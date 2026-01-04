Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Matwiv's avatar
Gary Matwiv
3h

GOOD STUFF ...... LET"S HOPE THE GENERAL PUBLIC WILL AWAKEN IN TIME !!! ..... G . M .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Taylor's avatar
John Taylor
3h

yup stun guns are security for the illegitimate police not for the safety of the people. They are "weapons of mass" people "destruction!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gecko Pico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture