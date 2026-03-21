NWO Lies, hacking and murder!



Transcript:

(00:00:02): Hello.

(00:00:03): Hey, welcome back.

(00:00:05): I’m just going to make an adjustment here.

(00:00:09): Welcome back to another episode of The Killing Fields.

(00:00:15): Today we are going to have a little chat about this ridiculous thing that the CIA

(00:00:23): and all the affiliated subsidiaries of Scum Incorporated keep doing,

(00:00:30): which is this basic redirection and general lying to the public,

(00:00:34): deception and misinformation deliberately seeded in order to discredit anyone who’s

(00:00:41): an actual targeted individual.

(00:00:45): So everyone might have heard that 60 Minutes did another little expose and I’m

(00:00:50): getting sick of breaking these down because they’re actually freaking disgusting.

(00:00:56): They’re insulting and they’re designed specifically

(00:01:00): to take power away from our testimony and they’re designed specifically to make us look crazy.

(00:01:08): That’s why they’re doing it.

(00:01:10): They want people to see this ridiculous seeding of information and this article epitomizes it.

(00:01:18): There was actually,

(00:01:20): I should have actually done the video by the Giordano stars in again because last

(00:01:26): time Giordano did a little appearance in one of these 60 minutes,

(00:01:29): I tore him apart because he deserves to be torn apart because he’s no savior.

(00:01:34): He’s no expert there with ethics like he likes to tell you.

(00:01:39): He’s the devil.

(00:01:40): And the devil presents himself in a pleasing form, and that’s what we’re dealing with there.

(00:01:45): He’s Lucifer himself.

(00:01:47): Don’t, make no mistake.

(00:01:49): He helped them not only generate these weapons,

(00:01:53): but also formulate methodologies in order to discredit you while you are being

(00:01:59): cooked to death by the state.

(00:02:03): That’s his job.

(00:02:05): He wants you,

(00:02:06): he sat in front of military staff,

(00:02:11): military and treasonous military and intel and taught them the methods that they

(00:02:17): would use to discredit you.

(00:02:20): how they would make your story look ridiculous.

(00:02:23): And it’s very simple.

(00:02:24): Let’s just go through this article, shall we?

(00:02:26): Havana Syndrome, which of course is... I mean, that’s just to start with.

(00:02:31): Havana Syndrome.

(00:02:33): Havana Syndrome.

(00:02:34): Let’s talk about Havana Syndrome.

(00:02:36): Can you tell me one Havana Syndrome case where any of those people who allegedly

(00:02:43): had Havana Syndrome heard voices?

(00:02:47): Welcome to number one, misinformation and psyops.

(00:02:52): Why is it that 85% of people who are targeted in the general public all hear voices?

(00:02:58): And why aren’t the intel or public officials who are being attacked with Havana

(00:03:05): syndrome hearing voices?

(00:03:07): Just have a think about that.

(00:03:10): It’s not because we’re crazy and they’re not.

(00:03:14): That’s what they want people to think.

(00:03:16): You see the psyop?

(00:03:18): It’s very subtle.

(00:03:19): Oh,

(00:03:19): but we’re doing something about the energy weapon attacks against our public

(00:03:23): officials and diplomats.

(00:03:25): What a load of shit.

(00:03:29): What they’re doing is they’re taking away the credibility from people who are being

(00:03:34): cooked by the state.

(00:03:36): The military is cooking us.

(00:03:38): The intel are all part of the treasonous.

(00:03:42): takeover,

(00:03:43): globalist takeover that is occurring today,

(00:03:47): that is utilizing the telecommunications network,

(00:03:52): our cell towers,

(00:03:55): our satellites,

(00:03:57): Elon Musk’s filthy satellites that have 6G adjacent technology in them and can form

(00:04:02): beams and pass it down through the roof of your house.

(00:04:11): And then you’ve got the chemtrails that pump out like tons and tons every single

(00:04:17): day of this shit.

(00:04:18): Look at it.

(00:04:20): Look at it.

(00:04:22): They’re all earbuds just for scale.

(00:04:24): Look at this filthy stuff.

(00:04:25): Look at this shit.

(00:04:28): What does it do?

(00:04:28): You breathe it in.

(00:04:32): This is hydrogel.

(00:04:35): What about this stuff?

(00:04:36): Self-building.

(00:04:38): Like starts as dust, turns into these.

(00:04:40): Look, you can see the segments.

(00:04:42): Self-building in hot water builds before your eyes, mate.

(00:04:45): It magnetises it.

(00:04:46): It attracts itself to itself and builds these amazing structures.

(00:04:50): Isn’t that cool?

(00:04:51): Look at that.

(00:04:52): Wow.

(00:04:53): How amazing.(

(00:04:56): This is all coming out of the sky, people.

(00:04:57): But it’s not just in the sky.

(00:05:01): I found it in boxed water.

(00:05:03): You go and buy 10 litres of water and then you realise it’s coming out of the taps.

(00:05:08): It’s coming out of your taps.

(00:05:10): If you’re catching rainwater, it’s in your rainwater.

(00:05:14): It’s in your chocolate.

(00:05:16): It’s in your medications.

(00:05:19): It’s in everything, people.

(00:05:21): And what’s it for?

(00:05:22): It’s to make you... 5G...

(00:05:30): reactive that’s right yes because this crap here it radiate this and what you can

(00:05:36): get is you can get electricity you can get heat and you can get vibration all of

(00:05:44): these things isn’t that amazing isn’t technology just wonderful

(00:06:02): So this is what we’re inhaling, mind you.

(00:06:05): So all of these, none of these pieces I’m showing you here are visible by the naked eye, right?

(00:06:12): That’s the size of one earbud that you put in your ear.

(00:06:17): But these are too thin for you to see with the naked eye, unless it’s in sunlight.

(00:06:21): And if it’s in the sky, if it’s in the air, and you get the right angle with the sun behind it,

(00:06:26): then you’ll see them and there’ll be thousands of them.

(00:06:29): Why?

(00:06:30): Because they pump them out over our heads every single day.

(00:06:33): So we breathe them in.

(00:06:34): Now, why would you want to breathe?

(00:06:36): Why would they want you to breathe this in?

(00:06:39): Well, let’s have a look at something, shall we?

(00:06:42): Let’s look at this little graph that I found.

(00:06:46): Hang on.

(00:06:48): I’ll just go into here.

(00:06:51): Recents.

(00:07:01): Yeah, this is on here.

(00:07:02): Let’s bring that up, shall we?

(00:07:05): Can we open that, please?

(00:07:12): Ah, I’m not sure why this is doing this.

(00:07:14): All right, let’s not be in F11 mode, shall we?

(00:07:17): Let’s go up in this top corner and do this.

(00:07:22): All right, so why would they want you to breathe it in?

(00:07:27): Well, I know there’s metal particulates in...

(00:07:32): in the cigarettes, like tiny little particles that go into your lungs.

(00:07:37): And every time I have a cigarette,

(00:07:38): I end up with a burning chest that when I cover or do this with,

(00:07:44): it all of a sudden resolves itself.

(00:07:46): Isn’t that amazing?

(00:07:49): So what are we looking at?

(00:07:51): We’re looking at Google Trends.

(00:07:54): And what we found is there appears to be a trend.

(00:07:58): Let me just bring this back in here.

(00:08:02): There appears to be a trend occurring here.

(00:08:08): Isn’t it?

(00:08:09): Sorry, I’m having issues with logistics here.

(00:08:15): So there appears to be a trend occurring here in both heartburn, which is an upward trend.

(00:08:22): But what about hemorrhoids as well?

(00:08:24): So where would that come from?

(00:08:25): Wow, look at that giant leaf.

(00:08:30): All upward trends though.

(00:08:32): Why would that be since 2005?

(00:08:35): Why would we be seeing a consistent, very clear upward trend in both heartburn and hemorrhoids?

(00:08:44): Well, these fibers that I’ve just been showing you, they’re quite amazing.

(00:08:49): They can be heated and they will get very, very hot.

(00:08:54): If I can find them again.

(00:08:58): Yeah, and if they’re in your digestive tract, they can burn out the inside of your stomach.

(00:09:04): If they are in your lungs, that’s what happens when they’re on your skin, mind you.

(00:09:09): We’ll get to that in a second.

