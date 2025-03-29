Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Gecko Pico
Apr 6, 2025

I have added the flyer from Engida's Funeral Service to the bottom of this post FYI...

I have checked with Births, Deaths & Marriages Victoria (BDM) for details, and nothing has yet been registered.

I am also in the process of contacting the Coroner's Court regarding the circumstances of his death.

If this brings back nothing to only other avenues we have to check are the Victorian Police (Victoria being the State of Australia he resided in).

I will keep you posted.

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Pammicakes1
Mar 29, 2025

Omg, my heart is breaking. I never read a more brilliant, masterful and thoughtful writer. His writing was visceral and from the depths of his soul. I commented on his work because I wanted him to know how profound it was. My Targeting has increased because I am preparing to start a podcast. You have to be willing to speak out no matter what the cost. That is the definition of a whistleblower.

May Engida, forever be surrounded by God's loving arms. 💔 🙏

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