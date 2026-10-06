October Nature Rant...

Discussing how our realities are curated by meddling influences for decades, and why the Epstein files are just the tip of the iceberg. We explore the connection between our targeting and the broader agenda of transhumanism and biotic manipulation. If you’ve ever felt that the targeting is part of a much larger, unfinished experiment, this conversation might help you see the pattern.

I also strongly recommend people check out the following video with Kevin Arnett

And I mentioned this video in the rant also

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

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