NWO Microstrands, Vibration and Sleep Deprivation - PART II

This is part two of a series exploring the use of micro-strands as a weapon of disruption and torture of certain individuals in the community. It sheds light on the reality of very real micro scale highly-conductive elements that our environments are being enlivened by Radio Frequency to induce feelings of:

electrification

vibrations

pulsing

crawling

pin-point burning

These elements can also be inhaled or consumed giving rise to any number of ailments. Inhalation of these elements into the nasal passage that sits along the V2 or Maxillary nerve can enable

sensations of voices

tinnitus

Consumption of these elements can be activated inside the digestive tract causing :

nausea

upset stomach

irritable bowl syndrome (IBS) and

other gastrointestinal related conditions.

Some targets are hit with these attacks EVERY NIGHT! Lately I have been hit with these sensations every day.

These metal MICRO-STRANDS make us electro-sensitive allowing the EMF to be felt like a PHYSICAL ATTACK!

The Signal Revealed!

This article reveals that a sub 1GHz signal between 150MHz and 450Mhz is being used to electrify targets.

Baseline without attack (well, a small one)!

During an attack! Note all the peaks across many frequencies triggering strands of differing resonant frequencies!.

The signal uses BEAM STEERING in order to target not just people but SPECIFIC BODY PARTS with these frequencies.. The only tech able to do this is Cell Phones, Cell Towers and Satellites (and military radio weapons) as they contain PHASED ARRAY Antennas that allow focus beams of EMF.

This MUST STOP NOW!

The GEOENGINEERING narrative is a COVER for the very dangerous practice of spraying metal particulates and nano-tech over the populace to induce REAL HEALTH CONDITIONS! This narrative has people talking about ridiculous ideas such as blocking out the Sun, while they continue to inundate us with poisonous particulates reducing our lifespans considerably.

While these particulates coupled with EMF can be used to effect weather using ionization, this is a small issue compared to the health consequences.



This video only demonstrates the MICRO strands. There is a strong possibility that nano scale particulates such as DARPA N3 Neural Dust could also be being distributed via this method! This has the ability to enter the brain after inhalation allowing Mind Reading and Mind Control!

They don’t want to “block the sun”! They want to effect your HEALTH.

They want to read your mind!

They want to control your mind!

They want to REDUCE YOUR LIFE SPAN! They want to DEPOPULATE!

THIS is what this is all about!

Check out MellowKat here on Substack for information pertaining to stopping the chemtrails.



Also https://climateviewer.com/ is a great resource for info regarding Chemtrails. (although very light on regarding NANO and MICRO tech)

THE NATURE OF THE BEAST GETS CLEARER EVERY DAY! And because it’s getting clearer WE CAN MAKE IT GO AWAY! WE CAN BREAK THE ILLUSIONS!

Peace & Love to all my readers!

