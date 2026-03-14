Introduction

The control grid used against Targeted Individuals is comprised of many components, varying in effectiveness and capability. While cell towers and satellites form the backbone of these attacks, the network is far more pervasive.

Other common sources include:

WiFi routers

Cell phones/Tablets

SMART devices

SMART meters

Computers & Laptops

Even newer vehicles

All of these items contain wireless chipsets allowing them to receive and send EMF signals. But what if these capabilities are being added to other non-wireless devices? Considering that it is believed by some that wireless transmitters and receivers have been inserted into humans to allow surveillance and control over their physiology, is it so far fetched that these types of capabilities might have been built into everyday consumer and household electronics?

People struggle to believe their WiFi has been weaponized, so what chance do we have of convincing the average person that ordinary, non-wireless electrical devices might have also been compromised?

I can personally confirm experiencing attacks from all types of electrical appliances—SMART or not. I believe these devices contain a form of tiny, embedded chipset capable of beam-forming technology. This technology can pass through walls to induce ailments like tinnitus and possibly even assist V2K (voice-to-skull) and is remotely controllable.

These chipsets would obviously by minuscule (< 1cm2), cheap to produce (< $1), and require minimal power. They would be covert. There is potential that complicit manufacturers are adding them as standard to household electrical items in everything from light bulbs to washing machines. I believe that this may have become standard practice for many manufacturers complicit in the bid for full spectrum electromagnetic dominance over the populace.

Feasibility

I asked ChapGPT:

What would be the simplest circuit for creating a tight beam of emf energy that would allow a 400Mhz to ~2.5Ghz pulsed beam to be produced that was strong enough to reach anywhere inside an average house (i.e. through 2 simple walls up to 30m or 100m unobstructed). How small could this hardware be made (not including the antenna)?

Read the full answer here:

https://chatgpt.com/share/69b53b69-3360-8011-81ab-fb59b3094b66

A Case Study: Kogan in Australia

In Australia, we have a manufacturer called Kogan. In my experience, every product from this brand appears to have this technology embedded. For me, switching them on, arms them to be used by the AI automated weapons and targeting grid to induce heavy tinnitus and possibly assist in sending of Voice to Skull (V2k).

I do not believe this is a simple “broadcast.” It is a targeted attack. This indicates the technology is highly capable, likely piggybacking on the miniaturized beam-forming and pulsed EMF tech developed for cell phones.

These embedded systems could interface with other grid components—like SMART meters or cell phones—to provide back-to-base, AI-assisted remote control. One theory is they are weaponized via the home’s SMART meter, using house wiring as a communication network. Essentially, they are another tool in the belt of the Weaponized Control Grid, transforming simple household objects into yet another avenue of torture and abuse against targeted citizens.

The Evidence: My Direct Experience

Every single item I have purchased from Kogan has produced “screaming” tinnitus in me, which ceases immediately when the device is disconnected from power. Furthermore, while the signal these produce appears to be able to pass through various types of walls within the house (like plaster and wood), placing water or metal between your head and the item appears to kill the propagation path of the attack rendering it harmless.

This hints at a beam forming technology that does not have advance beam steering or multi-path propagation capabilities but tends to take the shortest path from itself to the target. Perhaps the weapons grid AI simply provides a vector (i.e. direction) for the item to send the attack to, so no smarts are required for the chipset to operate, only instructions on the strength and direction of the EMF beam emissions.

Items I have found to be weaponised include:

A washing machine

A coffee maker

A computer monitor

A sound bar

An Airconditioner

and more!

I have written to Kogan regarding this issue. They did not respond.

Imagine paying for our own torment!

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