It’s with a heavy heart I hear of the recent passing of Engida Lemma. Another warrior cut down in what should have been the prime of his life!



In the short time Engida was sharing his writing outlining his experience of being a Targeted Individual in Melbourne, Australia on Substack, he garnered and audience of around 200 people. It was probably much more but all his comms were being tampered with, with people reporting their “likes” being suspiciously removed!

source: The Dark Architects of Control and Subjugation: Savagery, Corruption, and the Collapse of Humanity’s Moral Compass (CLICK TO VIEW)

His writing was some of the most poignant and eloquent I have read, period! His command of THE WORD was second to none. This is probably why THEY FEARED HIM SO MUCH! He was highly intelligent and had a PHD in Mechanical Engineering.

As a good-hearted, moral and just man he was subject to some of the worst torture and foul attacks via Gangstalking and Electronic Harassment.

His SUBSTACK says it all. Engida was living in a living hell.

He was being targeted by the FOUL New World Order system that attacked him where-ever he went.

He had been isolated. All of his business and social connections had been turned sour by these same forces.

When you take the time to read any of Engida’s articles you are struck with just how focused, brave and determined this man was. He spoke from the heart and went to the core of those who perpetuated these CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

source: The Architects of Depravity: A Chronicle of the Rise of Tyrants and Their Embrace of Unprecedented Cruelty, Sadism, and Moral Corruption (CLICK to VIEW)

I imagine that Engida moved to Australia originally seeking a "better life". Instead he was faced with senseless persecution and attacks that made his life a constant torment.

I noticed that he had stopped sharing after becoming a prolific writer, posting many articles per week, sometime as many as three in ONE DAY, seeking JUSTICE BE SERVED against those who had UNJUSTLY and SENSELESSLY targeted him and others.

I attempted to contact him directly many times and every time it seems to have been BLOCKED. Even before he stopped posting in late Feb 2025, my personal messages to him were suddenly never responded to. His communications were being blocked. He was alone and living in a tax-payer funded HELL.

source: The West’s Descent Into Darkness: How Those Who Claimed to Defend Democracy Turned Surveillance, Torture, and Control Into an Artform (CLICK TO VIEW)

He was being isolated and he was constantly tortured and tormented. Constant EMF attacks, body attacks, tinnitus, sleep deprivation, damage to property, computer hacking, motor vehicle tampering, the works!

While I don't know the circumstance of his death, I would hazard a guess that it was not natural causes! He was most likely MURDERED by those targeting him, who considered him a threat due to his down to earth, clear and eloquent writing style!

His ability to look INJUSTICE in the face and maintain himself with STRENGTH and DIGNITY was unparalleled! Indeed he exhibited the traits of a SAINT.

His activism called for TARGETS TO STAND UP and be HEARD! To bring light to the injustices being perpetuated against INNOCENT CIVILIANS by an out of control, un-tethered, unaccountable beast “spearheaded by U.S. intelligence agencies, primarily the CIA and FBI, with involvement from the Department of Defense (DOD)”

So, what is to be done? First and foremost, the criminal activities of the agencies in the five countries—those who bow to the CIA and the phony laws used to perpetuate these criminal acts—must be exposed. The public needs to be made aware. National governments have a responsibility to curtail these actions with all their might. We understand that they may fear taking action, concerned about these entities plotting against them, among other things. But publicity is the cure for all of this. People need to come forward and speak out about what is really happening. These criminal acts must be stopped. Otherwise, if we leave it to the politicians, nothing will change. What’s more, we cannot blame them entirely; it is a question of survival, and they have chosen their own course. That is all. While that is the overall picture, most likely accurate, the psychopaths operating in this country, Australia, must not be allowed to escape justice. They are operating illegally, engaged in a criminal conspiracy. The laws they are acting under are unconstitutional, they are illegal and thus every one of them participating in these criminal acts is, in fact, a criminal. They cannot, and must not, get away with it. They are shielded by their connection to Uncle CIA, and the influence of the US, who helped design a perverse law and other mechanisms that allow them to escape accountability and engage in cruelty and sadism as they have been, with impunity. — Engida Lemma 29 Jan 2025 more…

He called for those who are targets to RISE UP in bravery and MAKE YOUR STORY KNOWN!

“I have dedicated my writing to exposing this injustice, and the first step toward reclaiming justice is telling our stories. Victims must overcome fear, speak out, and stand together. There is no shame in suffering these abuses; the shame lies solely with the perpetrators. A critical mass of voices will be impossible to silence, forcing society to confront the truth and reject the lies perpetuated through massive disinformation campaigns. Silence is their greatest weapon. If victims remain quiet, the perpetrators win by default. We cannot allow that to happen. We must raise awareness, rally others, and resist this inhuman system. The actions of these perpetrators pose a grave threat to human dignity, freedom, and the rule of law. This is not just a battle for individuals—it’s a battle for the soul of humanity. We must remain vigilant, courageous, and united” — Engida Lemma Feb 2025 more…

Please check out any of his BRILLIANT ARTICLES for more of his INCREDIBLE, ARTICULATE and POIGNANT WRITING!

Engida, your death will not be in vain! At least now you don't have to deal with foul authorities getting a kick out of your electronic harassment and torture! You can rest easy now my friend.

May your spirit give us in the Targeted Community renewed STRENGTH and VIGOR! May we channel your BRAVERY and DETERMINATION! May we honor your brave actions through continuance of that which you stood for with renewed SPIRIT in this vein.

We thank you for your contribution and will continue to strive for justice in this world full of lies and deceit!

RIP Engida Lemma! Rest easy now my Friend.

CALL TO ACTION

This unfortunate event, presents us an OPPORTUNITY! In his spirit I am asking that all of those who are targeted to PLEASE TELL YOUR STORY! One man can be silenced. But many are hard to ignore. Lets expose this foul establishment for what it is. Let’s tear down the walls of oppression, torture and injustice. Let us fight for freedom and peace and love of our fellow man.

TOGETHER WE STAND!

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