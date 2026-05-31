NOTE: All links in this post will take you to the specific topic in the new NANO.WORLD.ORDER Wiki - ENJOY!

Introduction

I have been very busy working on a little project designed to bring real usable information to the people.

Nano World Order Wiki is hereby released!

Nano World Order Wiki is an open, investigative reference resource dedicated to documenting the convergence of surveillance technology, nanotechnology, neuroweapons, mind control programmes, transhumanism, and the broader technocratic agenda. Hosted at nanoworldorder.com/wiki, this wiki aims to serve as a navigable knowledge base for researchers, targeted individuals, journalists, and concerned citizens who believe the mainstream narrative leaves critical questions unanswered.

What This Wiki Is

The Nano World Order Wiki is a collaboratively maintained reference site that treats every topic it covers as a legitimate area of investigation. It does not dismiss any subject as a “conspiracy theory.” Instead, it operates on a clear editorial principle: documented facts are stated plainly; emerging research is flagged as such; whistleblower testimony is identified by its source; and working theory is clearly labelled as theory.

This distinction matters. Much of what was once dismissed as paranoid speculation — government mind control programmes, surveillance of civilian activists, directed energy research — has since been confirmed through declassified documents, congressional hearings, and investigative journalism. The wiki treats the unconfirmed with the same seriousness it applies to the confirmed, because today’s unconfirmed claim has a documented history of becoming tomorrow’s admitted fact.

The Main Page provides a curated entry point into the wiki’s major topic areas.

The Story This Wiki Tells

The pages of this wiki, taken together, tell a single interconnected story. It does not begin with speculation — it begins with documented history.

The Post-War Foundation

After World War Two, Operation Paperclip brought hundreds of Nazi scientists and engineers into US government and military programmes. Among them were specialists in psychology, pharmacology, and human experimentation. What followed was not peacetime normalisation — it was institutional absorption. Project Bluebird and later MK-Ultra formalised the pursuit of mind control as a state project, funded by the CIA, conducted on unwitting subjects, and only partially revealed through the 1977 Church Committee hearings. COINTELPRO, run by the FBI through the 1950s–70s, weaponised surveillance, infiltration, and psychological disruption against domestic political movements. These are not theories. They are declassified facts with documentary records.

The Technological Acceleration

As the Cold War matured, so did the technology. DARPA and the broader intelligence community quietly funded the development of Brain-Computer Interface technology, Directed Energy Weapons, Acoustic Weapons, and eventually Neuroweapons — systems capable of affecting human cognition, perception, and behaviour from a distance. Researchers who have spoken publicly about these capabilities include Dr. Robert Duncan, a former contractor who claims to have worked on programmes targeting civilians, and Dr. James Giordano, a neuroethicist at Georgetown University who has briefed NATO and US special operations on the weaponisation of neuroscience. The Havana Syndrome incidents — in which US diplomats and intelligence officers suffered brain injuries consistent with directed energy exposure — represent the first publicly acknowledged case of such weapons being used against government personnel.

The Nano Layer

Advances in Nanotechnology, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), Smart Dust, Graphene Oxide, and Self-Assembling Nanostructures opened a new frontier: the possibility of deploying surveillance and influence technology inside the human body. Proposed vectors include atmospheric dispersal via Chemtrails, injectable delivery through COVID Vaccines and Lipid Nanoparticles, and passive ambient exposure. Researchers including Ana Maria Mihalcea and Dr. Pablo Campra have published findings they claim show anomalous nanostructures in vaccine vials and human blood. DNA Nanotechnology describes a parallel field of engineered biological machines. Whether these claims are fully substantiated or represent a cutting edge of investigation, the wiki documents them without prejudgement.

Nanoparticles imaged under electron microscope

The Network Layer

For intra-body devices to be useful at scale, they require a communications infrastructure. 5G and 6G networks, Wireless Body Area Network protocols, and the IEEE 802.15.6 standard — which governs short-range wireless communication in and around the human body — describe exactly such an infrastructure. Some researchers argue these standards were designed with the Internet of Bodies in mind: a system in which biological subjects become networked nodes. The Intra-Body Nano Network page explores this hypothesis in detail. Biosurveillance systems provide the data aggregation layer above it.

The Agenda Layer

Technology does not deploy itself. Behind it are institutions and individuals with stated objectives. Organisations including the World Economic Forum, the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Committee of 300 are documented as coordinating long-range global policy — often decades in advance of its public announcement. Programmes like Agenda 2030, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the Young Global Leaders Program give these agendas institutional and generational form. Figures like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and Yuval Noah Harari are prominent public advocates for a managed transition to a technologically governed world order. The wiki documents what they have said and written — in their own words.

The Human Cost

Targeted Individuals — people who report being subjected to non-consensual surveillance, psychological manipulation, and physical harassment — describe experiences that align with documeConclusionnted capabilities of classified programmes. Electronic Harassment, Gang Stalking, Voice to Skull (V2K), Remote Neural Monitoring, EEG Cloning, and Synthetic Telepathy are not fringe inventions: each corresponds to a technology with a patent record, a research lineage, or a declassified programme. The Targeted Individual Phenomenon page maps this landscape. Personal accounts appear throughout the wiki’s Diary series.

The Control Infrastructure

The administrative architecture of a fully controlled society is being assembled in plain sight. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) would give authorities programmable control over individual economic activity. Digital Identity systems tie access to services to compliance. Cashless Society eliminates financial privacy. Combined with Biosurveillance and persistent data collection, these systems describe a control architecture with no obvious historical precedent in its scope.

The Spiritual and Philosophical Dimension

The wiki also takes seriously the ideological and theological dimensions of the transhumanist project. AI Religion and Anthony Levandowski‘s literal AI church — Way of the Future — illustrate that for some, artificial superintelligence is not merely a technology but a god-substitute. Pages on Freemasons, Illuminati, Demonology, and the work of scholars like Manly P Hall and Jordan Maxwell explore the occult symbolism and esoteric tradition that some researchers argue runs beneath the surface of elite institutional culture. Aldous Huxley‘s Brave New World is revisited not as dystopian fiction but as what some regard as a blueprint. The Church of Satan and related pages examine organised ideological inversion as a cultural force.

The Resistance

The wiki is not only a catalogue of control. Pages on Bodily Autonomy, Bodily Autonomy Legislation, Common Law, and Free Energy document the legal, philosophical, and practical tools available to individuals asserting their sovereignty. The wiki’s Diary series — personal entries from someone living inside the targeted individual experience — reflects what it costs to document these systems from the inside. The Affirmation page and related material address psychological resilience and grounding.

File:Cesare Battisti and the Trentino.djvu

Who This Wiki Is For

This wiki is written for several overlapping audiences:

Targeted individuals seeking validation, terminology, and a framework for understanding their experiences

Independent researchers and academics tracking emerging technologies and their dual-use or weaponised implications

Journalists and investigators who need a structured reference for cross-domain research

Citizens concerned about bodily autonomy, digital rights, surveillance capitalism, and the pace of technocratic governance

Anyone who has found the mainstream narrative — on COVID, on surveillance, on the capabilities of state actors — insufficient or evasive

Conclusion

The opening of the Nano World Order Wiki is just the beginning. This is intended to be a living breathing record of the real recorded and confirmed people, technologies, organizations, concepts, documents, events and more!

What is currently there is just the starting point. I hope to add more and more as the time progresses, making it an invaluable resource for anyone interested in learning the truth!

This wiki does not require you to accept every claim it documents. It requires only that you are willing to look.

VISIT NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

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