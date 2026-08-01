Saturday Night - Rant Against the Machine (uncensored)...

The connection to Morgellons and what it reveals

How CRISPR and airborne delivery might fit into the bigger picture

The transhumanist agenda and the push to tether us to the system

Why we need to stop posting and start acting





UPDATE: Posting this to Substack and Facebook has afforded me an EXTRA SPECIAL DOSE of RADIATION from the local CELL TOWERS or resident SATTELITES! LUCKY ME!

This DEATH CULT needs dealing with. They are a bunch of MURDERERS.. And if the minds or MORALS of those who are supposed to be there to help, cannot help then what other choice do we have than to find the fucks and pull them out of their holes and make the answer to us!?

The time is running out. We have already seen that these people mean DEATH… There are SOLUTIONS for this problem… But first we need to deal with those who PRETEND to be there to help but are actually (willing or not) IMPOSTORS.



So we are spread out.. They kill us and then they start on the next round all the while screaming “MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS”.



I AM NOT GOING OUT LIKE THAT..

Let’s FILL THE COURTS with people making statements DEMANDING COGNITIVE AUTONOMY and DECLARING COGNATIVE LIBERTY… CLOG UP THEIR SCUM SYSTEM!



TEAR IT DOWN!



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