Everyone is a node on the network

Targets are not the only ones being manipulated. The people around them are also nodes on a network, each one can be modulated to become a weapon:

Family , steered to say the thing that lands hardest.

A drunk friend on the phone who says the most hurtful thing possible and cannot explain why he said it — “simulated, fake telepathy,” a connection not to any source but to “the establishment’s hive mind.”

Random strangers getting aggressive towards you on the street.

Drivers in the street , given a shot of adrenaline so that engines get revved at precisely the moment the target is already at their limit.

The target’s own neighbours, targeted by a repeated subliminal line — it’s your neighbors, fear them — whose function is to cut off the last connections a person has.

The strategic logic is divide and conquer: isolate the target, then let the isolation do the work.

The three forms of interference

The technical core is a three-level model. At around 12:05 it is named as a two-part system with three delivery forms.

1. Area-effect frequency - Extremely low frequency (ELF) waves, broadcast over a large area. Drags brainwaves into alpha, delta, beta or gamma patterns, making a whole city sleepy, agitated, angry or focused. The brain synchronises naturally to a dominant rhythm, which is how the 7.83 Hz Schumann resonance normally works — and which is now being hijacked and overridden.

2. Direct neural manipulation - Nanotechnology, down to the synaptic level, throughout brain and body. Precise manipulation of brain regions; pains induced anywhere in the body; the “white clots” that appeared after the COVID vaccine; tissue engineering and biomaterials used for stimulation and regeneration. The extreme case is a full haptic bodysuit effect, reported by more than five people in Australia as a way of simulating rape in a person’s own bedroom at night.

3. Subliminal programming - Frequency and sleep used to create suggestibility, then language implanted via V2k. “The power of the word” — the most powerful method of programming a person. Neurological interference is used only to make someone receptive; the payload is verbal. Messages are pumped in all night while the target sleeps, and are customised per person.

The evidence for the third level is procedural and reproducible: record dead air with a microphone at any given moment, hand it to a competent audio engineer, and voices appear. Recordings sent in from multiple countries yield the same result. The one worth quoting at length is a comment repeating it’s your neighbors, fear them — a message designed to sever a neighbourhood.

The delivery infrastructure

The subliminal and physical layers are carried by the infrastructure being built around everyone:

6G towers on every street corner, able to send messages to thousands of people at once — a density with no other purpose.

Satellites , placed to make the grid complete, so that there is nowhere to go that is outside it.

The Internet of Things — the connected home and the mobile phone, which is nothing less than “your own custom brainwashing device.”

The same network is used for the smaller touches: the screen that turns itself off, the phone that locks, the code that fails three times in a row. Nothing happens in isolation — and even outside a siege, single incidents are delivered on purpose, because a prisoner is never meant to be comfortable.

Why an AI and not a team of people

The obvious objection — that this would take an army of staff — has an answer: the harasser is an artificial intelligence, on three grounds:

It never misses anything. Every provocation is on target, all the time. It is a trigger–response system keyed to the target’s emotional state: his anger has gone up to this level — raise the volume of the voice, start the abuse, send that person to say something, make the people around him angry. All of it, simultaneously, every time. It is customised per person and can act across an area, affecting several people in the same scenario at once.

The people a target actually encounters — the “gang stalkers” on the street — are hired to make it worse and, more importantly, to confuse the issue, because a story about neighbours following you sounds less credible than the truth. It prevents people talking about the unforgivable crime of neural invasion and the covert AI-driven weapons grid that is designed to eventually enslave us all. The claim that human beings are running it is a story the system benefits from.

9. The playbook: prisoners of war

The behaviour pattern matches, almost exactly, the way militaries treat prisoners of war, and the CIA interrogation guide: sleep deprivation, unpredictability of timelines, and a schedule built so that the subject can never settle. The suggestion is that these manuals were fed to the AI as rules — so the match is not a coincidence but a specification. The related point is that the modern world is “an open-air prison,” with eugenic intent behind it: the first people a system like this wants rid of are the ones who ask questions.

The reference for the fuller argument is a separate video on the “Kubrick manual” and the CIA interrogation guide.

Neuropsychiatric Disorders

NOTE: My figures in the video were exaggerated for some and under stated for others… The PRR is the number of reports MORE to VAERS of someone inoculated versus those inoculated with the COVID-19 shot. For example Suicidal Depression was reported to VAERS 534 times more after the COVID jabs!! See the full paper at: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.1099

Discernment over judgment

Very few people genuinely believe a target; some pretend to. A friend who believes you without going through it themselves is one in a million, and worth being grateful for.

The close

“We understand it first, and then we defeat it.”

Please share your own experiences. A mechanism this widespread can only be documented collectively. Everyone must do their part! Share your story!!

Where to go next in the library

Dave’s V2K Recordings Part II — the cleaned-up recordings behind the subliminal-programming section, played clip by clip with the method explained.

Programmable Humans Interview — a long-form conversation covering brain–computer interfaces, nanotechnology, surveillance technology and transhumanism in more depth.

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