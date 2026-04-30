Surveillance Dust, Sparks & Sleepless Nights

The microscope video from the video showing microstrands found on a random item on my desk.

On another note…..

Preview - chemtrail-tracker.com….

I think the establishment is attempting to stop me from rolling out this little beauty? This is probably why I am getting hammered ATM (if they at all need an excuse)



It’s called Chemtrail Tracker….

It’s come a long way but still needs a bit of work. I would really like to deploy it fully but the cost of supplying the data is a little difficult at the moment and I am not sure how it will end up costing to run…

Many of the flight data providers ask a minimum of $50USD a month for this type of data, Plus I need to spend on upkeep such as domain, hosting and AI processing for reporting and generating reports out of the data. Which for me at the moment puts me in a spot….



Maybe I could crowdfund this baby??? What do ya’ll think??? I do not want to charge for the app but I’d love to have the resources to keep it running well and provide a decent reporting and statistics suite over the top of it so we could contact our parliaments and senators and MPs with data to back up what we are seeing and really send a message!

Anyway.. Out!

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