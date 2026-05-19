The Promethean Ritual

Tuesday 19 May 2026, awoke to focused pulsed vibration targeted in the liver, kidneys and mid-section. This was the same throughout the night where I was forced to go to the bathroom many times due to this attack. The attack is ongoing and it feels like my back gut and kidneys are in great pain.



They just continue to focus attacks on one area of my body at a time. It literally feels like they are attempting to burn out my insides. But are these pains phantom sensations, induced through NEUROLOGICAL means?

Falken’s amazing work outlines a system that allows precise neurological manipulation of the human mind and body.

I believe this is a SICK SATANIC RITUAL

I am reminded of the story of PROMETHEUS the Titan who stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity — knowledge, technology, illumination. As punishment, Zeus chained him to a rock where an eagle came every day to eat his liver/organs, which regenerated each night so the torture could continue indefinitely.



This is what I feel like I am going through. I do nothing but try to help people going through the same targeting as me by sharing my findings here on my Substack. Although I consider those who are responsible for this foul system, far from Gods, even though they like to think themselves so - they are monsters.

The liver/kidney region in ancient symbolism represents vital life force, regenerative power, and truth-telling (the liver was used in divination).

Taking Back Control

If the pain is neurologically induced — a phantom sensation created by external frequency manipulation — then we have a path forward.

We control our minds. Our energy is being used against us, but essentially we have neurological sovereignty. Through breath, we find a new freedom from these weapons of oppression.

My recommendation for handling these neurological attacks:

Sit or lie comfortably — find a position where you can relax without strain Feel the pain and focus on the area — acknowledge it without resistance Breathe in deeply into the area for 5 seconds — picture and feel the sensation dispersing throughout your body Breathe out deep for 5 seconds — feel it leaving your body Repeat 5 to 6 times — allow the rhythm to reset your nervous system

I also want to reference the amazing work of Jamie Rice, whose article provides deeper solutions for these neurologically induced attacks. The workbook approach to building self-governance over our own neurological functions is invaluable.

Other options for Persistent Pains

The Deeper Truth

The Prometheus myth is not just a parallel — it is a blueprint. The targeting of the liver and kidneys, the regenerative torture, the theft of one’s life force — these are ancient patterns being re-enacted with modern technology.

But Prometheus was ultimately freed. His suffering had meaning. His gift to humanity — fire, knowledge, illumination — could not be undone.

We too carry that fire. Every breath we take in the face of this torture is an act of defiance. Every moment we stay calm, focused, and sovereign over our own minds, we deny them what they want.

They want us broken, reactive, afraid.

We choose breath. We choose awareness. We choose freedom.

As long as we stay calm, we win.

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