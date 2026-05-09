By law of Nature, balance reigns

To heal the earth of all it’s pains

Hell-fires of the highest order

Will consecrate in God’s Pure Water! — Gecko Pico, 2024

A Note Before We Begin You know things are bad when you dread going to bed even though you are tired and exhausted — because you know that as soon as you lay your head down, the attacks begin. I know what it feels like to lie down and brace yourself instead of rest, waiting for the ringing to start, waiting for the pains, waiting for another night of rest to be stolen from you. I was there. I want you to know that what I’m about to share is not theory. It is not something I read and passed on. I built it. I tested it. I slept. In fact I have had more sleep in the last five days than I had in the prior 3 weeks! The first night I did this I slept for 8 hours uninterrupted! Start small if you need to. Even a partial setup is better than nothing. The point of this article is to give you something real and actionable that costs almost nothing — because you deserve to sleep, and you deserve to feel safe in your own home.

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AHHHH Water — What Can’t It Do?

We as humans are made up of approximately 60–70% water — our brains and hearts closer to 73–80%. The Earth’s surface is covered by 71% water. Our own bodies are a living testament to water’s unique relationship with electromagnetic energy. And that same property can be used to protect us.

I’ve been documenting my experiences relating to serious health issues arising due to extreme targeting with EMF from cell towers on Substack for a while now (if you haven’t seen my earlier videos, you can find them below:

Are Cell Towers being used to induce disease and death in our homes? Gecko Pico · May 2 In this video I discuss the targeted physical attacks I’ve been experiencing — focused on my abdomen and digestive tract — which have now escalated to the point of internal bleeding after more than two years. The attacks are delivered via a directed energy beam that tracks me wherever I go, consistent with what researchers have described as weapons-grad… Read full story

Evidence of Cell Tower Attacks is in the Plants. Gecko Pico · May 3 In this video I outline how the evidence of sustained on going attacks upon my body with directed, beam-forming EMF from cell towers situated around 1km from my home can be clearly seen in the plants along the fence on the perimeter around my home. Read full story

You know what I’ve been going through. You know what many of you are going through too. This article is about what I did about it — practically, cheaply, and with materials I bought at the supermarket.

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Why Not Metal? The Hall of Mirrors Problem

When most TIs start looking at shielding, they reach for metal first — copper mesh, aluminum foil, EMF fabrics, Faraday cages. It seems logical. And there’s genuine physics behind metal as a shield. But there’s a critical problem with this approach that isn’t widely understood, and it matters a great deal to us specifically.

Metals reflect. When a microwave or directed energy beam hits a metal surface, it bounces. The angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection — exactly like a laser bouncing off a mirror. Now think about what modern targeting systems do: they use multipath propagation — signals that bounce off buildings, metal surfaces, windows, and furniture to reach you from many directions simultaneously, not just in one straight line.

⚠ The Metal Problem The system actively uses reflections to track and hit you. This means metal shielding can inadvertently help the system by creating additional bounce paths for the beam to reach you. AI-driven targeting algorithms find the most efficient path — and reflections are part of that calculation. This is why some people find their symptoms worsen after adding metal shielding.

Water is fundamentally different. Water absorbs microwave and RF energy rather than reflecting it. Gel packs and water-based materials have been widely reported by the TI community as effective dampeners — they don’t block the signal entirely, but they spread out the beam and dampen its coherence, making it far more difficult to target you with precision.

Water molecules are polar — they vibrate when exposed to microwave frequencies, converting electromagnetic energy directly into heat. This is exactly how a microwave oven works. That absorption means the beam loses coherence, power, and targeting precision as it passes through the water. The further it travels through water, the weaker and more diffuse it becomes.

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Understanding the Physics

THREE THINGS HAPPEN WHEN A BEAM MEETS A SURFACE 🪞 REFLECTION (Metal, Glass, Concrete) The beam bounces off at the same angle it arrived. The energy is preserved and redirected — potentially straight back into you from a new direction. Every flat metal surface in your environment is a potential mirror. 🌊 REFRACTION (Water) When the beam enters water, it bends and slows, changing direction and losing coherence. The organised wave pattern begins to break down at the water boundary itself. 🔥 ABSORPTION (Water — your goal) Water molecules vibrate, converting beam energy into harmless heat. The beam loses power with every centimeter it travels through water. At 20 cm of water depth, microwave signals in the 1–10 GHz range — the frequencies used by 5G, 4G and cell towers — are significantly attenuated. At 40 cm, the reduction is dramatic.

