It was just another day, and I was thankful for finally being given the "privilege" of sleep. I managed a good 5 hours before rising at around 10 am. Typically, I experience EMF attacks throughout the night if I try to sleep when everyone else does. This is par for the course for someone labeled a terrorist for attempting to spread truth about what is a fascist imposter corporate government—a government that has been in place since 1976 when the constitution was modified without the people's consent.

Drawing the blinds, I noticed thick white clouds slowly spreading across the sky, the tell-tale remnants of straight lines clear to the trained eye but easily missed by the naive. These weren't clouds at all but chemtrails.

Observations and Evidence

Going outside to inspect, I could see the lines spewed out by converted old passenger jets purchased by wealthy so-called elites and infiltrated government intel agencies. These lines were set to envelop and cover the entire populace of the rural city of my origin—a city of only 50,000 people in the middle of nowhere. If they are doing this here, imagine what they are doing in metropolitan areas!

Within 10 minutes, as though on cue, a plane passed directly overhead, leaving a trail of disgusting chemicals in its wake.

It is worth noting that we are NOT on a flight path here, and although we have an airport, very few planes are scheduled to land here each day (maybe 2 or 3 at most). Some days we see none at all. Some weeks we see chemtrails painted across the sky for 3 out of four days. Some weeks we see none. The pattern is inconsistent for a purpose.

Later that day, around 5 pm, I went for a walk down by the river. On returning to my house, I looked up to see yet another plane pass directly overhead.

Conducting an Experiment

Undeterred by the efficiency of the AI-driven flight paths these entities utilize, I decided to conduct a test. I placed a clean dinner plate outside in the yard to capture what was falling on this still day. After 4 hours, I used a cotton ear bud dipped in water to wipe the surface of the plate. I then took a shot glass with a little clean hot water in it, swirled the bud in the water, and observed the contents under an electric microscope capable of 400x magnification.

As expected, over the course of 20 minutes, the water was full of nano strands, which grew longer over time. There appeared to be both graphene oxide and polymer-based materials, along with some larger structures. I recognized these structures from observations made in other instances.

This dust is designed to be inhaled by the masses to build nanosensors capable of tracking your location, heart rate, and even the electrical activity in your brain, allowing for remote mind reading and control.

Broader Implications

These materials have also been found in the poisonous vaccines and many other places such as food, meat, water, and drugs. More information about these DARPA nanoweapons can be found on Ana Marie Michelcea's Substack.

I also recommend following David Nixon on Substack for further insights.

Conclusion

The evidence I've gathered points to a deliberate deployment of nanotechnology via chemtrails, potentially threatening public health and privacy. I urge readers to explore the references provided and consider the implications of these findings.

