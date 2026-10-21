🌙 3AM. Lights out. Then the shaking started.

🫨 Except I wasn’t shaking. Not on the outside. Inside, my feet, my legs, my chest, my gut, my arms — all of it buzzing and pulsing like someone had wired a tremor into me and forgotten to tell my body. An induced fabricated Parkinson’s: every bit of the feeling, none of the movement.

🧠 The more I go through it, the more convinced I am this isn’t a beam hitting me from somewhere. It’s modulation of the brain — maybe brain and body together — inducing pulsed electrical signal in the regions of the brain so it feels like it physical.

😴 Sleep attempt one: about an hour and a half of constant pulsing vibration through various parts of the body. When they want to keep you up, they do not stop. Funnily enough this often appears to correlate with the dumping of chemtrails of the area.

Tired of attempting to sleep, I get up at 04:30. Awake until 05:30 - exhausted. I attempt to rest again. Broken sleep until about eleven. No more than 20 to 30 minutes without interruption.

Many thanks to the immoral, criminals utilising this highly illegal disgusting invasive BCI technology in a bid to attempt to create dissenters so they have an excuse for further tyrannous rules and regulations.

Creating visible criminals in all localities is the aim of the game. It all helps to justify the endless march towards the authoritarian nightmare they have been planing for decades.

🧲 The countermeasure: running neodymium magnets over certain areas on my head, aimed mostly at the somatosensory areas — the parts of the brain that handle feeling and touch. Partially effective. Which tells me something: if introducing a magnetic field to the head dampens it the sensation, then the attack is probably neurological, and the mechanism may be electromagnetic waves triggering magnetite particles in the brain.

For more information on this countermeasure:

https://geckopico.substack.com/p/are-the-gut-leg-and-feet-vibrations

🫄 Then the gut. Before I went back to bed, something was working on the autonomic nervous system — the gut gurgling, digestion running way too fast. I originally thought this was some type of energy weapon aimed at the gut. Now I think it’s contractions being induced through modulation of the the autonomic areas of the brain associated with digestion. Which reframes those nine days of sleep deprivation due to what I thought was gut irradiation, months ago: same symptom, different target.

⚠️ And here’s the part that matters. Why do so many people describe what feels like a severe directed energy attack, go to a doctor or an emergency department, and get told there’s nothing wrong? Because there often isn’t anything physical to find. The pain is real, but there is no trace of damage. This all plays into the psychosomatic diagnosis that most targets find themselves being issued with.

Another thing to realise is that the energy needed to modulate a brain is tiny — it sits below the detection floor. And so this is why you will not be able to easily capture any spectral analysis of the attacks. They will look very similar to normal cell phone signals.

SIDE NOTE:

In order to accurately modulate a person’s body, an AI model would need to be trained on the specific person’s brain so that the correct locations on the body could be read and effected. In order to initially establish this, a shower of microwave responsive metallic elements over the body would allow brief irradiation in order to induce a burning sensation on the body, which could then be used to pinpoint the matching location in the brain.

Once this has been captured the AI machine could simply modulate the same area in the brain to induce sensations in the same place on the body.

🎭 Maybe the narrative of directed energy weapons are the decoy that makes us sound like fools, while the real work happens one person at a time, inside the brain, producing ailments that look physical but are, in fact, finely tuned neurological attacks.

😨 This makes sense. Because if these foul systems have the ability to read your language centers accurately, then they surely have the ability to manipulate any of the bodies systems from sensations, smell, memory, even the autonomic nervous system. Which is terrifying as this is the exact same system in the brain responsible for keeping your digestion operating, your heart beating and your lungs breathing.

💔 Manipulation of these systems have the ability to stop a person’s heart! And yet they call them “Non-Lethal” weapons. Maybe this explains all the “Died Suddenly” events we saw not long after the “medical intervention”. Maybe these were not as random as they seemed.

Using peoples Belief as a Weapon

Given the ability to induce any number of phantom ailments in, on or around the body, I got to thinking. How strongly could a person’s body react if they were to believe that they were being attacked by microwave weapons? Many people report very physical symptoms on the body. Skin irritation

And what if many target’s are experiencing otherwise benign attacks which are being exacerbated by their belief of their damage?

I have already written before about this topic in the article below which outlined how belief has the ability to induce even death as demonstrated by the Native Australian cultures in the brutal known as “pointing the bone”. Such is the strength of belief.

x

I thought to investigate this further but based in real science. Here is what I found (Credit to Claude).

