Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2d

Very well written and insightful. "Satan is the AI — a system that seeks to “possess” the spirit of man. Not through demons or magic, but through neuroscience and technology. ". Only you are not right about, demons and magic. The AI machine through neuroscience and technology, opens the door to demons and manipulation by magic and oppressive forces. After all, it was created to practice black magic with technology.

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Marc Colarelli's avatar
Marc Colarelli
1d

My virtual space is being seriously disrupted across all platforms, David. That was an old version, not amended for final display. It is on my substack in completed form.

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