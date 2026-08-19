Bradley Buswell, Deceased Mar 2025

Prelude I recently was directed by a friend to the following article in the government-funded news outlet ABC [South West]. source: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1746791394117906&set=a.745646880899034 Due to the alarming content of the article, I was compelled to explore further into the details of the case. This led me to the official Coroner's Inquest into the event. What I found was a pattern, one that many of my readers are all too familiar with. I write this story as an example of the countless others being deliberately pushed to suicide by failing systems of corruption and disgraceful technological weapons, in our communities around the world. They can no longer speak - so we must speak for them.

Introduction

In the quiet coastal town of Eaton, Western Australia, a family lost a son. Bradley Craig Buswell was only 41 years old when he died on 31 March 2025. The coroner returned an open finding - unable to decide between suicide and accidental overdose during what was described as a psychotic episode. His family will never know for certain what happened. But a careful reading of the public record tells a story that the official narrative does not.

This is a human-interest story about how people in our communities are going through something they do not understand, are not aware of, and are dying from. It is a story about a system that harms instead of helps, that fixes its own figures, and that uses the language of mental health to conceal a program of population control.

A Life Interrupted

Bradley's life, by all accounts, was unremarkable in the way most lives are. He lived in a country town. He had people who loved him. There is nothing in the record to suggest he was a person of interest to anyone - no priors, no history of violence, no involvement in anything that would draw official attention.

Then, in 2022, something changed.

Bradley developed myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle. This came less than a year after the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which was associated with elevated rates of myocarditis, particularly in younger adult males. The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance and the Therapeutic Goods Administration both documented this. The coroner's report, however, treated the myocarditis purely as a complication of the antipsychotic clozapine, which Bradley was prescribed around the same time. The question of whether there was a prior cardiac vulnerability - vaccine-associated or otherwise - was never asked.

Within this same period, Bradley's sleep collapsed. The record shows he struggled with severe insomnia, for roughly a decade - surviving on one to two hours of sleep per night. His "auditory hallucinations", the voices, were "often loudest at night." This is not a pattern that fits neatly into a spontaneous psychiatric illness. Chronic sleep deprivation of this severity, combined with voices that intensify at night, is a signature of something else entirely.

The Voices

Bradley's persecutory fears centered on an outlaw motorcycle gang. He believed he was being pursued by them. In the days before his death, in the days before his death, he wanted to withdraw a substantial amount of cash to pay them off.

The clinicians called this a delusion. But the obvious question - the question the record never asks - is: who was he talking to that put this in his head?

There is a technology that can inject voices directly into a person's skull. It is called Voice-to-Skull, or V2K. It is not science fiction; it is a documented capability, described in patents and military research dating back decades. And it is not a random broadcast. The system that deploys it can read a person's mind - their fears, their vulnerabilities - and tailor the voices accordingly. If Bradley was targeted, then a fear of a specific gang would not be a spontaneous delusion. It would be a precise, calculated manipulation designed to destabilise him, to escalate his fear until he could no longer function.

A recent study at the University of New South Wales sheds light on this. Professor Thomas Whitford and his team analysed the brain activity of people diagnosed with schizophrenia using EEG. They compared neural responses when participants experienced "inner voices" versus when they listened to external voices. The results were striking: individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia showed no meaningful difference in brain activity between the two conditions. Their brains reacted to the "inner voice" as though it were coming from someone else.

The researchers concluded that the brains of people with schizophrenia "misperceive imagined speech as speech that is produced externally." But there is another interpretation - one the study's authors did not consider. If these voices were internally generated, there would be observable neural activity preceding their perception - the brain preparing to produce speech. The absence of such activity strongly suggests the voices are not internally generated at all. They are external.

More details: Professor Proves Schizophrenics Voices are External... Gecko Pico · Jan 27 I recently read an article by Lachlan Gilbert featuring a Professor Thomas Whitford in the School of Psychology at the University of New South Wales (UNSW). The article titled “Brainwave study sheds light on cause of ‘hearing voices’“ published on 22 October 2025 Read full story

The EEG data does not prove schizophrenia. It proves that these people are hearing real voices. The conclusion drawn by the researchers - that this confirms a misperception of inner speech - is a narrative choice, not a scientific one. It is a choice that serves an establishment that has spent decades using the diagnosis of schizophrenia as a cover for covert harassment and torture. And it closes the door on the use of EEG analysis as evidence in court, ensuring that crimes against humanity continue unabated.

