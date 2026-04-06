Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Nano-Microfibers, EMF and Skin Burns

How EMF combined with Micro-ribbons are being used to burn people externally and internally!
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
Apr 06, 2026

The Hidden Weapon on Your Skin!

This video reveals a shocking discovery: the mysterious burns, pains, and vibrations experienced by Targeted Individuals are not from invisible lasers, but from microscopic, conductive strands contaminating our environment and our bodies.

The presenter demonstrates how these “micro ribbons”—metal-doped, carbon-based fibers fine enough to float as dust—land on the skin. When hit with targeted EMF (from cell towers, phones, or satellites), they instantly heat up, vibrate, and act as antennas, causing acute localized pain.

The proof is in the removal: wiping the affected area stops the burn and reveals the black fibers. The video shows live footage of these strands extracted during an attack, even from deep tissue, proving they are a physical, weaponized contaminant.

This is not science fiction—it’s a tactical breakdown of how the harassment system works, providing a tangible target for defense: clean the contaminant, stop the attack.

Complete Body Skin Care Protocol for Conductive Microstrand and Hydrogel Contamination

Targeted individuals frequently experience attacks affecting various body parts. These manifest as:

  • Electrification or shocks

  • Vibrations

  • Burning sensations

  • Itching or crawling sensations

  • Numbness or “dead” patches

These symptoms can result from conductive micro/nano-sized elements adhering to the skin and combining with targeted EMF (from cell towers, cell phones, satellites, etc.). These can also be under the skin.

How Contamination Occurs

Microscopic conductive strands can adhere to any exposed skin surface through:

  • Electrostatic deposition - where the body is charged to attract these particulates. (especially in chemtrail-affected areas)

  • Direct contact with contaminated surfaces

  • Waterborne transmission

  • Transfer from clothing or bedding

These microstrands are:

  • Visible under a cheap microscope

  • Dust-sized (invisible to the naked eye)

  • Highly conductive

  • Often magnetic or paramagnetic

  • They combine with a hydrogel substance that, when mixed with sweat, oils, or water, spreads over the skin to create a transparent “second skin” layer. This hydrogel acts as an adhesive matrix, allowing surveillance/medical microstrands to embed in the skin.

Body-Wide Manifestations of EMF-Activated Strands

When exposed to EMF, embedded strands can cause different sensations depending on location:

  1. Heating Effects – Localized burning sensations, similar to hot pinpricks. Can cause:

    • Tiny surface blisters

    • Subcutaneous blisters (painful but may not break skin)

    • Red, inflamed patches

  2. Vibration Effects – Creates numbness or physical vibration feelings. Results from:

    • Pulsed RF making strands flex rapidly

    • Electrical charges creating oscillation

    • Particularly noticeable on torso, back, limbs, hands and feet

  3. Electrification Effects – Electric shock sensations or static fields. Can:

    • Disrupt local biofields

    • Cause circulation issues

    • Create muscle twitching or spasms

    • Affect nerve function

  4. Cognitive/Neurological Effects (when near head/neck):

    • Head pressure

    • Tinnitus

    • Cognitive fog

    • Sleep disruption

Complete Decontamination Protocol

Daily Maintenance:

  • Dry brushing before showering or after being outside in chemtrails to lift surface contaminants

  • Contrast showering (alternating warm/cool water) to stimulate circulation

  • Gentle exfoliation with natural loofahs or brushes

Weekly Deep Cleaning:

  1. Pre-soak in Epsom salt bath (2 cups per standard tub)

  2. Hydrogen peroxide treatment (3% solution applied to affected areas)

  3. Clay mask application (bentonite or French green clay) to draw out contaminants

  4. Acid/base balancing (apple cider vinegar rinse followed by baking soda paste)

Targeted Treatments for Affected Areas:

  • Borax paste for stubborn hydrogel patches

  • Diatomaceous earth scrub for exfoliation

  • Essential oil blends (tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus) for antimicrobial effects

  • Magnesium oil spray to support skin barrier function

  • DMSO for hydrogel areas, even under the skin or in the ears (make sure you clean the area well before application as it will assist everything to soak into your blood stream). Combine with 3% Hydrogen Peroxide to remove piezo elements in the ears.

Environmental Considerations:

  • Air filtration with HEPA filters to reduce airborne contamination

  • Water filtration for bathing and drinking

  • Natural fiber clothing (bamboo, silk, cotton, linen, wool) to minimize static and make easy to shake out to remove fibers.

  • Regular bedding changes with hot water washes

  • Use a clothes-drier to shake out fibers and avoid putting clothes out after chemtrails.

  • Vacuum regularly

  • Avoid AC or Heating that draws air from outside.

Lifestyle Enhancements:

  • Beach visits – sand exfoliation, salt water, and sunlight

  • Swimming in natural bodies of water

  • Sauna therapy with proper hydration

  • Grounding/Earthing practices when safe to do so

Important Notes:

  • Always patch test new treatments on small areas first

  • Increase hydration during detox periods

  • Monitor skin reactions and adjust protocols accordingly

  • Document changes in attack patterns as contamination reduces

This comprehensive approach addresses contamination across the entire body while recognizing that different areas may require tailored treatments. The feet remain particularly vulnerable due to ground contact, but all skin surfaces can be affected.

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