(00:09:11): Okay, let’s look at that now, actually.

(00:09:14): If they’re on your skin, they can do this.

(00:09:17): If they’re under your skin, they can do this.

(00:09:21): If they are inside your organs, well, one can only imagine.

(00:09:28): But I think the figures kind of speak for themselves, don’t they?

(00:09:35): If they are in your digestive tract, they could cause cancer inside the bowels.

(00:09:40): This is why they’re saying,

(00:09:41): people who are 45,

(00:09:41): oh,

(00:09:42): it’s time for you to go get your bowel checked.

(00:09:44): This is why it’s all over the television.

(00:09:46): That’s not just because they care about you.

(00:09:49): that’s because they want to get you on the old program you know where they pump a

(00:09:53): whole heap of chemicals into your body to try and get rid of the cancer what the

(00:09:57): cancer that they’ve created that looks like that your medical professionals are

(00:10:01): going to call cancer when in reality what it is is repeated trauma to the inside of

(00:10:07): your stomach your intestines your bowels your asshole

(00:10:16): What happens over time?

(00:10:19): I can tell you what happens over time.

(00:10:20): Slowly but surely, you end up with something that looks like cancer.

(00:10:24): You’ll have scarring on the inside of your asshole.

(00:10:27): You’ll have scarring on the inside of your intestines.

(00:10:30): But guess what?

(00:10:31): There’s no doctor that will identify it as what it is.

(00:10:35): There’s no doctor that will tell you the truth about what that actually is.

(00:10:41): They’re all taught to look for these symptoms and call it cancer or call it something else.

(00:10:47): Do you see?

(00:10:49): Anyway, so that’s just, that’s a reality.

(00:10:56): And so that’s what this heartburn is as well.

(00:10:58): And isn’t it funny?

(00:11:01): So with the piles thing,

(00:11:02): I have a personal thing about that,

(00:11:04): because they always wait until I’ve just had a shit,

(00:11:06): and then because there’s metal particulates in that shit,

(00:11:10): they can then enliven them,

(00:11:11): and if I haven’t wiped my ass properly,

(00:11:13): then all of a sudden I’ve got a burning asshole,

(00:11:15): and guess how I fix it?

(00:11:17): I go in, I go into the shower, and I wash my asshole, and guess what?

(00:11:25): It’s gone.

(00:11:26): All that’s gone.

(00:11:27): And I’m not eating spicy food.

(00:11:29): No spicy food.

(00:11:30): I’m not talking about spicy food here.

(00:11:32): I’m talking about inducing so much trauma inside the arsehole that I’m bleeding.

(00:11:38): And it’s not piles.

(00:11:39): I don’t have hemorrhoids.

(00:11:44): Excuse me.

(00:11:44): I don’t know where they get in.

(00:11:49): But... I definitely know what’s going on here.

(00:11:54): Because...

(00:11:56): It’s obvious.

(00:11:57): So we breathe this shit in and then it gets into our body, right?

(00:12:00): If it goes up through your nose and the particulates are small enough,

(00:12:03): it can go into your bloodstream.

(00:12:05): Once it’s in your bloodstream,

(00:12:06): it can come out in your skin,

(00:12:07): it can come out into different parts or inside your organs.

(00:12:11): Once it’s in your organs, they can enliven it with EMF activity and do what is like a cook.

(00:12:19): So they’re cooking the inside of your body.

(00:12:21): And sure, they’re not like going white hot and ripping holes through you, but they could.

(00:12:25): No, they prefer to do this slow.

(00:12:31): I actually had a part of my V2K and it was Satan will cook you slowly.

(00:12:37): That’s what the word said.

(00:12:39): I can show it to you, actually.

(00:12:41): satan will burn it was satan will burn you slowly that’s what they’re sending into

(00:12:49): my subliminals hey that’s funny isn’t it satan will burn you slowly and guess what

(00:12:54): they were telling me they were telling me exactly what they’re doing and i’m not

(00:12:58): like uh

(00:13:00): you know, affected by that.

(00:13:02): I mean, I am, but I don’t really listen to their rubbish.

(00:13:06): It’s all rubbish.

(00:13:08): But this is what’s happening, people.

(00:13:10): There’s a reason why they’re pumping out all this crap into the air.

(00:13:14): And I completely notice when I’ve been exposed to it and how it affects my body.

(00:13:20): And yeah, as I’ve shown you, the actual evidence is that when it’s on the skin,

(00:13:27): It burns holes in you.

(00:13:29): They can burn holes in you.

(00:13:30): They’ve done it only a few times where they’ve actually left a mark where it’s blistered.

(00:13:34): So these are real pictures that have occurred after particulate exposure and

(00:13:40): they’ve heated them up.

(00:13:42): That’s what we’re dealing with here.

(00:13:45): This is what microwave weapons can do.

(00:13:47): If they can make a particulate do that on your skin, what’s it doing inside your body?

(00:13:50): Remember, microwaves just go straight through your body, right?

(00:13:53): They’ll get a little bit dampened, like some absorption going on.

(00:13:57): but they can go through your body.

(00:14:03): Anyway, so yeah, we’re being cooked by scum.

(00:14:08): Who are these people?

(00:14:10): Well,

(00:14:10): who has access to our telecommunication system,

(00:14:13): satellites,

(00:14:14): through-wall radar,

(00:14:17): military-grade weaponry,

(00:14:20): and also controls the media so that you don’t actually realise what’s going on?

(00:14:25): Who are those?

(00:14:26): Who are those people?

(00:14:27): If you can figure out who those are, shouldn’t take much, really, should it?

(00:14:31): Really?

(00:14:31): I mean, really.

(00:14:33): And also controls your social media feeds,

(00:14:36): deletes all your old testimony off your page that’s more than two years old,

(00:14:40): so that you’re thinking that you’ll never go back and have a look,

(00:14:42): and then you go back and realise,

(00:14:44): wow,

(00:14:46): they’ve just deleted everything off my page.

(00:14:49): Isn’t that funny?

(00:14:51): They’ve just disappeared.

(00:14:52): And then hacks the system that we’re using to try and gather evidence against them.

(00:14:57): That’s right, one voice was hacked.

(00:14:59): Stephen’s still MIA.

(00:15:01): It’s a nasty little red one, isn’t it?

(00:15:03): Some kind of weird fungus or something, I think.

(00:15:06): This is what they pump out over our head, so.

(00:15:10): And yeah, Stephen, Stefan, Stefan, Stefan, Stefan.

(00:15:16): Stefan’s missing.

(00:15:17): I mean, he hasn’t contacted me for more than 24 hours.

(00:15:20): I’ve been trying to contact him for that whole time, nearly.

(00:15:23): and I’m very concerned because the system’s been hacked and a lot of people’s

(00:15:30): profiles look like they’ve been deleted I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to

(00:15:34): get it up but I’ve got the source code here and I will redeploy it if Stephen’s

(00:15:40): gone I’ll spend time making sure that we make a martyr of him because

(00:15:45): He has done amazing work on this system and it is definitely the way for us to take

(00:15:52): these people,

(00:15:55): make these people accountable.

(00:15:56): We need to make them accountable.

(00:15:58): We can’t just sit here whinging about it anymore.

(00:16:01): We need to take them.

(00:16:03): in their own institutions.

(00:16:05): We need to take them and take it into their courtrooms.

(00:16:07): We need to take it into the councils to all the people.

(00:16:13): We need to be on our feet.

(00:16:14): We need to be soldiers.

(00:16:16): We need to be doing.

(00:16:17): We need to be putting it in their faces what we’re going through.

(00:16:23): It’s not good enough just to sit here on a screen because they control everything

(00:16:26): on your screen.

(00:16:27): They control what websites you see, what you see when you are on social media.

(00:16:32): They control what other people see of your material.

(00:16:34): They delete it when they wish.

(00:16:37): They have control.

(00:16:38): They’re all in it together.

(00:16:39): They’re all a big foul scum.

(00:16:42): They’re all part of the Intel globalist collective of...

(00:16:45): foul they all rape children together they all do sacrifices to get higher and

(00:16:52): higher in their little sexual perversions so they all they all have blood oath

(00:17:00): together do you understand it’s a big club and you’re not in it as carlin said good

(00:17:08): old George Carlin anyway i’ve ranted long enough all right big love to you all ciao

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