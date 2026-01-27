I recently read an article by Lachlan Gilbert featuring a Professor Thomas Whitford in the School of Psychology at the University of New South Wales (UNSW). The article titled “Brainwave study sheds light on cause of ‘hearing voices’“ published on 22 October 2025.

The article outlines a study in which the brain activity of individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia was analyzed using EEG. It compared neural responses when participants were experiencing what were described as “inner voices” versus when they were listening to externally generated voices.

In the article Dr Whitford states:

“This idea’s been around for 50 years, but it’s been very difficult to test because inner speech is inherently private. How do you measure it? One way is by using an EEG, which records the brain’s electrical activity. Even though we can’t hear inner speech, the brain still reacts to it – and in healthy people, using inner speech produces the same kind of reduction in brain activity as when they speak out loud. But in people who hear voices, that reduction of activity doesn’t happen. In fact, their brains react even more strongly to inner speech, as if it’s coming from someone else. That might help explain why the voices feel so real.”

The supposedly “ground-breaking” results are, in fact, quite revealing. What the study found was that individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia showed no meaningful difference in brain activity when experiencing so-called “inner voices” compared to when they were hearing external voices.



In contrast, when most people think silently, their brain activity is distinctly different from when they hear an external speaker. Dr Whitford explains this as follows:

“Our research shows that when we speak – even just in our heads – the part of the brain that processes sounds from the outside world becomes less active. This is because the brain predicts the sound of our own voice. But in people who hear voices, this prediction seems to go wrong, and the brain reacts as if the voice is coming from someone else.”

The conclusion drawn by our dear professor of nearly 20 years in service to the pseudo-science of psychology, wasn’t that the person being tested might have actually been hearing the voices. But rather that the “supposed” schizophrenic’s brain operated in a special way. It posited that the “mentally ill” person’s brain was wired in such a way, that their inner voices could not be differentiated from outer voices. The brain activity appeared to respond to their “inner voice” as though it was coming from outside themselves!

What the EEG data actually demonstrates is that when schizophrenics hear voices there is no evidence of pre-speech activity typically associated with the generation of inner speech. What Dr Whitford refers to as the brain “predicting the sound of our own voice” is more accurately associated with the formation of speech prior to articulation (speaking) or conscious perception (thinking).

If these voices were internally generated, there would necessarily be observable neural activity preceding their perception. The absence of such activity strongly suggests that the voices are not internally generated at all.

For those who have been incorrectly diagnosed with schizophrenia - or one of countless victims experiencing endless Voice to Skull transmissions, these findings are not surprising. In fact the interpretation is not surprising.

Disappointing - YES.

Frustrating - Definitely.

A sign of the times?? Absolutely!

After-all, even when presented with the evidence of the reality, that these people are actually hearing these voices, they still managed to bend the story to make it fit their narrative! Could it be that this idea of schizophrenics brains operating in this way is convenient to an establishment who have for years used the narrative of schizophrenia, psychosis and PTSD as a cover for covert harassment, torture and simulation of mental illness of good honest people?

Could it be that this narrative allows them to have a totally articulate, intelligent person discredited, forcibly drugged and committed against their will in order to remove them as a threat, or just for fun?

Could it be that this research is emerging now to pre-empt and shut down future attempts to use EEG analysis as evidence in a court of law?

The article continues:

The researchers say this is the strongest confirmation to date that the brains of people living with schizophrenia are misperceiving imagined speech as speech that is produced externally. “It was always a plausible theory – that people were hearing their own thoughts spoken out loud – but this new approach has provided the strongest and most direct test of this theory to date,” Prof. Whitford says.

I can’t even begin to tell you what is wrong with this analysis. But one thing can be sure: This research will allow the continued use of Voice to Skull technologies against innocent civilians to continue into the future. It will close off the door for the use of EEG analysis as a form of evidence in future court cases and allow the crimes against humanity that violate countless human rights to continue unabated and unaddressed.

A Chance for Redemption!

Having read this article, I was compelled to contact our dear Professor of Psychology. Here is the email I sent him:

Dear Dr Whitford, I recently read with interest an article by Lachlan Gilbert titled “Brainwave study sheds light on cause of ‘hearing voices” published on 22 October 2025. The article noted that individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia responded to inner dialogue in a manner similar to how most people respond to externally generated auditory stimuli. I understood the implication to be that inner speech may be processed differently in those who receive this diagnosis. As someone who has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia—an assessment I personally dispute—I found these findings particularly intriguing. They appear to suggest that what is often described as “hearing voices” may involve atypical processing of internally generated signals rather than a purely pathological phenomenon. I would like to draw your attention to a recording I captured during episodes in which I was experiencing what has been described clinically as “voices.” Using a simple microphone and amplification, I was able to discern audible signals corresponding to what I was perceiving at the time. The recording is titled: V2K - I just RECORDED the VOICES IN MY HEAD - PART II! Notably, I have been able to reproduce this result consistently during periods when the auditory phenomenon is present. This raises questions for me about whether all such experiences can be adequately explained as internally generated hallucinations, or whether alternative mechanisms might sometimes be involved. I appreciate that this is an unconventional claim, and I am not presenting it as a conclusion. Rather, I am seeking your professional perspective—particularly on how such recordings might be explained within existing neurological or psychological frameworks, and whether they could relate in any way to the findings discussed in the article. Thank you for your time and consideration. I would be very interested in hearing your thoughts. Kind regards,

David Iorlano

I am yet to have a response from the dear professor and do not expect it to be forthcoming.

Professor Whitford has long been active in the study of schizophrenia and has a long list of “achievements” in the form of academic articles released on his “research”. As is customary for those people who take part in the deceptive world of the mind sciences that we currently live under, Whitford has been rewarded for his compliance, receiving a Young-Tall Poppy Award in 2014 from the Australian Institute of Policy and Science.

This award came after other studies also in schizophrenia which again show unsurprising results. One of them from 2012 titled Longitudinal Loss of Gray Matter Volume in Patients with First-Episode Schizophrenia outlined the correlation of the reduction of gray matter in the brain in schizophrenia patients.

Funnily enough, the ailment has also been perceived in patients with Havana Syndrome and I imagine would be common in those with V2k due to the constant radiation required for the technology to operate!

Perhaps education about these foul weapons is required for these academics to be able to truly interpret what their studies are clearly showing them?

This is how the machine works. The education facilities churn out oblivious academics who have no idea of the reality of things and are rewarded for the inaccurate papers that enable the farce to continue. Instead fellow academics and professionals moving closer towards truth, more and more false information is piled atop an already sinking ship of falsity and deceit.

This work will only benefit the criminal organizations and institutions utilizing illegal and dangerous covert psychological weapons as a means to insert voices into peoples’ heads to manage a populace who is very quickly becoming aware of the sham and lies they have been told.

It will close the doors on the use of EEG readings in court trials and facilitate the continuation of this form of vile covert harassment and mind manipulation.

These falsities MUST be brought to light.. And this is why I will continue to point out the ridiculous conclusions I see, as I see them.

In TRUTH!

RELATED ARTICLES

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!