Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
7h

Precious GEICO, I have known about this a decade ago. Even the neighbors floodlights and other lighting inside the house pulses to target the TI. In North Carolina, you have Street lightings on private property in some places. The hotels also have chipsets embedded in the fridge and lamps above your head. The hotels and private rentals are complicit. They have allowed it. And have actually changed all private lighting to street lightings by Duke energy. Look at street and road signs, the stop signs and all street signs. They are not the same that existed before 1987. The transportation dept changed them all with waste of tax dollars. They also direct energy. Or maybe read even emotions. All churches and grocery stores have also street lightings!!!!They have also weaponized smoke detectors and carbon detectors.

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
2h

Yes, the grid. Electricity was the mass rollout, again I think. This is a form of what is known as negative green. These frequencies or enegies are steerable. Look at all the deserts around the world, this tech is not new, drying, dehydrating, life killing. Grounding the sky to the earth as well as us is our weapon. There are ways to combat and convert it but we need to stop producing it too! Radiesthesia, biogeometry, they were much more aware of these energies in the past than we are as the knowlege has been taken and hidden. People hate the idea but we some how have get rid of electricity and replace with orgone or something alive, not dead energy.

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