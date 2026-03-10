Summary

Yet another Target cut down in this war against Goodness and Humanity itself! Karolina Riddle an educated, intelligent and brave soldier who fought strongly for those who instead of thanking her shunned her.

Brainwashing is used against targets families and friends to turn them against them. And Karolina’s situation was no exception. Her heart breaking last post on the 7th of March 2026 says it all.

But this did not stop her. It made her more determined to put an end to the senseless targeting of innocent civilians worldwide! In late December 2025 Karolina spoke of a solution that would allow Targeted Individuals to locate metallic implants inside the body that emit frequency. She believed that a device costing less that 20 Euro would be able to detect these devices “within 5mm” that facilitate targeting.

Karolina was facing horrific targeting in the last weeks of her life. She posted a video two weeks after making this finding, stating she had not been allowed to eat or sleep for two weeks due to heavy targeting!

This is the second death in the TI community within days of each other, the other being TI David John Berube.

Karolina Riddle (1991–2026) RIP

Karolina Riddle, who passed away in early March 2026 at the age of 34, was a Polish woman remembered for her determination to seek truth and justice despite years of hardship.

Living in Poland and working as a security guard in Katowice, Karolina had a deep interest in science, technology, animals, and her Christian faith. She spent much of her time studying topics such as neuroscience, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and programming, believing that knowledge could help her understand and expose what she felt was happening to her.

Beginning around 2017, Karolina wrote about being subjected to covert neurotechnology experimentation. She documented her experiences extensively and sought ways to gather evidence, believing medical institutions and brain-mapping organizations were involved. Over time, she began researching methods that she believed could detect implanted devices and allow victims to present proof to authorities.

Despite severe targeting inducing trauma, pain, injuries and financial hardship, Karolina continued to speak out and share information with others who believed they were facing similar situations. Her writings reflected both deep suffering and an unwavering hope that the truth would eventually come to light.

Last Video Posts

The following outlines the last 2 videos Karolina posted which show that not only had she found a solution to finding implants facilitating targeting, but that she was being heavily targeted AFTER sharing information about this.

Date: ~24 Dec 2025

The following video shows that Karolina had determined a way to locate technology embedded inside Targeted Individuals “within 5mm” using very cheap equipment that could find these metallic devices inside the body.

URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/3250622428450166

Message with post

Good news my friends!!! Now all of us who think that have microchips placed on our skin will be able to detect it with very cheap electronic devices that cost about 10euro. Later we have to do CT and ask doctor to determine if place we have chips actually contain these chips(antenna are mostly from metal) We have to say doctors that we have pain in this area. We will record measurements of electronic device that will determine where exactly chips are placed so we will prove that this little part is some microelectronics. If you will have problem with anything just ask me. Today and tomorrow I will post ways how to detect it. Some of them might cost a bit more but there are plenty of ways to do it. I am happy to say our slavery time will be over and they prison times will come very soon. Sorry that I will post these ways tomorrow but I am so happy for us. <3 <3 <3 Love. In 2020 I was after 2 years of deep depression because of them. 90% of time I was thinking about committing suicide and I tried few times. I prayed in April to Holy Ghost to let me to die. I prayed lot and with all of my heart. In December I knew where they are. In 2021 I started to meet other victims and started to learn cybersecurity to able to get prove as I wanted to hire myself at medical university as part of their IT department. In 2022 I learned about this technology and IT. In 2023 I studied programming, IT technology and cybersecurity. In 2024 I got information that organizers are World Brain Mapping Organization. In 2025 I was able to find a way to precisely detect chip and information how to get evidence for police. Holy Spirit guided me all the time. He is with me even now. All the time support me and say to do only good things and make good choices. In 2026 there will be hundreds of us coming to police with evidences and removing chips( after CT doctor will have to remove them as we told them that we have pain in this area. We will save this part of skin and send to police as we will have recorded that from this area of the skin there was RF signal. I will guide you precisely so you will have proper evidence for police. We have still like 2-3 weeks my friends. :) ) in 2026 there will be massive investigation after few weeks it will become international investigation and all of torturers will get arrested. In 2026 we will be free!!!! PS. If some of you live in Europe and have financial problems in February I will send to you my detector. When they will leave me I will be able to go to work after first salary I will help you with financing CT so you will not remove chips on your own. Lots of love. <3 — Karolina Riddle

Date: 9th Jan 2026

The following video outlines Karolina’s situation since sharing that she had figured out a way to identify technology embedded inside Targeted Individuals using a very cheap equipment. She outlined this in a previous video dated 24th Dec 2025. In this video she says she has “not been able to sleep or eat for about 14 days”! This fits exactly from the time she shared the previous video (around the 24th Dec 2025) outlining a solution that could “Free Targeted Individuals” by locating technology within the body that facilitates targeting.

URL: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1b72VyGdVh/

The following outlines a general summary on Karolina based on a few months of content found on Facebook.

1. Basic profile details

Name: Karolina Riddle

Age: She died at 34 years old.

Location: Poland (posts in Polish, references to Polish law and Polish institutions).

Job: “Ochroniarz at Tombor - Baterpol Katowice”

Ochroniarz means security guard in Polish.

