Prelude

The following article was written about 3 months ago just after the passing of my Dearest Nan who passed away peacefully (after being shot up with copious amounts of opiates in a nursing home). She was a creative, a writer, a seamstress, a poet and a diplomat. May she REST IN PEACE and be WITH ME in all my dealings going forward.

At this point in time I post this for the record. At the time I was very angry as you could imagine. I feel like my POV has changed considerably since then. I have grown stronger and my mind has turned from anger to positive productivity. I can feel a change in the air. It is still useful at times to go back and experience what you were going through at a time. It helps to realise the changes you have made since and can give great reassurance that you have indeed progressed passed the emotions that you were feeling at the time..

TIME HEALS ALL.

I paint a very BLEAK picture in the following passage; I no longer believe this to be the case. Indeed people subscribing to the FEAR are more likely to be taken by the foul system and its modulations! It is with strong SPIRIT and belief that we can overcome the influence of the system and live full and happy lives.

I NO LONGER SEE MYSELF AS A VICTIM.

The SPIRIT is STRONGER than their NANO-TRINKETS and INVISIBLE WAVES. Anything that has been polluted can be cleaned and eventually HEALED. There are SOLUTIONS to these PROBLEMS.

This I believe WITH ALL MY HEART.

David

Introduction

So My NAN DIED the other day.

I try to be brave but the fact is that I can see clearly what is happening to myself and the world at large since I have been targeted with Psychotropic Directed Energy Weapons EVERY SINGLE DAY in my own home for OVER THREE YEARS now.

They ramp it up and then they drop it off at their WHIM. I cannot work. I cannot have friends (they are turned against me), I cannot sleep when I want (I am kept awake by a barrage of attacks on the brain, heart, crouch, gut and extremities and screaming tinnitus and ABUSE (which I have RECORDED using a NORMAL MICROPHONE!)).

AND I AM NOT SURE A SINGLE PERSON FRIEND OR FAMILY BELIEVES ME (apart from those who are going through the same thing themselves or a couple of friends who were not given the POISONOUS MIND CONTROL JABS).



I am glad that at least my Nan is finally free of the body and brain full of Graphene Oxide based DARPA N3 Neural Dust found in the foul shots orchestrated by the military and sold to the world as THE ONLY WAY OUT of the FAKE PANDEMIC!

I am glad she is finally out of her body that was DESECRATED by these FOUL TECHNOCRATS and their BLOOD LUSTFUL PLAN FOR depopulat1on and MIND CONTROL OF THE entire world.

I’m glad her electronically infected brain is no longer shaping her feelings and emotions and that she is no longer tweaked and effected in ways she was not even aware of....

Unfortunately I cannot say the same for the nearly every single person I know or am in contact with both here in Mildura and afar.

They all trusted our Government. The same government that sold us to international Globalist interests DECADES ago!

“You will own nothing and BE WHAT WE WANT YOU TO BE!”

The foul scum control freak billionaires at the WEF said “You will own nothing and be happy”.

Yeah they are working on that the “owning nothing” bit... Have you seen the price of Groceries, energy bills and goods?!!

But it’s the “you will be happy” you need to understand. You know why? BECAUSE THERE are nodes in your brain, that when triggered can :

Make you happy (triggers increase in dopamine)

Make you sad (triggers decrease in dopamine)

Make you feel loved (activates oxytocin and serotonin release)

Make you feel fear (activates the amygdala and spikes adrenaline/cortisol)

Make you trust someone (stimulates oxytocin pathways)

Make you doubt yourself (suppresses prefrontal cortex regulation)

Make you crave something (stimulates nucleus accumbens and VTA — dopamine loop)

Make you feel guilty (stimulates anterior cingulate cortex)

Make you freeze in panic (activates periaqueductal gray and noradrenaline burst)

Make you aggressive (stimulates hypothalamus and amygdala, testosterone + adrenaline)

Make you passive or submissive (stimulates inhibitory circuits and endorphins)

Make you more obedient (suppresses executive control, enhances reward-based compliance)

Make you feel pain — or remove it (modulates somatosensory cortex and PAG, changes endorphin release)

Make you feel disgust or moral outrage (stimulates insular cortex)

Make you hyper-focused (activates noradrenaline in locus coeruleus)

And there is an advanced A.I. computer WHICH YOU ARE LINKED TO that can trigger these events IN YOU whenever it likes.

It can manipulate social events. Break up relationships, make people fall in love. It can even make people turn to violence and murder!! It can make you trust, it can make you feel disgust!

So tell me... What do you feel RIGHT NOW?? I bet it isn’t good because FACEBOOK KNOW YOU ARE READING THIS... And because it is PART OF THE FOUL SCUM TECHNOCRACY - it wants you to REJECT THIS POST!

So are you ANGRY? DISGUSTED? SUSPICIOUS? or OUTRAGED??

Welcome to the wonderful world of Remote Neural MODULATION!

I’d say “Enjoy Your Stay” - BUT IT’S NOT UP TO YOU!

Violation of the Natural Order

This is what is happening to humanity TODAY.. RIGHT NOW.. Those who didn’t TAKE THE POISON and SPOKE TOO LOUDLY about it (Trying to protect their friends and family) were sidelined, like the “Vaccinated Economy” and lost their jobs and some were even put into a MIND PRISON (like me) using other methods like Voice to Skull ( a technique that has been around for over 60 years) and basic brain modulation and surveillance tech sprayed on them and inhaled as chemtrails from planes every other day... Painting the sky black with chemicals and clouds that NEVER PRODUCE RAIN!!!

That’s because it’s Carbon-Based Nano Tubes (CNTs)!

This is REALITY.. This is the NEW NORMAL. This is the NEW WORLD ORDER (OF SCUM).

THE TOTAL RAPE OF THE MIND AND BODY... (at least we have our souls right!?)

I hope they burn for what they have done. They have indeed completely RUINED what was a beautiful world and messed with what was Natural Order to the highest degree..

God will have his vengeance.. Until then I remain IN HELL.

AT LEAST NAN FINALLY REALISES - I WAS TELLING THE TRUTH ALL ALONG!

YOUR ISOLATED, PERSECUTED AND TORTURED TARGET ENEMY OF THE FOUL NEST.

Dave