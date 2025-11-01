DISCLAIMER: The following article contains medical procedures that I have followed in order to reduce V2k. This is NOT MEDICAL ADVICE and I do not take any responsibility for anyone who decides to use this information in any way. Today more than ever we must all take a strong interest in our OWN HEALTH and that means performing DUE DILIGENCE and verifying details to ensure that they are correct before proceeding with any actions. In any case, the actions that people choose based on this information is their own choice and responsibility. I provide this information only to document a procedure that has helped ME.

Introduction

What a journey it has been over the last 3 years since I was first subjected to V2k attacks. I feel like the first year was spent just trying to understand what I was experiencing. Who was responsible? How was this possible? And why was this happening?

But the question that was at the forefront of all of this was HOW DO WE STOP IT?

Well this article contains information that will hopefully help many who suffer from these ailments to reduce their effects down to a negligible level. I can barely hear my voices now. They are even quieter than after using the process I recently shared which involved Willard’s Water (that I still believe to be very effective and could be combined with this method):

But before we get into THE SOLUTION, a little background on WHAT I believe facilitates both V2k and Tinnitus!

Exceptions to this procedure

It is possible that this procedure will not assist some people. Those in this category might include:

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccines

Those who have had V2k or tinnitus for more than five years (i.e. before 2007) may be seeded with different/older technology that utilizes different method (such as implants etc)

The Worlds Smallest Radio!

Recent research and collaboration with fellow TI and friend

led me to a 2009 article in Scientific American titled “

”:

The World’s Smallest Radio!

This article outlined an amazing phenomenon. It was found that Carbon Nano Tubes (CNTs) could be made to RESONATE through sending them a Electro Magnetic Frequency (EMF) that matched the RESONANT FREQUENCY of the CNT!

This allowed an Amplitude Modulated (AM) radio signal (that is a constant frequency that modulates the amplitude at the rate of the sound being played) to essentially send a full RADIO BROADCAST to the CNT which would vibrate producing SOUND! Of course a single nano-tube producing sound is not going to be very loud. But MILLIONS of them all vibrating inside or around your ear canal or ear drum....?

The source of this AM broadcast is beyond the scope of this article but, needless to say, any radio device would be capable of producing the type of signal required for this, so long as it matched the RESONANT FREQUENCY of the CNTs. My belief is that from cell phones, towers to WiFi access points, SMART meters and satellites can produce the required frequencies to perform this action.

More information about this finding can be found in

’s excellent article in which he states:

In 2007, a team at the University of California, Berkeley, led by Phsyicist Alex Zettl, built what was then the world’s smallest working radio receiver—constructed from a single carbon nanotube. This thread of matter, ten thousand times thinner than a human hair, could do everything a full-sized radio could: tune, amplify, demodulate, and broadcast. It didn’t just receive a signal—it sang. A nanotube clamped between two electrodes began to vibrate mechanically in response to electromagnetic waves. Those vibrations produced an audible signal in 2007 for the first time—Eric Clapton’s Layla, broadcast from a nearby transmitter and played through an external speaker. Carbon, the same element that forms our cells and synapses, had become a complete communications system unto itself. Zettl called it “a radio small enough to fit inside a living cell.” The potential applications ranged from medical implants to micro-robots traveling the bloodstream. The technology’s essence was not machinery but geometry: a perfectly formed lattice of carbon atoms responding to invisible energy fields. — Kevin Boykin , from 29 Oct 2025 article: From the Nanotube Radio to Modern Experiments in Invisible Frequencies: An Explanation of V2K

The full article can be found below:

Having garnered this information and combined it with the following observations, I began to think that maybe everything that Voice to Skull receivers were experiencing was due to these simple Carbon Nano Tubes! Could it be so simple? No nanobots, no nano-computer, no quantum dots. Just millions of CNTs whose length determined it’s RESONANT FREQUENCY coupled with DIRECTED Beam Steered Frequency to place the sound at the target!

I had noticed that in relation to the V2k:

Exposure to chemtrails increases volume

Showering or cleaning out the ears reduces volume

Putting head on the pillow increases volume

Airing out bedding and vacuuming reduces volume

This seems to hint that CNT’s floating around in the air or on surfaces and the body could indeed be the cause of the V2k. In fact this theory is supported by the fact that you can record your tinnitus and v2k with a normal microphone! These CNTs produce a sound that might be too quiet to be heard from outside the ear, but inside the ear (or attached to a microphone covering) is discernible. I have covered this phenomenon in the following articles:

Exposure, Chemtrails and seeding of populace

But where are these CNTs coming from? There is NO EVIDENCE that these elements can be BUILT IN VIVO. And so what we are dealing with are manufactured microscopic CNT’s that are being dispersed to the populace through many different avenues. These can being from external (i.e. on the body) or internal (i.e consumed INTO the body). Here is a small list of just some of the ways these might have been introduced to Targets of V2k:

Chemtrails

Vaccines

Medications

Cosmetics

Processed Foods

Water supply

It is important to note that CNT’s might be combined with Hydrogels to adhere these radios on the skin of the body.

I believe that these elements are primarily distributed to the populace through chemtrails... That’s why we see chem-trails over most cities at least 50% of the year on average. The sheer volume of the dumps and the nano size of these microscopic elements means there is not a square inch of any populated area that isn’t COVERED in them!

