Plausibly Deniable Targeting & the Devils Poisons

A little rant about plausibly deniable EMF attacks and how to mitigate some of them. And a rant about avoiding the devil’s poisons..



Transcript:

(00:00:02): Hello.

(00:00:03): Just a quick one today.

(00:00:04): I wanted to make it very clear to people about certain attacks that we’re seeing

(00:00:12): that these foul are doing upon people.

(00:00:16): I think it’s really important for people to understand the level of deception and

(00:00:24): just absolute foul that’s actually going on.

(00:00:31): These people are disgusting.

(00:00:33): Excuse me.

(00:00:37): And so what I want to speak to is the concept of plausible deniability and the use

(00:00:47): of energy weapons in a covert way in order to try to induce

(00:00:54): illnesses in people prematurely, but make it look plausibly deniable.

(00:01:00): All right.

(00:01:01): So I want to just share with you my own observations.

(00:01:05): These are observations.

(00:01:08): And so this is how it goes.

(00:01:10): This is my case in point.

(00:01:13): I go out and I have a cigarette.

(00:01:17): And then immediately I hear tinnitus.

(00:01:21): And then

(00:01:23): when I come back in, I start to feel like I’m getting massive heartburn.

(00:01:27): Okay.

(00:01:28): So,

(00:01:29): okay,

(00:01:29): someone might say,

(00:01:30): okay,

(00:01:31): that’s probably because you’re smoking and your lungs are effed.

(00:01:35): And that’s probably why you’ve got that issue.

(00:01:38): But I beg to differ.

(00:01:40): I’ve been smoking for a very long time and only since I’ve been targeted have I had

(00:01:44): these sort of ailments.

(00:01:45): Okay, so say I’m not as young as I used to be.

(00:01:49): All right, but try and explain this to me.

(00:01:52): I’m getting massive heartburn.

(00:01:54): I can do a couple of things here.

(00:01:56): So I’m getting massive heartburn right here in the chest, right?

(00:01:59): Immediately after having a cigarette,

(00:02:00): which has metal particulates in it,

(00:02:02): which I’ve proven with a magnet,

(00:02:03): you can just get your cigarette and roll it out onto a page and then get your

(00:02:09): magnet and run it over it and you’ll find there’s metal flakes in there.

(00:02:13): Now,

(00:02:13): a lot of those are tiny microscopic size because they’ve doused the tobacco in it

(00:02:19): and it’s full of metals.

(00:02:20): You can probably find that officially, actually, that there’s metals in them.

(00:02:24): But these metal particulates aren’t just any old metal particulates.

(00:02:27): You can actually hit them with a microwave and they’ll heat up if you’ve got a microwave beam.

(00:02:32): And I’d suggest that what I’m actually feeling when that happens after my cigarette

(00:02:39): it’s a deliberate attack upon my lungs to burn out the inside of my lungs.

(00:02:46): Now, the great thing about this is it’s plausibly deniable, right?

(00:02:49): Because here I am,

(00:02:50): a smoker,

(00:02:52): and soon my lungs will get all decayed and there’ll be massive holes inside them.

(00:02:57): from burnt metal particulates that have been set to go white hot inside of my lungs

(00:03:02): drying them out say they’re not going white hot say they’re just going a bit warm

(00:03:06): it’ll still dry them out and it’ll cause premature disease inside the lungs so lung

(00:03:11): disease and so on now how do I know that that’s what they’re doing it’s very simple

(00:03:17): when I’m getting that that feeling I can take this here which is my EMF blanket it

(00:03:24): has a metallic right

(00:03:27): and I can put that over my chest and it immediately subsides.

(00:03:31): So I go from having massive heartburn to nothing.

(00:03:34): And then if I let it sit there,

(00:03:36): it’ll start to come back because the rays,

(00:03:38): they use ray tracing to bounce it around or MIMO,

(00:03:45): beam forming,

(00:03:47): beam steering.

(00:03:49): And so they find a way in and they can go through your back.

(00:03:52): And so I find I have to be covered.

(00:03:55): But also just sitting there, it’ll eventually come through.