Water is one of the best natural absorbers of microwave radiation in the 1–10 GHz range — exactly the frequencies used by modern cell tower infrastructure. The higher the water content in a barrier, the more energy is absorbed. A thickness of just 20 cm of water provides significant attenuation. 40 cm provides considerably more.

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My Personal Experience — What Finally Changed

✦ Personal Testimony — Gecko Pico



I want to be completely honest about where I was before I built this. For months I was being kept awake 2 to 4 nights per week — completely unable to sleep. On the nights I could sleep, I was getting 4 hours maximum and waking in pain. The tinnitus was constant. The V2K was persistent. I was suffering greatly, and I was running out of options.



I had mapped the cell towers closest to my home using CellMapper. I was able to identify three primary towers at approximately 950 meters, 1050 meters, and 1100 meters from my location, with their beam paths converging directly on my sleeping and office areas. I drew a top-down diagram of my room to calculate the angles and determine exactly where the walls needed to be positioned. Then I went to the supermarket and spent less than $100 total. The first night after building my water wall, I lay down and heard silence. Real silence. In my own bed. For the first time in longer than I could remember. I slept for over 10 hours — my longest sleep in months. I have now repeated this for five nights consecutively. The tinnitus has dropped to near zero even without my frequency audio playing. The V2K has reduced to almost nothing. The results have been consistent and undeniable. This works. I am living proof.

A part of my actual setup: garage shelving units stacked with 10L boxed water. The shelving allows the wall to reach 2 meters — essential for blocking beams from elevated tower positions. This particular set up reduces strong effects of targeting in my office space.

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The Step-by-Step Process

Step 01 - Identify Your Threat Direction Before you build anything, you need to know where the closest towers are and what angle they’re hitting you from. Without this, you’re guessing. Go to cellmapper.net — it works globally, not just in Australia. Enter your address. The site shows you tower locations on a map relative to your home, which carriers are on each tower, the direction the sector antennas are facing, and estimated coverage areas. Write down the distances and compass directions of your three closest towers. Then physically visit the nearest tower if you safely can and note how high the antenna array sits. This height, combined with the distance to your home, gives you the beam angle using simple trigonometry: From my own work: my nearest towers sit at roughly 950m, 1050m and 1100m. The beam entry points and angles I calculated are shown in the diagram below — I drew this by hand to map out exactly where the walls needed to go. Working diagrams: tower height calculation Top-down room layout ideas Tower mapping using CellMapper overlaid on OpenStreetMap: three primary towers at 950m, 1050m and 1100m, with beam paths marked in blue converging on my sleeping and office location.

Step 02 - Choose Your Safe Haven Pick one area of your home to protect first. Don’t try to do everything at once — that’s a fast way to spend a lot of money and feel overwhelmed. Be strategic. Start with where you sleep. Sleep deprivation is one of the most debilitating effects of targeting, and it compounds everything else — your pain threshold, your cognitive function, your emotional resilience. Protecting your sleep is the highest priority. Once you’ve achieved consistent sleep in your bedroom setup, extend protection to where you work or spend the most waking hours. In my case I fortified both my sleeping quarters and my home office, which eliminated the tinnitus I was experiencing while working even without my frequency audio playing.

Step 03 - Build Your Water Wall You need at least 20 cm (8 inches) of water between you and the threat direction. That’s your minimum target. 40 cm is significantly better. Here’s what I used and what I’d recommend: The Best Materials (From My Own Setup) 10-litre boxed water — This is my top recommendation. I bought Australian Spring Water boxes from the supermarket at $3.50 each. The boxes are nearly full to the top, which means minimal air gaps. They stack perfectly, are lightweight enough to handle safely, and 12 of them give you the same coverage depth as four 20L blue jugs at a fraction of the cost. They’re also rectangular — which means they sit flush against each other with almost no gaps. 20-litre blue camping jugs — These are heavier and more expensive (~$20 each) but very sturdy and stackable. I used them as the top tier of my wall. Two stacked give you 40–50 cm of coverage but require more gap filling. Adjustable garage shelving — This is the structural key that most guides miss. You cannot safely build a 2-metre-high wall of water containers without something to support them. I used adjustable steel garage shelving units at ~$42 each. They allow you to build a stable, tall wall without creating something dangerous that could fall on you while you sleep. This is not optional if you need height. 2-litre soda bottles (recycled) — Fill them and use them as gap fillers between larger containers. Free, and every centimeter of additional coverage helps. Camping water bladders / cask wine bladders — Clean them out, fill with water. Flexible and can be wedged into irregular gaps that rigid containers can’t fill. Or place them in solid plastic tubs for placement in shelves etc. Positioning Place the wall between you and the direction of the nearest towers — use your Step 1 mapping to be precise