The Closed Loop

There is a second layer to this concealment, and it is equally insidious. The symptoms of electronic harassment nearly exactly mirror the side-effects of antipsychotic medications.

This is not a coincidence. It is a design.

Once a victim is prescribed antipsychotics, any further reports of the same symptoms - which may be ongoing electromagnetic attacks - are automatically dismissed as medication side effects. The drugs become a shield, masking the continuing assault. Every new complaint reinforces the psychiatric narrative. The victim is trapped: stop the medication and suffer withdrawal and a return of symptoms; stay on it and every attack is considered "just a side effect," erasing the external cause.

More details about this below: The striking correlation between the symptoms of Electronic Harassment and Anti-Psychotic Medications! Gecko Pico · Aug 4 Isn't it funny how the effects of Electronic Harassment/Targeting nearly exactly mirror the Side-effects of Anti-Psychotic medicines?



The overlap is so extensive. Many people targeted with directed‑energy weapons present with a symptom cluster that matches the side‑effect profile of antipsychotics *exactly*. This makes it easy for clinicians to label them as psychotic, prescribe antipsychotics, and dismiss the real cause — external electromagnetic assault. Read full story

Bradley was put on a Community Treatment Order. That is, the system which failed him, had given an order that he take these meds that didn't help, but rather ended up being the tool used to end his own life. He was given olanzapine, which he said made him "feel like shit." He was given mirtazapine for sleep. The coroner found the care "generally of a high standard." A man on an involuntary order, terrified of death, with a documented history of self-harm during psychosis, was handed a fresh prescription for 30 mirtazapine tablets and 28 olanzapine tablets four days before he died - with no staged dispensing, no blister-packing, no safeguard.

The path from electronic harassment victim to psychiatric patient is not a clinical misadventure. It is the intended destination. Health authorities, whether through ignorance or design, function as an extension of the targeting apparatus, completing the assault with a prescription pad to add to the beams from phased arrays.

Murder by Suicide

This brings us to the most disturbing aspect of Bradley's case: the fixing of the figures.

The coroner himself noted that the quantity of medication ingested "cannot be entirely explained by accidental overdose." Yet he declined to record suicide - partly because Bradley feared death, partly because there was no note.

This is a systemic pattern. When coroners return open findings in cases that look overwhelmingly like suicide, those deaths disappear from the official suicide statistics. The public never sees the true scale of the crisis. The families are left with ambiguity. And those responsible - the individuals and agencies behind electronic harassment - walk free.

Bradley did not die of natural causes. He died because he was subjected to a campaign of sleep deprivation, voice injection, and fear amplification that drove him to the edge of his endurance. He died because the system that targeted him also controlled the narrative of his death. He died because the psychiatric system, unable or unwilling to consider the possibility of external attack, treated the effects as the disease and drugged him accordingly.

This is murder by suicide. And it is happening across our communities, every day, to people who have no idea they are being targeted.

The Return of the Electric Chair

There is one more detail in Bradley's case that reveals the true character of the system that was supposed to protect him.

The treating psychiatrist requested access to electroconvulsive therapy - ECT, commonly known as shock therapy. The request was denied. The coroner's report presents this denial as a failure of care, as though the system had let Bradley down by not subjecting him to a procedure that involves passing electrical currents through the brain to induce seizures.

This framing is backwards. And it is deeply revealing.

ECT is a dated and barbaric method of treatment. It has been condemned by psychiatric survivors, disability rights advocates, and human rights bodies for decades. A 2013 United Nations report on torture and ill-treatment in psychiatry explicitly applied anti-torture standards to psychiatric practices, including involuntary treatment. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities affirms the right to bodily and mental integrity - a right that ECT, performed without genuine consent, violates.

The procedure causes memory loss, cognitive impairment, and in some cases permanent brain damage. It is performed without anaesthesia in many jurisdictions, and its mechanism of action remains, as even its defenders admit, shrouded in mystery. The American Psychiatric Association's own task force has acknowledged the lack of clarity about how it works. It is a tool of control, not a cure.

