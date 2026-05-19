Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Cynthia Ross's avatar
Cynthia Ross
2d

“As long as we stay calm, we win.”

Absolutely!

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Fiona Mehta's avatar
Fiona Mehta
1d

Firstly I am mortified to hear of these new attacks... So sorry for you!

Burning sensations are horrendous.

I was just reminding myself of the somatosensory cortex..

Quote

"" "The somatosensory cortex is a critical region in the brain's parietal lobe that processes sensory information from the entire body, including touch, pain, temperature, and proprioception. It enables conscious perception of physical sensations and interacts closely with motor regions to guide movement and behavior"" "

I often, like most other TIs will have sensations of being touched etc..

All processing is done in our brains..the feeling of burning, touch etc..signals relayed back and forth.

( You are the expert here, not me )

What happens when you try shielding your head?

It's just a thought? Also try Teflon!

Teflon oven sheets, they are not expensive.. silicone (oven cloth), they are thick (not gloves)

These are excellent passive shielding materials as outlined by KM Stewart.

Basically protect the area of the stomach with these things.

Follow a checklist..

Ears, head, especially the temple areas , top and central back. Not forgetting the vagus nerve region..

(Over stimulation of the chest and gut regions with this pathway) Longest nerve in the body.

I hope if you have not thought of these ideas, that you find something to help you!

I know, my feet burn horrendously,..the torture is fun for them

So sorry for you! They are animals!

Fiona

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