They carry on the air and get into every nook and gap.. Every room of every house.. They carry in on the breeze and as sure as there is AIR in a room, there will be these elements.

This explains why, after cleaning your ears and reducing the V2k it returns by morning. The ambient CNTs floating around the room re-accumulate on the ears so by the morning you are once again INFECTED with them!

But never fear.. I am about to show you a quick and simple solution, that for me, cleared these elements out from inside the ear, reducing the volume of the v2k down to a manageable level.

The Solution

Once I had determined that we were likely dealing with CNTs a simple query to Chat GPT yielded the results that led me to this solution.

At this point I must do a shout out to

who informed me of this solution many months ago at a time when I was inundated with many solutions but was feeling hopelessness and doubting all solutions. After trying so many things, I had not gotten around to trying this particular one. But I digress.

The solution is cheap and simple and can be purchased at all drug stores/chemists and even supermarkets! Hydrogen Peroxide!

Due to CNTs and many hydrogels containing carbon-based molecular structures, Hydrogen Peroxide (H₂O₂) can break them down through oxidation. H₂O₂ is similar to water (H₂O) but contains an additional oxygen atom, making it a potent oxidizer. When it decomposes — especially in the presence of catalysts such as iron — it generates reactive oxygen species that attack the carbon bonds in CNTs and other organic materials, leading to structural breakdown and eventual degradation.

Destroying CNTs inside the Ears

I asked Chat GPT if Hydrogen Peroxide could be used for cleaning ears.

Here’s what medical sources and otolaryngologists (ear specialists) generally agree on regarding

✅ When it’s safe

Hydrogen peroxide can help soften or remove earwax if used correctly.

Typical safe dilution:

3% Hydrogen Peroxide (standard “household” concentration)

→ may be used as-is for earwax removal or further diluted 1:1 with sterile water or saline for sensitive ears.

Application:

Tilt your head so the ear faces upward. Place 2–5 drops of the solution into the ear canal using a dropper. Wait 5–10 minutes as it bubbles and breaks down wax. Gently tilt your head back and let the liquid drain. Rinse with clean, warm water if advised, and dry gently. This procedure should be safe enough to use once a week.

This bubbling happens because Hydrogen Peroxide decomposes into water + oxygen, which mechanically loosens wax (and weakens and destroys CNTs).

⚠️ When it’s not safe

Avoid Hydrogen Peroxide ear flushing if you have:

Ear tubes , perforated eardrum , or history of ear surgery

Active ear infection (pain, discharge, fever)

Dermatitis or eczema inside the ear canal

Frequent earwax impaction or very narrow canals

Using peroxide in these cases can cause pain, dizziness, or inner ear injury.

🧪 Why dilution matters

Full-strength 3% is usually tolerated but can cause stinging or temporary hearing dampening .

Higher concentrations (6%–35%) are never safe for any ear application — they can burn tissue.

Destroying CNTs inside the Mouth

Using a Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash

Make 1.5% Hydrogen Peroxide and water (1:1). Example: 30 ml 3% Hydrogen Peroxide + 30 ml water = 60 ml @ ~1.5% Pour a small mouthful (10–20 ml). Swish and/or gargle for 30–60 seconds (some dental guidance allows up to 2–3 minutes for pre-procedural rinsing). Then spit it out — do not swallow. Rinse your mouth with plain water afterwards if you wish. This should be gentle enough to use a few times per week rather than as a daily long-term rinse — some dental sources recommend against hydrogen peroxide for indefinite use. I use every other day.

Destroying CNTs inside the Nose

Using a Hydrogen Peroxide Nosewash

Make 1% Hydrogen Peroxide and water (1:2). Example: 20 ml 3% Hydrogen Peroxide + 30 ml water = 50 ml @ ~1% Put into a spray bottle. Spray into the nose 1 sprays per nostril (Avoid inhaling, this might sting a little) Let sit for two to three minutes. Blow nose Follow up by inhaling water into the nose to rinse This process should be safe enough to use once a week.

Safety warnings — read this

Do not swallow. Ingestion can cause harm; seek medical help or contact poison control if swallowed in significant amounts.

Keep away from children. Even small amounts can be dangerous for young kids. A recall has shown safety packaging issues for some peroxide mouthwashes.

Do not use concentrated (food-grade) peroxide (eg 35%) — it must never be used undiluted in the mouth.

Avoid use internally in closed body cavities or deep wounds — hydrogen peroxide produces oxygen gas and can cause gas embolism in enclosed spaces; do not use it for internal irrigation other than mouth rinsing. If you have open deep wounds in the mouth, consult a clinician.

Stop if you get irritation, burning, or worsening symptoms. If you have oral ulcers, severe gum disease, or are undergoing certain medical treatments (e.g., some cancer therapies), check with your dentist/doctor first — peroxide rinses may not be recommended long-term.

Maintaining a low level of V2k

In order to ensure that your V2k remains at a low level, you will need to work on avoiding contact with CNTs and implement a regular cleaning schedule following the recommendations as listed in this article.

Conclusion

Hopefully this will assist people in reducing their V2k down to the same level as I have achieved.. It really is a whole new world when you get to the point that you can totally disregard the voices in your head! What to do with all the free time in your mind?

My recommendation is use it to plant positive thoughts and think of positive actions that you can now achieve without the constant harassment you once endured.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! Much love and PEACE to my fellow Targets!