Cover windows on the threat side first — glass offers almost no protection

Make the wall tall enough to cover you from lying down to sitting upright — use your angle calculation to determine this

Minimize gaps between containers. Overlap them where possible For a bed, the wall should run the full length of the side facing the primary tower

Step 04 - Seal the Gaps 🦭 Water is excellent, but gaps between containers let the beam through. Gaps are the weakness of any water wall and need to be addressed. Here’s what works: Latex gel pillows — the gel inside absorbs similarly to water. Available at most bedding stores. Place them to fill spaces between containers or against windows

Gel ice packs (the flat blue ones) — I use these extensively. Cheap, reusable, and highly flexible. You can see them in my setup photos wedged between the larger containers

Foam + gel pillows (70% polyurethane, 30% gel) — effective at spreading out the beam and dampening reflected signals

EMF fabric — use sparingly as gap filler only, never as primary shielding. Remember the reflection problem — too much reflective material creates bounce paths

More water bottles — the cheapest gap filler. A 600ml bottle wedged into a gap is better than nothing Gel ice packs or cut up latex or gel pillows used as gap fillers between the larger water containers. Every centimeter of coverage matters.

Step 05 - Map the Bounce Paths This is the step most people skip — and it’s why some people build a wall and don’t get the results they expected. Remember: the system uses multipath propagation. Even if your water wall faces the tower perfectly, the beam can still reach you via reflections. Walk around your room and think about every flat, hard surface between you and the tower direction: A metal roof on a neighbour’s house at the right angle

A metal fence outside the window

Cars parked in the street

Metal window frames on the threat side

Appliances, metal furniture, or large mirrors inside your room

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) — “smart mirror” panels that may have been installed on nearby buildings, which can actively redirect signals If you have an RF meter, walk the room and check for hotspots. If you don’t, use logic — anything flat, hard, and metal between you and the tower is a potential reflector. Add water containers at those bounce points as well. Adding strategically placed gel pillows can help reduce attacks a great deal. Also consider placing shelving units outside your windows to block from outside if this is required. I have a layer of gel pillows on the bottom part of my windows in my office which helps reduce bounce attacks off the fence.

Step 06 - Shield From Below This step is particularly important if you sleep on an elevated surface — a bed frame, loft, or raised platform. Because the beam enters at an angle (nearly flat for distant towers), it can bounce off the floor and travel upward into your body from below. Based on your tower angle calculation from Step 1, you can work out roughly where the floor bounce occurs. For a near-horizontal beam from a distant tower, the bounce point is far from your position, meaning the risk from below is lower. But for closer towers at steeper angles, it matters more. The solution is simple: add a layer or two of EMF fabric directly under your sleeping surface — between the mattress and the base. This is one place where reflective material is appropriate because the signal is coming from below and you want to redirect it downward, not absorb it into you. The rule is, if you must use reflective EMF materials, the lower in the room, the better. The only exception to this is if your towers are lower than your position, such as in high-rises and multi level apartments. If you are in a high-rise and above the level of the towers, you might consider water under your bed, a water bed or a heavy latex/gel mattress topper which are all effective for blocking the signal from below!

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Additional Strategies

Underground Spaces

Underground parking garages beneath buildings of approximately 30 floors or more can provide significant protection, as satellite-based signals struggle to penetrate that depth. If you have access to a basement or below-ground area, it can offer meaningful respite during acute episodes — useful to know for the worst nights when you need relief fast.

Watch for RIS Installations

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces are “smart mirror” panels being installed on building exteriors as part of 5G infrastructure rollout. They are designed to dynamically redirect signals — and if installed near your home, they can be used to bounce signals around your water wall. If you notice new reflective panels appearing on nearby buildings, document them. They may be part of the targeting infrastructure affecting you.

