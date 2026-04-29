Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Ross's avatar
Cynthia Ross
11h

Thank-You for this article

GECKO PICO

Dr Ute Krüger who co-authored

‘Vaccinated-dead’,

“Histopathological findings following COVID-19 vaccination”

An atlas of

Prof Arne Burkhardt examination of the vaccinated.

In may 2023,

Prof Arne Burkhardt “died suddenly”

In a conversation with Stephan Frost on her Charles Kovess interview,

Dr Ute Krüger MD

Charles Kovess

https://rumble.com/v6vyht4-dr-ute-krger-md.html

Dr Ute Krüger said,

Paraphrased as how i remember it,

She uses frequency for good in her practice, and could see how it could be used for bad,

speculation she had about the passing of

Prof Arne Burkhardt,

Frequencies.

Stephan Frost said, until proven otherwise,

Prof Arne Burkhardt had been murdered.

Eric Sabastian Briggs, who has shown us the three sun system we are currently in,

Spoke in his video on you tube yesterday about

Looshing

‘The most important topic regarding humanity.’

Captain obvious'z adv...

@catfishzcorner2929

https://youtu.be/BzFE5LxhxnI?si=NB_H2IqtaK26vTjt

i always forget about looshing,

Eric Briggs always says to

Keep your heart calm

im thinking fasting might help with what is going on

How did they get all those people to lockstep in the Covid, manipulations…

Why won’t people talk about

Cytotoxic CD8+ T Cell Lymphocytes

Thank you again.

Reply
Share
pink's avatar
pink
2h

Thank you 😊

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gecko Pico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture