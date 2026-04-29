Introduction

The architecture of human compliance is not accidental. It is engineered — layered, reinforced, and fiercely protected from scrutiny by those with the most to lose from its exposure.

Part of an ongoing series examining the Transhuman Agenda and the Targeted Individual phenomenon

When a topic attracts unusually aggressive suppression — not reasoned refutation, but ridicule, career destruction, and institutional silence — it is worth asking who benefits from that silence. The field of non-consensual neurological influence is one such topic. Researchers who have explored it have found their funding withdrawn, their credibility publicly dismantled, and their work buried beneath layers of official denial. This pattern is not random. It follows a logic: those with the means and motive to deploy systems of mass psychological control are the same entities with the means and motive to ensure those systems are never examined too closely.

The declassification of MKUltra documents in the 1970s established beyond reasonable dispute that Western intelligence agencies had been actively developing mind control technologies for decades — including trauma-based programming, chemical manipulation, hypnosis, and sensory deprivation. What the official record will not tell you is that the programs did not end. They evolved. The following is an examination of the primary methods understood to be in operation, presented not as settled science but as a serious and warranted field of inquiry.

Method 01 - Frequency Modulation

The human brain operates across a spectrum of electrical frequencies, each corresponding to a distinct mental and emotional state. These states — and the frequency bands associated with them — are foundational, uncontested neuroscience.

Brainwave frequency spectrum

The claim that these states can be induced externally — that a targeted signal can shift a person’s mental state at will, applied either with precision to a single individual or broadcast as a blanket field across an entire population — is where the mainstream position begins to harden. Skeptics within academic neuroscience, such as Dr. Steven Novella of Yale School of Medicine, acknowledge brainwave entrainment as a real phenomenon while arguing there is “no evidence to support” its application as an external population-level control mechanism, characterizing consumer entrainment claims as pseudoscience. It is a position worth noting — and worth examining critically. Novella’s objection is to unproven commercial devices, not to the physics of externally induced neural oscillation, which is itself well-documented in the research literature. The leap from “not proven in a consumer wellness context” to “impossible as a directed technology” is precisely the kind of logical conflation that protects this field from serious scrutiny.

The technology required — pulsed electromagnetic fields in targeted frequency bands — is not theoretical. Variants exist in military research, clinical neuromodulation, and consumer devices alike. Whether applied narrowly to a single target or broadcast across an environment to saturate a population, the underlying mechanism is identical. Only the scale and intent differ.

“Brainwave entrainment is a real phenomenon” — the question its mainstream critics conspicuously avoid answering is who controls it, at what scale, and toward what end.

Method 02 - Neuronal Modulation

Where frequency modulation operates as a blunt instrument, neuronal modulation is alleged to function at far higher resolution — targeting individual neurochemical systems with precision. This claim is not without scientific grounding. Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation confirms that electromagnetic stimulation is “widely used for the control of abnormal neural activity” and has been shown to interact with neural function at the cellular level, including interactions with individual ion channels and neurotransmitter pathways (Ye et al., 2022). The question is not whether electromagnetic fields can influence neurochemistry — the literature confirms they can. The question is whether this principle is being applied without consent, at scale, and with deliberate intent.

That question was answered — at least partially, and in a military context — by Dr. James Giordano, a neuroscientist and neuroethicist who has served as an advisor to DARPA, the Department of Defense, and the NATO Research Task Group on the Human Performance Enhancement. Speaking at the Modern War Institute at West Point on 25 September 2018, Giordano did not traffic in speculation. He described, in precise technical language and with evident familiarity, the operational weaponisation of neuroscience against both individuals and populations.

Giordano’s West Point presentation is worth dwelling on because it moves the conversation about nano-enabled neurological attack from the realm of alleged conspiracy into the realm of openly stated military doctrine. His remarks describe a threat landscape — and an offensive capability — that renders the mainstream dismissal of these technologies not merely uninformed, but functionally dishonest.

“I can disrupt an individual from the level of their cell to their system and disrupt individuals on a variety of levels, from individuals all the way up to the social fabric. And that social fabric may go even further. It may be geopolitical.” — Dr. James Giordano, Modern War Institute, West Point, 25 September 2018

Havana Syndrome — The operational example Giordano asked his West Point audience to consider why disrupting US Embassy personnel in Havana would be of strategic value — at a moment when US-Cuba diplomatic and economic relations were normalising. His implication was explicit: the neurological attacks on Embassy staff were consistent with a targeted neuroweapon deployment designed to fracture a geopolitically inconvenient rapprochement. The “mysterious illness” framing in public media coverage is, on this reading, precisely the kind of narrative management this article’s media section addresses.

