosely quoted stating the following:

In explaining how these likely-ficticous cell invaders known as “viruses” operate, maybe they were giving us a clue as to what they intended to achieve through SYNTHETIC MEANS.

Maybe the mRNA and Biological Nanotechnology (which is what I believe mRNA actually is) is the culmination or manifestation of the REAL VIRUS? mRNA technology IS THE VISION of a VIRUS. A Trojan hourse! A sneaky backdoor that hijacks your bodies ability to CREATE. A once fictitious concept BROUGHT TO LIFE! I asked ChatGPT to compare the nature of mRNA, Viruses and Self-Replicating nano-tech. Based on what is thought of as true - the similarities are STRIKING!

One thing is sure. Much of what we have been told about viruses, mRNA and nano-tech is absolute rubbish. It is clear that for a foul self-proclaiming elite class, the truth is not something that they believe the general populace deserves or needs to know. And they have no conscience or qualms about lying to get what they want. For them the ends justify the means. And for many this truth is difficult to swallow (more difficult than the poisonous pills they feed us under the guise of “medicine”).

The article outlining a wonder drug that will decimate all viruses in humans is indicative of the type of contempt these people view the general populace in. Articles such as this endlessly spew out absolute rubbish usually with a agenda attached that all, but the astute critical thinkers (where-ever they are…), just take as gospel!

This latest rubbish we are being fed is that the elites have found a cure for DEATH itself! They profess to be able to give people life eternal! The Holy Grail! The Philosophers Stone! But alas this is just a lie! And not only is it a lie - it’s a ABOMINATION! For those who actually wish to live life eternal are either truly void of a true understanding of the Spiritual nature of man or perhaps they understand completely and fear SPIRITUAL RETRIBUTION or DAMNATION!

You know what would be POETIC justice for this. To GIVE THEM WHAT THEY WANT. Allow them to live forever… Life in PRISON takes on a WHOLE NEW MEANING when you live forever!

PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE THE FOLLOWING FINAL STATEMENT FROM Former Vice President of PFIZER!