(00:03:57): Like,

(00:03:57): they’ll come through the neck,

(00:03:58): they’ll come through the head,

(00:04:00): they’ll come through the back.

(00:04:02): Either way, they get to you, right?

(00:04:03): But if you do,

(00:04:04): I find if I do this,

(00:04:05): right,

(00:04:06): to move it,

(00:04:07): just like that,

(00:04:07): with no harm,

(00:04:08): that they can’t get in,

(00:04:10): right?

(00:04:11): Okay.

(00:04:11): So, that’s number one.

(00:04:14): But,

(00:04:14): I mean,

(00:04:14): to prove it even further,

(00:04:16): I can feel the beam,

(00:04:17): to starters,

(00:04:17): because if my hand’s got metal particulates on it,

(00:04:19): it enlivens,

(00:04:20): and I can feel that beam coming down.

(00:04:22): right and so that’s two three if i go like this if i’ve got nothing to shield with

(00:04:28): and i’m getting that massive power burn all i have to do is this i don’t even have

(00:04:30): to touch myself right so i’m i’m actually going above here right where that pain is

(00:04:36): right and i can same thing if they’re inducing pain in my heart which they do often

(00:04:40): i just do this right for five for for a couple of minutes and guess what the pain

(00:04:46): subsides immediately and you know why this is this is the whole reason why i was

(00:04:50): saying

(00:04:51): when it comes to blocking, this is a targeting system.

(00:04:55): It uses an AI in order to figure out how these beams bounce off things.

(00:04:59): And it can bounce off the walls, it can bounce off the floor, it can bounce around the room.

(00:05:04): Shinier surfaces, better to bounce off it.

(00:05:06): It can bounce off walls, it can bounce off metals in the area.

(00:05:09): So you might have shielding up and it might use that to bounce off it and hit you.

(00:05:13): All right, so essentially, what’s happening when I’m doing this?

(00:05:19): It’s trying to target my chest, but it’s like it’s dealing with a moving target, right?

(00:05:23): Because it’s got this thing flapping over the top of it.

(00:05:26): And so it can’t get to me.

(00:05:29): It’s that simple.

(00:05:31): It’s trying to lock on and it’s like going, well, I’m not sure how to get through that thing.

(00:05:35): It keeps coming back in and out.

(00:05:36): It’s waiting for a stable position.

(00:05:39): And this is why we get targeted while we’re asleep, while we lie down.

(00:05:41): As soon as you lie down, you’re not moving.

(00:05:43): It’s easy for the system to hit you.

(00:05:47): And targets will agree,

(00:05:49): I’m sure,

(00:05:50): that when you’re moving around,

(00:05:52): the targeting system isn’t able to hit you as much.

(00:05:55): But it relies on hitting you when you relax.

(00:05:59): As soon as you try and relax.

(00:06:00): You try and sit on the couch, you get hit like a mofo.

(00:06:03): If you try and lie down to go to sleep, that’s when you’re going to get hit, right?

(00:06:07): So it’s about wearing us down.

(00:06:11): And so I just wanted to share that.

(00:06:14): So this is a great one, by the way.

(00:06:16): Like you don’t need to have anything.

(00:06:18): So if you’re getting same in the head or something, it might look stupid.

(00:06:23): I can rub your belly at the same time.

(00:06:25): But it’s good because it can sometimes,

(00:06:28): if you do it for long enough,

(00:06:29): the system will just give up.

(00:06:31): So if you’re getting intense attacks, remember that one.

(00:06:34): It’s more useful than you think.

(00:06:37): The other thing is to have a panel of...

(00:06:40): You can use anything by the way,

(00:06:42): you can do this with tapes of paper,

(00:06:44): like obviously things that repel the actual signal are going to be even more

(00:06:49): confusing for it.

(00:06:51): So I metal,

(00:06:52): like if you get something with A4,

(00:06:54): put foil over it and then contact it or wrap it in plastic and then contact it or

(00:06:58): sticky tape it and use that shiny side out,

(00:07:01): right,

(00:07:03): and do that.

