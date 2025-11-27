NWO Microstrands, Vibration and Sleep Deprivation!

Introduction

This video demonstrates how the NWO uses metal micro-strands to harass and deprive people of sleep.. This is a violation of your HUMAN RIGHTS as defined by the corrupt United Nations who pretend to be virtuous by releasing these Charters but are COMPLICIT in depriving people of sleep. This is an action that can TAKE YEARS off a person’s life as it prevents the body from resting and healing. It also has real implications for mental health — preventing the mind from consolidating and locking in memories from your long day.

Some targets are hit with these attacks EVERY NIGHT!

These metal MICRO-STRANDS make us ELECTRO SENSITIVE allowing the EMF to be felt like a PHYSICAL ATTACK!

What Helps?

Shake out your bedding.

If you have a drier put your bedding in the drier on a “air cycle” (i.e. no need to heat). If you do this check your filter in the drier with a microscope afterwards and you will be amazed at how much of this crap is in there!

Shower!

Shower before bed to remove these particulates from your body.

Magnets!

Run magnets over the areas that are being vibrated throughout the night in order to remove the sensations. If you are inundated, get up and go to a location where you can BRUSH OFF and give your bedding a good shake (outside is advisable).

Ionizers

Negative Ionisers will help with NANO more than microstrands but can have the effect of forcing this stuff to the ground.

What you can do about Chemtrails!

It’s time people WOKE UP regarding this reality! This is PROOF that the chemtrails being dumped on us are WEAPONIZED! We MUST DEMAND that these programs get SHUT DOWN!

Write to your MPs & Senators. Send them this video! Ask them to explain why your tax payer dollars are being spent on pumping POISON into the skies that ends up in your homes, your bed, your lungs and your children’s lungs!

This MUST STOP NOW!

The GEOENGINEERING narrative is a COVER for the very dangerous practice of spraying metal particulates and nano-tech over the populace to induce REAL HEALTH CONDITIONS! This narrative has people talking about ridiculous ideas such as blocking out the Sun, while they continue to inundate us with poisonous particulates reducing our lifespans considerably.

While these particulates coupled with EMF can be used to effect weather using ionization, this is a small issue compared to the health consequences.



This video only demonstrates the MICRO strands. There is a strong possibility that nano scale particulates such as DARPA N3 Neural Dust could also be being distributed via this method! This has the ability to enter the brain after inhalation allowing Mind Reading and Mind Control!

They don’t want to “block the sun”! They want to effect your HEALTH.

They want to read your mind!

They want to control your mind!

They want to REDUCE YOUR LIFE SPAN! They want to DEPOPULATE!

THIS is what this is all about!

SHARE THIS POST WIDE AND FAR!

Check out

here on Substack for information pertaining to

stopping the chemtrails.

Also

is a great resource for info regarding Chemtrails. (although very light on regarding NANO and MICRO tech)

THE NATURE OF THE BEAST GETS CLEARER EVERY DAY! And because it’s getting clearer WE CAN MAKE IT GO AWAY! WE CAN BREAK THE ILLUSIONS!

Peace & Love to all my readers!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!