The Hidden Weapon on Your Skin!
This video reveals a shocking discovery: the mysterious burns, pains, and vibrations experienced by Targeted Individuals are not from invisible lasers, but from microscopic, conductive strands contaminating our environment and our bodies.
The presenter demonstrates how these “micro ribbons”—metal-doped, carbon-based fibers fine enough to float as dust—land on the skin. When hit with targeted EMF (from cell towers, phones, or satellites), they instantly heat up, vibrate, and act as antennas, causing acute localized pain.
The proof is in the removal: wiping the affected area stops the burn and reveals the black fibers. The video shows live footage of these strands extracted during an attack, even from deep tissue, proving they are a physical, weaponized contaminant.
This is not science fiction—it’s a tactical breakdown of how the harassment system works, providing a tangible target for defense: clean the contaminant, stop the attack.
Complete Body Skin Care Protocol for Conductive Microstrand and Hydrogel Contamination
Targeted individuals frequently experience attacks affecting various body parts. These manifest as:
Electrification or shocks
Vibrations
Burning sensations
Itching or crawling sensations
Numbness or “dead” patches
These symptoms can result from conductive micro/nano-sized elements adhering to the skin and combining with targeted EMF (from cell towers, cell phones, satellites, etc.). These can also be under the skin.
How Contamination Occurs
Microscopic conductive strands can adhere to any exposed skin surface through:
Electrostatic deposition - where the body is charged to attract these particulates. (especially in chemtrail-affected areas)
Direct contact with contaminated surfaces
Waterborne transmission
Transfer from clothing or bedding
These microstrands are:
Visible under a cheap microscope
Dust-sized (invisible to the naked eye)
Highly conductive
Often magnetic or paramagnetic
They combine with a hydrogel substance that, when mixed with sweat, oils, or water, spreads over the skin to create a transparent “second skin” layer. This hydrogel acts as an adhesive matrix, allowing surveillance/medical microstrands to embed in the skin.
Body-Wide Manifestations of EMF-Activated Strands
When exposed to EMF, embedded strands can cause different sensations depending on location:
Heating Effects – Localized burning sensations, similar to hot pinpricks. Can cause:
Tiny surface blisters
Subcutaneous blisters (painful but may not break skin)
Red, inflamed patches
Vibration Effects – Creates numbness or physical vibration feelings. Results from:
Pulsed RF making strands flex rapidly
Electrical charges creating oscillation
Particularly noticeable on torso, back, limbs, hands and feet
Electrification Effects – Electric shock sensations or static fields. Can:
Disrupt local biofields
Cause circulation issues
Create muscle twitching or spasms
Affect nerve function
Cognitive/Neurological Effects (when near head/neck):
Head pressure
Tinnitus
Cognitive fog
Sleep disruption
Complete Decontamination Protocol
Daily Maintenance:
Dry brushing before showering or after being outside in chemtrails to lift surface contaminants
Contrast showering (alternating warm/cool water) to stimulate circulation
Gentle exfoliation with natural loofahs or brushes
Weekly Deep Cleaning:
Pre-soak in Epsom salt bath (2 cups per standard tub)
Hydrogen peroxide treatment (3% solution applied to affected areas)
Clay mask application (bentonite or French green clay) to draw out contaminants
Acid/base balancing (apple cider vinegar rinse followed by baking soda paste)
Targeted Treatments for Affected Areas:
Borax paste for stubborn hydrogel patches
Diatomaceous earth scrub for exfoliation
Essential oil blends (tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus) for antimicrobial effects
Magnesium oil spray to support skin barrier function
DMSO for hydrogel areas, even under the skin or in the ears (make sure you clean the area well before application as it will assist everything to soak into your blood stream). Combine with 3% Hydrogen Peroxide to remove piezo elements in the ears.
Environmental Considerations:
Air filtration with HEPA filters to reduce airborne contamination
Water filtration for bathing and drinking
Natural fiber clothing (bamboo, silk, cotton, linen, wool) to minimize static and make easy to shake out to remove fibers.
Regular bedding changes with hot water washes
Use a clothes-drier to shake out fibers and avoid putting clothes out after chemtrails.
Vacuum regularly
Avoid AC or Heating that draws air from outside.
Lifestyle Enhancements:
Beach visits – sand exfoliation, salt water, and sunlight
Swimming in natural bodies of water
Sauna therapy with proper hydration
Grounding/Earthing practices when safe to do so
Important Notes:
Always patch test new treatments on small areas first
Increase hydration during detox periods
Monitor skin reactions and adjust protocols accordingly
Document changes in attack patterns as contamination reduces
This comprehensive approach addresses contamination across the entire body while recognizing that different areas may require tailored treatments. The feet remain particularly vulnerable due to ground contact, but all skin surfaces can be affected.
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