Introduction

This one has been a long time coming… The number of people out there asking for details about how I captured my V2k in my previous article found below is astounding! This video and article hopes to assist those who wish to record their V2k using simple free tools and a computer.

I would like to inform everyone that V2K is being broadcast and could potentially be being sent to the ENTIRE POPULATION. The messages being sent are mostly subliminal. They are insidious, many are perverted and some of them are obscure. Most of them are negative and could be harmful if the mind takes them on.

I began hearing tinnitus in 2021 and now realize that many of my actions that have effected my life have possibly been induced by silent subliminals since then. I am only now coming to terms with this possibility...

I have watched as my loved ones have changed. They have developed illogical behaviors that very strongly point to the possibility that they too are being effected by these foul covert brainwashing techniques.

The real problem with subconscious programming, is that it has the ability to hide within a person. The subconscious mind can be programmed in such a way that will protect the programmers from ever being found out. Some of these techniques are outlined in the excellent book by Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler published in Dec 2008 The Illuminati Formula to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Control Slave. This is no surprise considering the CIA do not work for the people of USA but rather for the Illuminati. This has always been the case and explains why their activities and the way they operate has so many striking similarities. Profiling, character assassination, pyramidal structure of the employees, the “needs to know basis” of operation, the heavy use of hypnosis, NLP, Magic, Deception and illusion.

This series of videos discuss The Illuminati Formula book in a fantastic format that is accessible, informative and entertaining. Highly Recommended!

The following guide will explore a simple method for recording and cleaning up the recording.

What can I record?

Can you record exactly what you are hearing? Yes but it won’t be exactly as you hear it because for most targets they are receive subliminal layers of audio at the same time! These silent messages while not audible to most still have an effect on the target’s subconscious mind. These messages are audible in recordings and are often layered on top of each other.

For example, for me I can mostly hear in my head is the insult “Dickhead” that appears to “carry” on sounds in the environment. So when another sound happens, the insults come out..

In the recording it is FILLED with constant insults saying “dickhead” over and over. Only SOME of these are audible in my head (i.e. the ones that coincide with other sounds). The recording shows that this insult is layered on top of itself many times at different speeds and even overlapping.. This makes it difficult to bring out from the recording clearly.. I can highlight nearly any part of my recording and hear this insult!

This is HOW they make it SEEM like the sounds are coming from other things like the fridge or birds or the radio!

It’s NOT QUANTUM, It’s not CONTROL over your fridge or your STOMACH! It’s a “brute force” concept that fills the air with the sound and your brain only interprets the sound when another sound (in a certain range) is present.

I have tested this with a sweeping sound that I noticed whenever it plays the same insult is played at EXACTLY the same point in the sweep.

It’s like the other sound somehow makes the ever-present sound become audible making it seem like they are making objects, sounds or voices change to what they are saying!

Part of this process has been helped along by realizing that you can RECORD the tinnitus/v2k with a normal recorder (just record sitting in silence) then extract out the messages by amplifying and noise reduction (and other manipulation tools such as pitch shift and filters) using an audio manipulation tool like Audacity. This allows you to HEAR the messages that are being sent both consciously and subliminally! Once you know what is being sent you can develop your own subliminals that you can play to COUNTER the effects of these. I covered how to do this in another of my articles:

These subliminals are often very layered and can contain upward of 5 or more layers playing at once. This creates a mess of a output that while being difficult to discern consciously, has been found to be very effective for subliminal programming.. The sub conscious can generally make out messages that the conscious mind struggles with. In fact imperceptible inputs often work BETTER than overt programming.

What is in the broadcast?

I have found

repeating insults or terms

long narratives

suggestion based negative phrases to induce negative emotions, fear and negative expectations

Layers pitched up to high frequencies

Layers pitched down to low frequencies

Content that has been sped up by as much as 5 times!

Stuff the target DOES hear as V2k

Stuff the target CANNOT HEAR as as V2k (i.e. SUBLIMINALS)

message that relate DIRECTLY to the target (i.e. that appear to prove the messages are uniquely relevant to the target).

