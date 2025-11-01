Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

Ralf Schooneveld
Ralf Schooneveld's avatar
Ralf Schooneveld
34m

Add vinegar to it, makes peracetic acid; should break the carbon bonds.

I would still disengage it with a static magnetic pulse and/or static high voltage discharge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhg-i8zHOMs