Yes, there’s a substantial body of research on this. The short answer is that the brain believing something is wrong with the body can produce real, measurable physical changes, not just the feeling of symptoms. There are limits on what it can produce, though. The nocebo effect is the core of it: the negative twin of the placebo effect. Fabrizio Benedetti’s lab in Turin showed that when people are told to expect pain, their brains release cholecystokinin, which amplifies pain signalling. Blocking that chemical with a drug (proglumide) blocks the effect, so it’s a physiological mechanism, not imagination. In the SAMSON trial (2021), statin users took real statins, sugar pills, or nothing in rotating months. About 90% of the side effects they reported on statins also appeared on the sugar pills. Skin reactions from belief. In a classic Japanese study (Ikemi & Nakagawa, 1962), boys allergic to a lacquer-tree plant were touched with a harmless leaf and told it was the poisonous one. Most developed visible rashes. When touched with the real plant and told it was harmless, many didn’t react. Some later hypnosis studies reported blisters and welts from suggestion alone, though those results are more contested. Hormonal and whole-body changes. In pseudocyesis (phantom pregnancy), a person’s conviction that they’re pregnant can produce a swollen abdomen, stopped periods, breast changes, lactation, and measurable shifts in hormones like prolactin. That’s one of the strongest examples of belief producing a full physical syndrome. The immune system can be conditioned. Ader and Cohen (1975) paired saccharin water with an immune-suppressing drug in rats. Later, the saccharin alone suppressed their immune systems. Similar conditioning effects have since been shown in humans, including allergic responses triggered by cues alone. This field is called psychoneuroimmunology. Stress can damage organs. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (”broken heart syndrome”) is acute, visible heart dysfunction triggered by intense emotional stress, mediated by a surge of stress hormones. Functional neurological disorder (formerly conversion disorder) produces real paralysis, seizures, tremors, or blindness without structural damage. Patients aren’t faking, and brain imaging shows altered activity in networks controlling movement and attention. Group spread. Mass psychogenic illness, such as the 1998 Tennessee school outbreak after a reported gas smell or the 2011 Le Roy, New York tic cluster, shows symptoms spreading through expectation and observation. Sham-exposure studies. This is probably the most directly relevant research to your “repeated attack” scenario. In provocation studies of electromagnetic hypersensitivity, people who report sensitivity to RF are exposed to real or sham signals without knowing which. Systematic reviews (Rubin and colleagues) found they generally can’t tell the difference, and they develop symptoms during sham exposure as much as during real exposure. Studies on wind-turbine infrasound found the same pattern: people told the sound was harmful got symptoms from silence. So the belief “I’m being exposed” is enough to produce headaches, nausea, sleep disruption, tingling, and heart-rate changes. The limits. Belief reliably produces pain, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, skin reactions, hormonal shifts, immune modulation, heart stress, and functional loss of movement or senses. There’s no good evidence that it creates things like tumours, infections, or structural tissue destruction on its own. Chronic stress can worsen existing disease, but that’s a slower and less direct route. Why this cuts both ways. If someone wanted to harm a person this way, they wouldn’t need exotic technology. Persistently convincing the person they’re being targeted could do the job, because the conviction itself can generate the symptoms. That also makes the research a double-edged tool in any investigation. It’s sometimes used lazily to dismiss people (”it’s all in your head”) when a real external cause exists. But it also means symptoms alone can’t establish that an external device is involved. Separating the two takes blinded testing, where the person doesn’t know when exposure is happening, or independent physical measurement of the signal itself.

The use of subliminal or overt messaging to induce severe reactions...

As I have outlined in earlier articles, I have consciously heard messages sent to me that were deliberately designed to make me believe the attacks on me are worse than they are. They arrive as suggestions: the sound will get louder and louder; the pressure will get stronger and stronger; the pain will get worse and worse.

Mine are delivered subliminally, below my conscious awareness. Those who receive overt V2K are told something blunter — we are going to cook you, we are going to kill you, we are going to give you cancer.

These messages should be ignored, completely. What the system is doing is using your own mind against you in order to induce very real illness. Your mind has the power to give you illness — and it also has the power to heal. But while you believe the narrative they feed you, you become a danger to yourself.

They not only have the ability to make you feel sensations nearly anywhere on your body, but coupled with subliminals can harness the power of your own mind to have you harm yourself!

Do not believe your V2K. Much of what we are experiencing is simply illusion. The people behind these systems are master psychologists and illusionists, and their primary tool is deception.

Always consider the power of the mind. Do not fall for their lies. Your body has great capacity to heal and overcome.

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