The bulk of what is being sent is SUBLIMINAL and cannot be heard by the target... But this CAN BE RECORDED.

Studies have shown that suggestions played up to 5 times faster than normal speech are still understood by your subconscious. This means that while you will hear content playing at normal speed there MIGHT be other messages encoded at higher speeds.. De-constructing the recording can have you finding what would translate to minutes of content contained within only seconds of recording as you de-construct the layers.

It is notoriously difficult to separate layers of audio from each other... This is why it is VERY DIFFICULT to clean up the audio for it to sound like what targets hear in their heads.

Many messages I receive are sexual or demonic (sounding) in nature. I don’t generally hear these consciously! But that does NOT mean they won’t have an effect. The subconscious has the ability to hear these messages even if they are bellow conscious perception. This appears to be the nature of many of these communications.

ANYONE can record these messages at any time and I believe anywhere with a simple audio recorder, a computer or some other recording device that has a normal microphone. It’s best to use a dedicated microphone and not one built into a device to avoid the fan of computer having an effect on the recording. Stand alone audio recorders with decent microphones built in are also useful for this task.

Mobile phones might not be able to pick up these recordings (as I believe many of the phone corporations and OS developers are complicit in the technocratic agenda).

To record one does not need to place the microphone against the head.. You can record anywhere near the target and still pick-up these recordings! I use a clip on microphone clipped on to my collar or shirt away from any ambient sounds such as my computer or laptop fan (which I have inside a Faraday cage for other reasons!).

Once you have recorded you only need to amplify the “silent” recording to a level that allows you to hear it... Then you need to clean up the sound so as to be able to make out what it is saying!

I use Audacity for this task which is free to download.

Download Audacity

Visit Audacity Website…

I believe the aim of these recordings is to subvert individuals and the populace and effect the very fabric of reality by modifying peoples URGES, BELIEFS and ACTIONS!

On an individual level, this type of programming can have a profound effect on the psychological state of those who are effected by them. This has the ability to create Manchurian Candidates for any number of causes. Violence, Suicide, Murder, it’s all fair game for a target who is being traumatized and sleep deprived!

The effect of many people hearing the same thing is PROFOUND. Belief ripples out and changes everything! especially when the entire populace is being effected.

THIS IS AN ATTACK ON PEOPLES MINDS AND THE VERY FABRIC OF REALITY!!

Is the signal acoustic, radio or some other tech?

Many people believe the signal to be an advanced version of the Frey Effect which describes the effect of pulsed Electromagnetic waves targeted at the brain resulting in an audible sound. The problem with this theory is the amount of energy required to induce this effect 24/7 in the target would induce very noticeable EMF signature and devastating effects on the brain of the subject...

I recently covered this topic in more details in the article below:

Some might question how RADIO FREQUENCY could be picked up by a microphone. To this I would say that I have a number of theories.

Many small microphones are piezoelectric. Piezoelectric uses crystals to convert vibration to an electrical signal. The first radios also used crystals to define the frequency. They were called crystal radios.



So it is not a stretch that a piezoelectric microphone be capable of picking up radio transmissions. Commonly Amplitude Modulated transmissions (AM Radio). I asked ChatGPT this: Can a normal microphone pick up a radio transmission? A piezoelectric microphone normally works by converting mechanical vibrations (sound waves) into an electrical signal. It isn’t designed to pick up radio-frequency (RF) transmissions directly, but under certain conditions it can appear to do so: How it could happen RF Rectification / Demodulation: Piezoelectric materials (and the amplifier circuits they’re connected to) can act as crude rectifiers or detectors. If a strong AM (amplitude-modulated) radio signal is present nearby, the RF can couple into the microphone’s wiring. The nonlinear junctions in the piezo element or preamp may demodulate it, producing an audible signal.

High-impedance sensitivity: Piezo mics have very high impedance and can act like unintended antennas, making them more susceptible to RF pickup than dynamic microphones.