Giordano then addressed the Havana Syndrome incidents directly — the cluster of neurological injuries reported by US Embassy personnel in Cuba beginning in 2016, officially attributed to an unknown cause and publicly characterised as mysterious. His framing was not mysterious at all.“Why would it be of any value at all to affect, disrupt, and disable individuals who are US Embassy personnel in Havana? What would be the benefit in fracturing a growing economic, political, and social trust in that part of the world? Who would benefit? What would be the long-term effects of at least indicating that US Embassy personnel and Foreign Service personnel are vulnerable to these types of threats?” — Dr. James Giordano, Modern War Institute, West Point, 25 September 2018

Most significant for the purposes of this article is what Giordano said next — his description of aerosolised nanoparticulate delivery as an emerging and already-realised weapons platform. This is not a hypothetical. At the time of his presentation, he described the stabilisation of nanoparticulate matter for aerosolised distribution as having been announced "just a few weeks ago." He was speaking in 2018.

“Most recently, just a few weeks ago, it was announced that you could aerosolize nanomaterials. And go one step further — I can create small robotic units, controllable robotic units at the nanoscale, and these too can be aerosolized to create a nanoswarm of biopenetrable materials that you cannot see, that can penetrate all but the most robust biochemical filters, that are able to integrate themselves through a variety of membranes — mucous membranes, mouth, nose, ears, eyes — can be then uptaken into the vascular system to create clumping, can affect the vascular system of the brain, or can directly diffuse into the brain space. And these can be weaponized.” — Dr. James Giordano, Modern War Institute, West Point, 25 September 2018

Read that again carefully. A senior DoD-affiliated neuroscientist, speaking at the United States Military Academy, described in 2018 the existence of aerosolisable nano-scale robotic units capable of penetrating mucous membranes, entering the vascular system, diffusing directly into the brain, and being weaponised — units invisible to the naked eye and impenetrable by standard filtration. This is the same delivery mechanism that researchers and Targeted Individuals have been describing for years and that mainstream commentators have consistently characterised as paranoid fantasy. The source here is not a Substack writer or an anonymous whistleblower. It is a man who advised DARPA and NATO, speaking on the record at West Point.

The feasibility of neuronal modulation increases substantially once the nano-delivery variable is incorporated. Published research in neurotechnology confirms that graphene-based nanomaterials — owing to their extraordinary conductivity, biocompatibility, and capacity to interface directly with neural tissue — can dramatically lower the electromagnetic threshold required to modulate neurological function (Reina et al., 2018). A person whose neural environment has been seeded with conductive graphene-based nano-elements, whether introduced deliberately through injection or inhaled as aerosolised particulates through aerial dispersal, becomes neurologically far more susceptible to external electromagnetic influence. The power requirements for effective neuronal modulation in such a person drop to levels indistinguishable from ambient electromagnetic background noise — which is precisely how the system operates without triggering detection.

A system with precision control over these chemicals could suppress dopamine to manufacture depression and disengagement on demand, release oxytocin to engineer trust between specific individuals, flood cortisol to induce chronic stress, or trigger adrenaline to produce panic and erratic behaviour — without any physical contact with the target. The social implications are extraordinary: the curation of human relationships, the fabrication of violent unrest, the manufacture of emotional states, the engineering of compliance — all at scale, all below the threshold of conscious awareness. Giordano described precisely this: disruption not merely of an individual but of "the social fabric" and ultimately of geopolitical relationships. The tool is neurochemical. The target is civilisation. The aim is depopulation and destruction.

Method 03 - Subliminal programming

The subliminal programming dimension of V2K is best understood not as a single outcome but as a spectrum — ranging from subtle, continuous modification of everyday urges and beliefs at one end, to the extreme of total programmed behavioral control at the other. Most applications are likely to sit far closer to the subtle end of that spectrum, which is precisely what makes them so effective and so difficult to identify.

The foundational science was documented under CIA MK-Ultra Subproject 68, conducted by Scottish psychiatrist Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron at McGill University’s Allan Memorial Institute from 1957 to 1964. Cameron’s technique of psychic driving involved the continuous looped playback of targeted verbal messages — sometimes repeated up to 500,000 times over the course of weeks — delivered to subjects held in chemically induced sleep states. The intent was explicit: to erase existing psychological patterns and implant new ones. The procedure established that repetitive audio input, delivered to a non-resistant mind, can modify beliefs, emotional responses, and behaviors in measurable and lasting ways.