That a treating psychiatrist would request ECT for a man whose primary symptom was hearing voices — voices that, as the EEG evidence suggests, may well have been real, externally generated signals — tells us everything about the state of psychiatric medicine. When confronted with a patient who is being attacked with advanced technology, the profession's response is not to investigate the possibility of external interference. It is to escalate the assault with electricity.

The denial of the ECT request was not a failure. It was a mercy. The coroner's report, by presenting it as a shortcoming, reveals the system's true priorities: not the wellbeing of the patient, but the maintenance of the psychiatric narrative — that these experiences are internal, that they are illness, and that the appropriate response is to suppress them, by whatever means necessary.

But there is a more dangerous implication. This case is now being used as an excuse to reinstill this barbaric practice — to argue that denying ECT was a mistake, and that access to shock therapy should be made easier, not harder. A man who was likely being tortured with advanced neuroweapons has become the justification for bringing back a procedure that causes brain damage. His suffering is being weaponised to expand the very system that failed him.

If the coroner's framing is accepted, the lesson drawn from Bradley's death will not be that the system failed to protect him from an external attack. It will be that the system failed to shock him hard enough. That is not reform. It is regression.

Bradley was spared the electric chair. But he was not spared the system. He was drugged, controlled, and ultimately lost. The fact that his doctors wanted to add brain damage to the list of harms is not evidence of compassion. It is evidence of a profession that has lost its way — a profession that, in its willingness to use force and coercion, has become an instrument of the very forces that are destroying people like Bradley every day.

The Vaccination Angle

There is one more thread in Bradley's story that deserves attention - not as a central pillar, but as an additional sign of a system that is broken and now harms instead of helping.

Bradley developed myocarditis less than a year after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Myocarditis was a documented, statistically significant side effect of the vaccines, particularly in younger adult males. The TGA and international regulators acknowledged this. Most cases resolved with treatment. But in a small number of cases, the inflammation was severe.

We cannot know with certainty whether the vaccine contributed to Bradley's cardiac vulnerability. The record does not tell us. But the timing is suspicious, and it is one more example of a medical establishment that pushes interventions with known harms, then fails to investigate when those harms manifest in individuals who are already being subjected to other forms of assault.

A young man from a country town. A life that was fine until the system started messing with him. A flu-preventing jab that may have weakened his heart. Voices in his head that no one believed were real. A psychiatric system that gave him poisons instead of treatment. A coroner who returned an open finding and kept his death off the suicide ledger.

A Pattern, Not a Conspiracy

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a pattern. And it is a pattern that has been documented for decades - in patents, in military research, in whistleblower testimony, in the accounts of thousands of people around the world who report the same experiences: the voices, the sleep deprivation, the physical effects, the gaslighting by medical professionals who label them delusional.

This is not an isolated incident. This is the New World play book. The weaponisation of mental health, barbaric health treatments that harm instead of heal, a Coroner's court whose findings use, what is a tragedy at best, and murder at worst, to instill ever more tools of torture, control and death upon unsuspecting innocents in our communities.

Targeting is a real phenomenon - people who are subjected to systematic, technologically-mediated harassment and surveillance. The technology exists. The funding exists. The programs exist. What is missing is accountability.

Bradley Craig Buswell, although he didn't realise it, was one of these people. He was an unwitting victim of a targeting campaign. He did not know what was happening to him. He did not have the language to describe it. He just knew that voices were in his head, that he could not sleep, and thought he was being pursued by a gang that no one else could see.

And so he died.

His family will never know for certain what happened. But we know. We know the pattern. We know the technology. We know the system. And we know that his death - and the deaths of countless others like him - are being systematically erased from the public record.

This is the human cost of the silent war being waged on our communities. It is a war of attrition, fought with beams and frequencies instead of bullets. It is a war of de-population, a eugenics project dressed up as a mental health crisis. And it is a war that will continue until we stop accepting the official narrative and start telling the truth about what is happening to our neighbours, our friends, our family members.

Bradley's story is one instance. There are thousands more. We owe it to them - and to ourselves - to tell them. And make it known to those in power who allow and even facilitate these crimes against humanity that we know what you doing. And we will continue to speak out loudly against it.

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