Poor shielding / grounding: If the cable or housing isn’t shielded properly, nearby transmitters (AM radio, walkie-talkies, mobile phones) can leak into the signal path. Limitations It won’t “tune” to a radio frequency like an actual receiver.

The signal must be very strong (nearby transmitter or high-power broadcast).

It usually happens with AM transmissions (since AM can be unintentionally demodulated by non-linear circuits), much less so with FM or digital signals. Real-world effect Musicians sometimes notice this when their guitar pickups or piezo pickups suddenly play snippets of a local radio station through their amp. That’s the same phenomenon. 👉 So, while a piezo microphone can’t properly receive radio in the way a radio receiver does, it can unintentionally detect and reproduce nearby strong AM transmissions through rectification and coupling effects. Nanotech, Carbon Nano Tubes or Carbon Microstrands can be made to vibrate when a AM transmission is broadcast at the resonant frequency of the nano. Due to these fibers being EVERYWHERE, due to chemtrails, these would likely exist on or around the microphone.

More information can be found about these “carbon-based nano-resonators” below:

How do you capture V2k or Subliminals?

Many of the voices that people hear are so quiet they require a process to bring out the voices clearly. Some are also combined with many layers which require isolating the voices. This can be a complex process. The following outlines a loose process that can be followed that gives you an idea of the tools you can use to help in cleaning up the recordings.

🎙️ How to Clean and Enhance a Voice Recording in Audacity

1. Record your audio

You can record directly into Audacity using a microphone connected to your computer, or use a standalone audio recorder and import the file into Audacity .

Once you have a line in press the red circle to begin the recording

Press the square stop button when done.

Format: Record in WAV — it’s high quality and lossless.

Stay quiet during the recording and turn off any background noises.

A simple clip-on microphone works great.

It doesn’t need to be near your head or ears. You can just record it on the desk or wherever. Some people have found recording with something like a blanket over the microphone has yielded good results.

2. Amplify your recording

Select your entire clip.

Go to Effect → Volume and Compression → Amplify .

Increase until the waveform nearly touches the upper limit of 1.0 (without clipping).

TIP: I usually use 5dB initially then apply it, then use Ctrl + R (repeat effect) to increase it until it is at a good level just below +/-1 on the left hand scale.

3. Apply Real-Time Compression

Click the Effects button on your track.

Add a Real-Time Effect → Compressor to even out volume and make the voice start to appear. You might not be able to make out what is being said at this stage but you should be able to start to here something that sounds like a voice.

You can edit these settings while the clip is running until you have the clearest result.

4. Reduce background noise

Listen to the clip and try to find a section where the voice is not speaking... It only needs to be a small clip

Highlight 0.5seconds to 1 second of silence (the “noise profile”).

Go to Effect → Noise Reduction → Get Noise Profile .

Then select the whole clip and apply Noise Reduction again using that profile.

At this stage you should have isolated at least a part of the vocals.

5. Apply EQ Filters

These help clean up the low and high frequencies for a more focused sound.

If you have a lot of low noise apply a High-pass filter. If you have a lot of high noise apply a Low-pass filter. I find a low-pass filter is often useful.

Go to Effect → EQ and Filters → High-Pass Filter Frequency: 1500 Hz Roll-off: 6 dB

Then go to Effect → EQ and Filters → Low-Pass Filter Frequency: 1000 Hz Roll-off: 6 dB

Amplify again if needed to bring the final volume up to a good level (see step 2).

6. Clean up pops, sibilance, and hiss

Use De-pop, De-ess, and De-hiss tools (available in the Effects menu or as plug-ins).

7. Re-check levels

Amplify again if needed to bring the final volume up to a good level.

8. Repeat as needed

You may need to run noise reduction or EQ again for best results.

About Plugins

There are some EXCELLENT plug-ins available for Audacity that are great for Noise Reduction.. Step 4 of this process can be replaced with these plugins.

Ask an AI for VST plugins to help with Noise Reduction and experiment for yourself!

Thanks for watching and happy evidence gathering!

