As an person who is regularly attacked by the New World Order's Weaponised Tinnitus, I have had to develop methods for coping with this foul and inhuman attack that violates any number of Human Rights. It is not uncommon for me to have to deal with this type of screaming tinnitus attack for more than 24 hours at a time without a break!

Due to this, I have had a chance to spend time developing different methods for blocking the attacks. The methods I have utilised include shielding (partially effective - requires MOVING shield - like EMF fabric with a fan on it), jamming radio frequency signals used to send the attack (only partially effective due to A.I. driven RF FREQUENCY shifting that automatically adjusts when jammed) and the use of audio frequencies (which I have found very effective but requires a loud sound to be played regularly in order to be effective)!

Back in my earlier articles I mentioned that I found success in temporarily disabling the tinnitus utilising a Sonic (Audio) Sweep between 6Hz and 24KHz. This is basically a SINE WAVE whose frequency moves between the start and end frequency over a period of time (for example 6Hz to 24kHz over 15 seconds). Using this method I am able to cut out the tinnitus for about 1 minute after which it returns slowly to it's original SCREAM.

After using it for many months now, I had noticed that my tinnitus was completely cut out at a specific point during the sweep. I went back and determined the exact frequency at which point the tinnitus completely dropped off.

The tone was exactly 1641Hz. I had always theorised that the cut out was due to the tinnitus being a result of some form of piezoelectric transducer (i.e. like many nano/micro sized speakers for what of a better term), located inside the ear canal which when played in concert produced a volume loud enough to be heard by the target.

I further theorized that given that these were piezoelectric (i.e. a concept that uses electricity to make a crystal vibrate in order to produce sound) that playing the RESONANT FREQUENCY of these piezoelectric transducers was causing them to overload temporarily disabling them. By vibrating the crystal, electricity is sent BACK into the system which causes an overload (this is the way piezoelectric microphones work)!

Resonant frequency is a key concept in physics, particularly related to waves and oscillations. It represents the frequency at which a object oscillates with maximum amplitude, effectively absorbing energy from external forces. Due to this frequency causing the maximum vibration within an object, it can be effective in disabling or even destroying an object. All physical things have resonant frequencies.

Still curious as to why this specific frequency would be the one to cause the tinnitus to drop off, I did a simple search for "1641 Hz"...

What I got back was an article from April 1979 - nothing short of amazing:

It turns out the 1641Hz is actually a resonant frequency of some SKULLS (it also happens to be a REALLY OFFENSIVE tone which when listened to for a while is not enjoyable)! So what is actually happening here? Either my original theory is correct and the nano that MIGHT be responsible for producing tone inside the head has the same Resonant Frequency as a skull, maybe the SKULL itself is being made to vibrate which induces the Tinnitus OR Maybe it's result of REVERBERATION which results in a build-up of sound that gets louder and louder inside the head!! This is consistent to what I experience as the sounds never just STARTS LOUD, but BUILDS UP to a SCREAM which is UNBEARABLE (think the attack used by Tripitaka to discipline Monkey in the Monkey Magic series).

How disgusting that our authorities have taken it upon themselves to persecute innocent people within the community using this form of inhuman torture as their tool.



It allows them to deprive targets of sleep as well as giving them a mechanism to IMMEDIATELY DISCIPLINE people who are doing things (like speaking truth) that the establishment does not want them to do (such as writing articles like this)!

Of course in order to provide instant PUNISHMENT for wrong doings, they need surveillance nano-technology (such as SMART DUST) and implanted nanotechnology that allows them to monitor your every activity, on and offline, including what you do, say and even think (likely through the use of something akin to DARPA N3 Neural dust which has been disseminated via vaccines and through stratospheric aerosol injection (i.e. chemtrails)).

For those who do not realize yet that COVID was indeed a military operation involving DARPA (designed to get DARPA’s N3 neural dust into people’s heads, via vaccines for mind reading and control) - I refer you to the following documentation for your own evaluation (click to read the full document):

The every PROUD and ARROGANT James Giordano speaks about his foul work on DARPA N3 - sourced from Len Ber’s Subsctack here:

Welcome to the New World Order and Australia's (and the World's) hidden Social Credit System!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!