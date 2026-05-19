Neurological Weapons and the Promethean Torture Ritual
Are our attacks physical or neurological?
The Promethean Ritual
Tuesday 19 May 2026, awoke to focused pulsed vibration targeted in the liver, kidneys and mid-section. This was the same throughout the night where I was forced to go to the bathroom many times due to this attack. The attack is ongoing and it feels like my back gut and kidneys are in great pain.
They just continue to focus attacks on one area of my body at a time. It literally feels like they are attempting to burn out my insides. But are these pains phantom sensations, induced through NEUROLOGICAL means?
Falken’s amazing work outlines a system that allows precise neurological manipulation of the human mind and body.
I believe this is a SICK SATANIC RITUAL
I am reminded of the story of PROMETHEUS the Titan who stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity — knowledge, technology, illumination. As punishment, Zeus chained him to a rock where an eagle came every day to eat his liver/organs, which regenerated each night so the torture could continue indefinitely.
This is what I feel like I am going through. I do nothing but try to help people going through the same targeting as me by sharing my findings here on my Substack. Although I consider those who are responsible for this foul system, far from Gods, even though they like to think themselves so - they are monsters.
The liver/kidney region in ancient symbolism represents vital life force, regenerative power, and truth-telling (the liver was used in divination).
Taking Back Control
If the pain is neurologically induced — a phantom sensation created by external frequency manipulation — then we have a path forward.
We control our minds. Our energy is being used against us, but essentially we have neurological sovereignty. Through breath, we find a new freedom from these weapons of oppression.
My recommendation for handling these neurological attacks:
Sit or lie comfortably — find a position where you can relax without strain
Feel the pain and focus on the area — acknowledge it without resistance
Breathe in deeply into the area for 5 seconds — picture and feel the sensation dispersing throughout your body
Breathe out deep for 5 seconds — feel it leaving your body
Repeat 5 to 6 times — allow the rhythm to reset your nervous system
I also want to reference the amazing work of Jamie Rice, whose article provides deeper solutions for these neurologically induced attacks. The workbook approach to building self-governance over our own neurological functions is invaluable.
Other options for Persistent Pains
The use of strong neodymium magnets over the area — I find magnets very effective most of the time. I sometimes use gaffer tape to tape them to the location effected on the body. It’s not pretty but it helps.
Shielding using EMF blankets over the body — Shielding can be hit or miss as the targeting appears to be able to find a way around much of the time. This becomes harder for the system as you introduce more absorbent entities into your environment like trees, plants and water.
Organite discs or absorbent microwave paneling. can also provide relief to those areas effected and can be used the same way as magnets.
The Deeper Truth
The Prometheus myth is not just a parallel — it is a blueprint. The targeting of the liver and kidneys, the regenerative torture, the theft of one’s life force — these are ancient patterns being re-enacted with modern technology.
But Prometheus was ultimately freed. His suffering had meaning. His gift to humanity — fire, knowledge, illumination — could not be undone.
We too carry that fire. Every breath we take in the face of this torture is an act of defiance. Every moment we stay calm, focused, and sovereign over our own minds, we deny them what they want.
They want us broken, reactive, afraid.
We choose breath. We choose awareness. We choose freedom.
As long as we stay calm, we win.
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“As long as we stay calm, we win.”
Absolutely!
Firstly I am mortified to hear of these new attacks... So sorry for you!
Burning sensations are horrendous.
I was just reminding myself of the somatosensory cortex..
Quote
"" "The somatosensory cortex is a critical region in the brain's parietal lobe that processes sensory information from the entire body, including touch, pain, temperature, and proprioception. It enables conscious perception of physical sensations and interacts closely with motor regions to guide movement and behavior"" "
I often, like most other TIs will have sensations of being touched etc..
All processing is done in our brains..the feeling of burning, touch etc..signals relayed back and forth.
( You are the expert here, not me )
What happens when you try shielding your head?
It's just a thought? Also try Teflon!
Teflon oven sheets, they are not expensive.. silicone (oven cloth), they are thick (not gloves)
These are excellent passive shielding materials as outlined by KM Stewart.
Basically protect the area of the stomach with these things.
Follow a checklist..
Ears, head, especially the temple areas , top and central back. Not forgetting the vagus nerve region..
(Over stimulation of the chest and gut regions with this pathway) Longest nerve in the body.
I hope if you have not thought of these ideas, that you find something to help you!
I know, my feet burn horrendously,..the torture is fun for them
So sorry for you! They are animals!
Fiona