Trees and Plants

High water-content plants placed in the threat direction provide a small but real additional layer of absorption. Aloe vera in particular — with its thick, gel-filled leaves — acts as a living water barrier. A row of them on a windowsill on the tower side is not a substitute for a water wall, but every bit of additional absorption in the beam path helps. Trees are slow growing but provide excellent protection.

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A Note About Cell Phones

Cell towers are not the only vector. I want to address something that many TIs notice but struggle to explain — tinnitus and other attacks that seem to come from inside the house, from close range, even when you’re well away from windows and external walls.

In my experience, this can be induced through cell phones — and not necessarily your own.

Newer smartphones contain tiny phased array antenna systems. These are capable of highly directional transmission and can penetrate many internal walls — plasterboard, timber frames, and even brick veneer. This means a phone in a neighbouring room, or even in a neighbouring property, can be a vector. The signal doesn’t need to travel far. It doesn’t need line of sight to a tower. It just needs to be close enough.

⚠ Important Clarification I want to be very clear: The technology that exists allows those with the capability to remotely weaponise any sufficiently capable phone — without the owner’s knowledge or consent. Just because you have identified an attack coming from next door does not mean your neighbour is your attacker. Their devices can be utilised by the grid without them having any idea. Direct any frustration at the operators, not the people around you.

The solution is the same as for tower-based attacks: water. If you identify a direction inside your home where symptoms intensify — particularly at night when a neighbour’s phone may be sitting on a bedside table or wireless access point on the other side of a shared wall — place water between yourself and that direction.

Even a few 10-litre boxes stacked against an internal wall in the direction of a neighbouring property can make a measurable difference. The physics are identical — water absorbs and diffracts the signal regardless of whether it originated from a tower 1 kilometre away or a phone 5 metres away through a wall. The key is to pinpoint where your head is going to be in relation to the source and put water between you and the source.

This realisation expanded how I think about my own setup. It is not only about the external walls and the towers on the map. Once you have the primary tower directions protected, pay attention to which internal directions still produce symptoms — and address those too.

It’s a process…

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What To Buy — Global Equivalents

The specific brands I used are Australian, but the principle works anywhere. Here’s what to look for no matter where you are:

10-litre boxed water — sold as “water casks” or “bag-in-box water” in most countries. Check camping supply stores, bulk food stores, and supermarkets. The key is that they’re nearly full (minimal air space) and rectangular (minimal gaps)

20-litre jugs — sold as emergency water storage or camping water containers. Blue or opaque plastic. Available at hardware stores, camping stores, online

Adjustable steel shelving — hardware chains globally (Bunnings in AU/NZ, B&Q in UK, Home Depot in US/Canada, Bauhaus/OBI in Europe)

Gel ice packs — pharmacies, kitchenware stores, supermarkets everywhere

Gel pillows — bedding stores globally

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Cost Breakdown

⭐ Recommended Starter Kit — Maximum Coverage for Minimum Spend

If you’re overwhelmed and just want to know where to begin — here’s the single best combination:

1× adjustable garage shelving unit

36 × 10L boxed water (5 x 3 high)

4 × 20L blue jugs (top tier)

6× gel ice packs (gaps)

Total: approximately $200 AUD ($140 USD) · Gives you enough to protect a sleeping position from one primary tower direction. I have found the majority of my attacks come from a single tower. Check the coverage area of each tower on cellmapper.net to determine which is likely to be your primary tower.

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Being Realistic About What This Does

I want to be honest with you, because false hope is not help.

Water shielding is a reduction strategy, not a complete solution. The technology is powerful, and determined operators have multiple vectors. There is no single cheap fix that eliminates everything.

But here is what I can tell you from direct experience: reducing the signal strength in your safe zone can mean the difference between sleep and sleeplessness. Between functioning and being incapacitated. Between 4 hours of broken, painful sleep and 10 hours of genuine rest. That difference is enormous. That difference changes everything about your ability to fight back, to think clearly, to keep going.

You are not trying to win a war with $200 AUD of water jugs. You are trying to buy yourself enough respite to survive and keep going. That is completely achievable. I am proof of it.

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Microwaves penetrate living tissues with more absorption due to their water content. That same property makes water your ally. The system uses your environment against you. It is time to use the environment to protect yourself. You don’t need expensive military-grade shielding. You don’t need to bankrupt yourself on EMF fabrics that may make things worse. You need water — the most abundant, cheapest, and most effective natural absorber of microwave radiation available to us. Sleep is not a luxury. It is your right. Take it back.

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