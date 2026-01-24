Introduction

In April 2025 a report was released that compared neuropsychiatric adverse events (AEs) using VAERS data. It compared:

COVID-19 Vaccines - AEs for 4 years to Dec 2024 Common Influenza Vaccines - AEs for 40 years to Dec 2024 All Vaccine AEs - for 40 years to Dec 2024

The findings were shocking. In this post I will only explore the comparison of incidence between groups 1 and 2 above. COVID-19 vaccines to Common Influenza vaccines.

The report released 27 Apr 2025 titled Association between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Condition, had the following contributors: James Thorp, Claire Rogers, Kirstin Cosgrove, Steven Hatfill, Peter Breggin, Drew Pinsky, Peter McCullough.

Some findings

The following info-graphics outline just some of the findings (feel free to share):

Here is a full list of the findings

Is this normal? 🤔

Is it normal for there to be 385 TIMES more people reporting SELF-INJURIOUS IDEATION (i.e., thinking of harming themselves) compared to the control group? 🚨

Is it normal for there to be 153 TIMES more people reporting SUICIDAL IDEATION (i.e., thinking of committing suicide) compared to the control group? 🚨

Is it normal for there to be 114 TIMES more people reporting PHYSICAL ASSAULT compared to the control group? 🚨

A matter of TIME⏳

Maybe the discrepancy we’re seeing is due to comparing 40 years of adverse-effect data from influenza vaccines versus only 4 years of COVID-19 vaccine data. 📊

Or maybe it’s not ONLY about vaccines. Maybe they contributed to an already affected populace.

Maybe it’s about TIME. ⏳ Maybe it’s an indication of EMF-active nano/micro-technology that has been deployed to every man, woman and child that has been distributed using every avenue available over many decades! Vaccines, foods, water, medications and even our air. And so comparing only 4 years to 40 is showing this up!

It is no secret that many corporations have been found to be complicit in programs designed to mislead us on topics of nutrician, health and wellness in general. This has manifested in many forms. Poisons in our water supply, additives in our foods, pesticides in our fruit and vegetables and contaminants in the very air we breathe!

So is it such a stretch to think that these same actors might be complicit in programs to adversely effect our very minds?

If you understand the thinking behind many of these programs, then you are much better placed to understand what sort of attacks might be launched against the unsuspecting people.

Those in positions of power all seem to mirror the same anti-life sentiments. Over population, scarcity complex over resources, a fondness of the principals of eugenics, Darwinism and a general belief in survival of the fittest.



Maybe they believe these ideas or maybe they are scared of losing control of the populace - or their power. Regardless their actions speak volumes.

Another Theory

While the data in this report itself may be accurate, I believe the PTB have devised a way to PROGRAM the human mind—inserting urges, beliefs, and actions into the subconscious. 🧠⚙️

This has the potential to allow them to target specific individuals using PSYCHIC DRIVING—a technique involving repeated messaging directed at a person while they are in a trance-like state. Such a state could be induced while waking or asleep via EMF exposure from phone towers by inducing a low Theta or Delta state. 📡😴

The technology to induce these states is very simple. The brain has been found to respond to EMF pulsed at a certain frequency by harmonizing with it. For example, simply sending out a 4hz frequency is enough to induce sleepiness. With beam steering these effects can be targeted on a individual. Wider beams can be used to effect groups, a house, a suburb or given enough power, a city, country or the World as a whole.

The technology to put voices in ones head is known and DOCUMENTED (while being hidden from those not looking), often referred to as Voice of God, Voice-to-Skull, or V2K. The ability to insert perceived voice into a person’s mind is not a fantasy. It has been around for more than 50 years (some might suggest MUCH longer than this)!

During the U.S. war in Iraq, similar methods were used to demoralise enemy soldiers, resulting in entire PLATOONS laying down their weapons without a fight. ⚔️🛑

This is not only possible—there are MULTIPLE WAYS to achieve it.

And ONE of those ways uses telecommunications towers, which are now present throughout most populated areas of the world. 🌍📶

In fact I have PROOF! I RECORDED the voices that are beamed at me 24/7.. And they ain’t pretty!

I have even documented a way for you to do the same!

Maybe we have been being programmed in this way for decades! Maybe this became more prolific and wide spread with the roll out of 5G? Maybe this is what we are seeing in the report and not C-19 Jabs vs Common Flu Jabs. But a comparison between the last 4 years WITH 5G vs 40 years without!

Regardless of the cause. The outcome is UNMISTAKABLE.

The types of outcomes that could be induced in targeted individuals or targeted segments of the population using this form a brainwashing include:

🧠 Suicidal ideation

🔪 Homicidal ideation

💔 Suicide attempts

⚰️ Suicide

😠 Aggression

😰 Anxiety

🩸 Self-harm

👊 Physical violence

🚨 Physical assault

and MANY MORE

Every one of these has seen a MASSIVE UPTICK over the last 4 years compared to the previous 40 years. 📈

Some have increased by TENS of times, while others have become HUNDREDS of times more prevalent. ❗❗

THIS IS A CRISIS. 🚨

THIS MUST BE ADDRESSED. 🛑

Please write to your MP/senators and DEMAND an investigation into the dramatic rise of these conditions. ✍️🏛️

Show this report to your Doctors and Psychiatrists!

Our sovereignty, autonomy, and the health and safety of our families depend on it. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🛡️