The contemporary application of this principle through V2K does not require Cameron’s extreme physical interventions or chemicals to be effective at the subtler levels of influence. A subject shifted into a theta or delta state through frequency modulation — whether during natural sleep or induced relaxation — becomes receptive to the same mechanism: targeted audio delivered below conscious threshold, or at the edge of awareness, reinforcing specific beliefs, suppressing specific doubts, or modifying emotional reactions to particular people, ideas, or situations. This is closer in character to an ongoing affirmation or conditioning program than to a dramatic reprogramming event. The subject does not experience it as external intervention. They experience it as their own thoughts, their own feelings, their own instincts. A growing discomfort with a particular idea. A spontaneous urge. A shift in how they feel about someone. A belief that simply feels true.

The programming spectrum — from subtle influence to extreme control

This spectrum matters because it reframes the question the mainstream position always asks — “where are the Manchurian Candidates?” — as a deliberate misdirection. The extreme end of the spectrum is the rarest application, the most resource-intensive, and the most likely to attract investigation. The subtle end is invisible, scalable, and self-concealing. A population being continuously conditioned through low-level subliminal input will not report unusual experiences. They will simply have gradually shifted beliefs, vaguely altered emotional responses, and instincts they cannot account for — none of which, in isolation, would prompt anyone to look for an external cause.

Method 04 - Trauma-Based Programming

Trauma-based programming occupies a distinct place in this framework because its mechanisms are the most thoroughly documented — and the most consistently denied. The foundational principle is neurological: extreme, repeated trauma causes the psyche to fragment. The brain’s response to overwhelming experience is dissociation — the creation of compartmentalized identity states that can be conditioned, trained, and triggered independently of the host personality.

MKUltra sub-project documents, survivor testimony, and the independent research of figures such as Dr. Corydon Hammond — whose 1992 Greenbaum Speech described with clinical precision the architecture of programmed dissociative systems — point to a systematic methodology. Trauma is applied not randomly but with precision: to create amnesiac barriers between identity states, to install triggers that activate specific behaviors, and to ensure the programmed individual cannot consciously access or report what has been done to them. The amnesia is the security system.

The most comprehensive attempt to document the full architecture of these programs in the open literature is Fritz Springmeier and Cisco Wheeler’s The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave (1996, expanded 2008). Drawing on survivor testimony and extensive independent research, Springmeier and Wheeler map the layered structure of trauma-based programming in granular detail — the specific traumas used at each developmental stage, the internal system architecture, the triggers, the handlers, and the methods used to ensure the system remains hidden from both the host and outside observers. The book is aggressively marginalized by mainstream sources, which is consistent with the suppression pattern documented throughout this series.

What the historical record does not adequately capture — but what the testimony of Targeted Individuals is now beginning to document — is the continuation and extension of trauma-based methods through electromagnetic means. A growing body of first-person accounts, remarkable for its consistency across geography and culture, describes what can only be characterized as remote trauma delivery: sustained exposure to directed energy producing physical pain, burning sensations, and neurological disruption without physical contact or visible source. Others describe relentless V2K harassment — threats, degradation, and psychological abuse delivered directly into the auditory system. Sleep deprivation, one of the most effective destabilization and suggestibility-enhancement tools known to interrogation science, is reported as a near-universal feature of these accounts. The consistency of testimony from individuals with no connection to one another constitutes an evidentiary body that demands serious investigation.

The alleged organized programs — Monarch, Project Artichoke, Project Bluebird — remain officially unacknowledged beyond partial MKUltra disclosures. Survivors who have come forward face the same institutional response that characterizes suppression across this entire field: not refutation, but pathologization. Their accounts are reclassified as symptoms of the very conditions the programming is designed to produce. The circularity of that denial is itself the most instructive data point of all.

Method 05 - Media and psyops

The question of whether social media platforms are being used not merely as passive amplifiers of organic content, but as active tools of state-directed psychological operations, is no longer a speculative one. It is a matter of documented, admitted, and partially adjudicated fact.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of the United States and other Western nations engaged in what has since been confirmed as a coordinated campaign to pressure social media companies into suppressing specific categories of content. In August 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden White House had “repeatedly pressured” Facebook for months to remove content including, in his own words, “humor and satire” related to the pandemic — and that his company had complied. He stated directly: “I believe the government pressure was wrong.” The FBI, it emerged, held more than thirty meetings with Twitter and Facebook executives in the lead-up to the 2020 election alone. The Twitter Files — internal documents released in late 2022 — revealed that agencies including the FBI, DHS, the State Department, the Pentagon, and what internal documents referred to only as “OGA” — Other Government Agency, understood by both Twitter staff and former officers to mean the CIA — were in regular, structured contact with platform moderation teams, submitting content removal requests and flagging accounts. In 2023, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the White House and the FBI had likely violated the First Amendment by coercing social media platforms into censorship.