(00:07:04): You’re reflecting it off.

(00:07:05): If you do that, you can just sort of, you know, wave it away.

(00:07:09): And all of a sudden, your pains aren’t going to be there, right?

(00:07:12): So remember that.

(00:07:13): It’s a good way to protect yourself.

(00:07:14): It can stop you from getting these internal burns that they’re doing on purpose.

(00:07:19): So they can plausibly say, well, he was a smoker.

(00:07:21): When you get slumber cancer, oh, well, he was a smoker.

(00:07:24): Heart attack, oh, well, he did eat a lot.

(00:07:26): You know, or he did eat a lot of junk food.

(00:07:29): Like, it’s all plausible deniability.

(00:07:32): This is how they work.

(00:07:34): This is how the monsters work.

(00:07:36): They want people to have that excuse, the plausibly deniable excuse.

(00:07:42): It’s like, oh, he says he was being hit with energy.

(00:07:45): Yeah, but, you know...

(00:07:48): He was a smoker.

(00:07:50): He was a drinker.

(00:07:51): He was on drugs.

(00:07:52): He was like, you know, like they have an excuse for everything.

(00:07:56): And what I’m saying is whatever your poison is, they will use that.

(00:08:00): If you’re a drinker, they’re probably going to hit your liver a lot.

(00:08:04): If you take a lot of pills, they’ll hit your kidneys.

(00:08:07): If you smoke, they’ll hit your lungs.

(00:08:09): So be warned.

(00:08:10): And it all comes down to this.

(00:08:12): The pills have got shit in them and they will go into your kidneys and they will be

(00:08:15): hard on your kidneys and then they’ll use those particulates that are in there to

(00:08:18): actually cook them.

(00:08:20): And so what we’re looking at is an accelerated rate of outcome for what you do.

(00:08:28): That is, there are consequences to taking the devil’s poisons.

(00:08:33): All right.

(00:08:34): So I know I should just give up smoking.

(00:08:37): Yeah.

(00:08:38): I’m working on it.

(00:08:39): It’s one of the hardest things being under stress.

(00:08:41): The first thing I reach for is a cigarette.

(00:08:44): And so I’m managing, but you know, like my life’s far from stress free and that’s their idea.

(00:08:51): Right.

(00:08:52): And so, but yeah, breathing, breathing, breathing, breathing.

(00:08:57): One of the simplest things you can do as another tool is just do five seconds in,

(00:09:03): five seconds out and repeat it six times.

(00:09:05): Go through the whole six and you will be amazed how much better that can make you feel.

(00:09:10): And if you do that religiously and start to get used to it,

(00:09:14): then it makes a huge difference to your targeting.

(00:09:17): It’ll drop off.

(00:09:18): It doesn’t accelerate on the stress levels, you know, like, cause that’s what it does.

(00:09:23): It tries to, so I’m getting that burn again.

(00:09:27): And now I can just remove that.

(00:09:31): It’s quite amazing.

(00:09:32): But again, it’s more effective with something that is shielding, like that.

(00:09:37): Or the old gel pillow, right?

(00:09:39): These gel pillows are fantastic.

(00:09:42): They are hard, you know how many you can move, you can just put them in there.

(00:09:46): And they’re really good, really good gel pillows.

(00:09:49): The heavier the better, right?

(00:09:50): If they’re heavier like a liquid, they feel like a liquid, they’re better.

(00:09:54): The memory foam ones with the holes in them, they aren’t as good.

(00:09:58): But the ones in a nice heavy gel, like this is a Dunlop, I think.

(00:10:04): And there is differences.

(00:10:06): This one is called a Dunlop.

(00:10:11): I can’t read that.

(00:10:12): It looks like it’s in another language.

(00:10:15): Dunlop pillow.

(00:10:17): Luxurious.

(00:10:18): That’s latex, that one.

(00:10:19): That’s what that is.

(00:10:21): And yeah, that actually works really well.

(00:10:23): I find that’s one of the best ones for blocking if you’re stationary.

(00:10:27): all right that’s all i wanted to share much love to you all and all the best

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