Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
13h

Unfortunately, my mom's second husband, a military Intel CIA asset, had her kidnapped when she was 87, in his asking him to accompany him to a doctor's appointment so he won't feel lonely. She was kidnapped and forced to ride on a wheelchair. And previous to that he took her to primary Jewish doctor, Long Island, NY, and she was given electric shocks in his office. All these created advanced dementia, complete memory loss in addition to microwaves. So he was an enemy within our household. And I never suspected it until too late.

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
9h

Gecko, I made a mistake in date and wrote a correction. My mom was 10+ years younger when it happened. I mixed up the date with when she went to nursing home

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