This is what we were told about. The censorship was the visible surface. The question the critical reader must now sit with is the one the official record does not address: if the infrastructure for directing what populations are not allowed to see was operational and is now confirmed, is it genuinely difficult to imagine that the same infrastructure was simultaneously being used to direct what populations were shown? The distance between suppressing a post and planting one — between removing a belief and installing one — is not a distance of kind. It is a distance of direction.

Targeted psychological operations delivered through algorithmically curated feeds — personalized misinformation, engineered to reach specific individuals based on their known psychological profile, their existing beliefs, their social connections, and their demonstrated emotional vulnerabilities — represent the logical extension of a capability that demonstrably exists. A platform that knows exactly what content will provoke anxiety in a specific user, what framing will feel persuasive to them, what source they will trust — and that has the technical ability to surface that content at will — possesses, in functional terms, a precision psyop delivery system. The only question is whether it is being used as one.

The infrastructure for controlling what millions of people see was confirmed operational during the pandemic. The question is not whether such a system could be used to plant beliefs as well as remove them — it is whether we are naïve enough to assume it is not.

The Integrated System

Considered in isolation, each of these methods can be explained away, pathologized, or buried beneath official skepticism. Considered together, they describe something coherent: a full-spectrum control architecture operating across physiological, psychological, social, and informational domains simultaneously. Frequency modulation sets the state. Neuronal modulation fine-tunes the chemistry. Conductive nano-elements lower the threshold of influence to levels that are functionally undetectable. Trauma-based programming installs the foundational architecture of conditioned response. Subliminal delivery provides ongoing directives. Media and algorithmic systems shape the conscious narrative that makes all of it feel like free thought.

The persistence of these programs across decades, administrations, and jurisdictions suggests something more durable than policy — an institutional culture and an infrastructure that has long since escaped the oversight mechanisms nominally designed to constrain it. The pattern of suppression through ridicule rather than refutation, of survivors being pathologized rather than investigated, of researchers being discredited rather than answered, is consistent with one thing above all others: a system with everything to lose from honest examination.

This article is part of an ongoing investigative series on the Transhuman Agenda and Targeted Individual testimony.

References & Further Reading

Frey, A.H. (1962). Human auditory system response to modulated electromagnetic energy. Journal of Applied Physiology, 17(4), 689–692 Ye, H., Hendee, J., Ruan, J., Zhirova, A., Ye, J., & Dima, M. (2022). Neuron matters: neuromodulation with electromagnetic stimulation must consider neurons as dynamic identities. Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, 19(1). DOI: 10.1186/s12984-022-01094-4 Reina, G. et al. (2018). Interfacing graphene-based materials with neural cells. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience, 12:12. DOI: 10.3389/fnsys.2018.00012 Epstein, R. & Robertson, R.E. (2015). The search engine manipulation effect (SEME) and its possible impact on the outcomes of elections. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 112(33), E4512–E4521. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1419828112 Epstein, R. & Li, J. (2024). Can biased search results change people’s opinions about anything at all? A close replication of SEME. PLOS ONE. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0300727 Novella, S. (2008). Brainwave entrainment and marketing pseudoscience. NeuroLogica Blog, Yale School of Medicine. https://theness.com/neurologicablog/brainwave-entrainment-and-marketing-pseudoscience/ Church Committee (1976). Final Report of the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities. United States Senate. Bernstein, C. (1977, October 20). The CIA and the media. Rolling Stone. Hammond, D.C. (1992). Hypnosis in MPD: Ritual abuse. Plenary address, Fourth Annual Eastern Regional Conference on Abuse and Multiple Personality. [The Greenbaum Speech] Springmeier, F. & Wheeler, C. (2008). The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave. (Expanded ed., orig. 1996). Self-published. U.S. Senate (1977). Project MKUltra, The CIA’s Programme of Research in Behavioral Modification. Joint Hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research. Davis, D. (1979). Katharine the Great. Harcourt Brace Jovanovich. Lin, J.C. (1978). Microwave Auditory Effects and Applications. Charles C Thomas Publisher. Marks, J. (1979). The Search for the Manchurian Candidate: The CIA and Mind Control. Times Books.

Grassian, S. (1983). Psychopathological effects of solitary confinement. American Journal of Psychiatry, 140(11), 1450–1454

Giordano, J. (2018, September 25). The Brain is the Battlefield. Presentation at the Modern War Institute, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY.

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