Katowice is a city in southern Poland.

Interests:

“Hard science”

Christianity (“I love God”)

Animals

2. Her posts show

Her posts revolve around being the victim of mind-control experimentation.

She repeatedly shared that:

Medical universities and psychiatric clinics are experimenting on people.

She had microchips or nanotechnology implanted in her body .

The program began around 2017 and escalated around 2020 .

She believed neurotechnology was being used to: cause pain deprive her of sleep monitor her influence thoughts



She also stated:

The perpetrators worked within medical universities .

There was a global project related to brain mapping .

She intended to sue those responsible and see them imprisoned.

In her final writings she shared that she believed she had identified ways to detect the chips using inexpensive electronic devices capable of detecting RF signals. She described a process where victims could:

use a low-cost electronic detector (around €10) to locate RF emissions from implanted chips

record the measurements to document the signal

undergo CT scans so doctors could identify the physical location of the metal antenna or device

preserve removed tissue as physical evidence for police

She believed this method would allow victims to finally prove the existence of the implants.

3. Severe abuse

In her pinned writings she described extremely serious crimes being committed against her:

Illegal experimentation

Surveillance

Physical attacks

Sleep deprivation

Sexual assault through the system

Microchips implanted in her body

She shared that she had:

spoken to police

expected arrests

planned legal action.

4. Community

Many of the people interacting with Karolina were Targeted Individuals. This is not unusual, as many victims describe that friends and family are often turned against them as part of the targeting process.

Karolina’s final posts reflected this isolation and the emotional pain of having few people believe her.

Common topics shared in the community included:

MK-Ultra

gang-stalking

voice-to-skull weapons

smart meters

nanobots

DARPA neural technology

HAARP

implants

Examples from discussions included:

people speaking about implants in their bodies

discussions of RF-based attacks

references to MK-Ultra and the Stargate Project.

5. Emotional tone

Her posts show:

intense distress

severe sleep deprivation

fear

anger toward institutions

strong religious faith (“God will end this”)

She also wrote about:

poverty

hospital stays

depression

loss of life opportunities.

Karolina wrote that in 2020 she experienced deep depression and struggled with suicidal thoughts due to what she believed was being done to her. Despite this, she continued to pursue answers and search for evidence.

6. Intellectual interests

Despite the targeting she described, she continued to study and share information on many subjects, including:

neuroscience

AI

brain-computer interfaces

neurograins

cybersecurity

programming

Spanish language learning

animal welfare

vegetarianism

She wrote that she studied IT, programming, and cybersecurity between 2021 and 2023 with the goal of gathering technical proof and possibly infiltrating the institutions she believed were responsible.

She believed the World Brain Mapping Organization was involved in organizing the technology she was investigating.

Karolina was clearly an intellectually curious and determined individual, pursuing technical knowledge in an attempt to understand what was happening to her.

7. Timeline

Based on her own writings:

2017 – Karolina says the attacks began.

2020 – Severe depression and suicidal thoughts during what she described as intense targeting.

2021 – She began meeting other victims and studying cybersecurity to gather evidence.

2022 – She researched the technology she believed was being used.

2023 – She studied programming and IT.

2024 – She concluded that organizers were connected to the World Brain Mapping Organization.

2025 – She believed she had discovered a method to detect implanted chips and gather evidence.

Early 2026 – She planned for victims to gather proof using detectors and CT scans and bring evidence to police.

Death – Sometime between 7 March and 10 March 2026.

8. The “medical universities neurocrime” page

The pinned link suggests she was building a public whistleblower case documenting what she believed to be crimes committed by:

medical universities

brain mapping organizations.

Her intention was to gather victims together and present coordinated evidence to police.

9. Final message and hope

In one of her final statements she expressed optimism that victims would soon be able to prove the existence of implants. She believed that:

hundreds of victims would soon go to the police with evidence

an international investigation would follow

those responsible would be arrested

She wrote that 2026 would be the year victims would finally become free.

10. Overall picture

Karolina Riddle was:

A Polish woman in her 30s

Working or formerly working as a security guard

Highly active in the Targeted Individuals community

Studying IT, cybersecurity, and programming in an attempt to gather proof

Determined to expose what she believed were covert neurotechnology experiments

She believed she had finally found a way to detect implants and collect evidence for authorities.

Just as she was preparing to help others gather that evidence, she died at the young age of 34.

Conclusion

Karolina believed that one day evidence would emerge that would bring justice and freedom to those who felt unheard - the Targeted Individual community. Her life, though cut tragically short, was marked by perseverance, intellectual curiosity, and a refusal to remain silent.

She is remembered as a thoughtful and determined woman who never stopped searching for answers. We must not let her death be in vain. We must all take a page from her book. There are solutions to these problems and ways to obtain real medical evidence of our plight. If we are emitting frequencies, these devices can be removed and forensically analyzed! We must build on Karolina’s work and harness her spirit and initiative as a way forward to gather real evidence and bring those who enslave us and are guilty of the murder of so many innocent lives, to justice.

Let’s finish what Karolina started!

Rest In Peace Karolina Riddle - Warrior for Justice





